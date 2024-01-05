(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Kin & Carta PLC, up 1.4% at 135 pence, 12-month range 55.2p-234.5p. The business software consultancy firm trades above its recently agreed takeover price per share. In December, Kin & Carta accepted an offer of 130p per share from Valtech, a company controlled by funds advised by London-based BC Partners LLP, trumping a previously agreed 120p bid from Apax Partners. Last week, Apax said the 'no increase statement' relating to its own offer price is no longer in effect and has been set aside. Valtech on Friday says it holds irrevocable undertakings for around 21% of K&C's shares.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Topps Tiles PLC, down 2.4% at 45.88p, 12-month range 42.37p-57.80p. The tile retailer extends losses after a disappointing trading update on Thursday. It said sales in the 13 weeks to December 30 were down by 4.0% year-on-year, with like-for-like sales also down 7.1% year-on-year in the quarter. The group attributed the disappointing results to "ongoing challenges to discretionary consumer spending", which it claims have impacted the repair, maintenance and improvement sector in particular.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News deputy news editor

