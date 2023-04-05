Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Topps Tiles Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPT   GB00B18P5K83

TOPPS TILES PLC

(TPT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:48:16 2023-04-05 am EDT
48.20 GBX   +3.65%
06:44aTopps Tiles hails "record" half-year as revenue climbs
AN
05:34aTopps Tiles hails record half; Lookers up
AN
05:03aSterling May Fall Vs Euro as BOE Rate Rise Bets Overdone
DJ
Topps Tiles hails "record" half-year as revenue climbs

04/05/2023 | 06:44am EDT
Topps Tiles PLC - Leicestershire, England-based tile seller - Delivers "record" period in the first half of its financial year ended April 1. Revenue climbs 9.5% year-on-year to GBP130.5 million from GBP119.2 million. Topps Tiles says strong revenue performance in the first half "reflects the strength of brands, the execution of our strategy and encouraging domestic market conditions". The company notes that about GBP9.0 million of revenue growth is related to the acquisition of Pro Tiler Tools and the launch of Tile Warehouse in 2022. Says customer satisfaction scores improve further during the first half, against the world class levels reported last year. Looking ahead, Topps Tiles expects profit in the current financial year to be weighted towards the second half.

Chief Executive Rob Parker says: "The economic outlook remains uncertain but early signs of easing supply chain pressures, allied to the group's strong balance sheet, world class customer service, specialist expertise and growth strategy give us confidence in our ability to drive value for all stakeholders over the medium term."

Current stock price: 48.20 pence each, up 3.7% on Wednesday around midday in London

12-month change: down 11%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 256 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2023 6,80 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
Net Debt 2023 86,0 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 7,74%
Capitalization 91,3 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 715
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart TOPPS TILES PLC
Duration : Period :
Topps Tiles Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPS TILES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,50 GBX
Average target price 85,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Parker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Hopson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darren Mark Shapland Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Down Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Diana Breeze Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPPS TILES PLC3.33%114
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-6.62%299 371
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.1.89%121 060
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.40.96%10 449
KINGFISHER PLC8.85%6 205
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-7.74%5 519
