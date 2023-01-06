Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Topps Tiles Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPT   GB00B18P5K83

TOPPS TILES PLC

(TPT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:20 2023-01-06 am EST
46.67 GBX   -2.77%
05:44aTopps Tiles warns of potential conflict of interest in AGM proposals
AN
04:50aNanoco soars on Samsung settlement
AN
01/05UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topps Tiles warns of potential conflict of interest in AGM proposals

01/06/2023 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Topps Tiles PLC on Friday again urged its shareholders to vote down measures that a major shareholder has requisitioned at its annual general meeting, and pointed to potential conflicts of interest.

The Leicestershire, England-based tile seller said it has become aware that MS Galleon GmbH has been contacting some of its shareholders individually with information which contradicts previous statements made to Topps Tiles about the link between sourcing and MS Galleon's interest in the firm.

Topps Tiles said it believes MS Galleon may be preparing to launch its Nexterio tile retail brand in the UK, establishing a competitor to Topps Tiles and thus creating a "further material conflict of interest" around sourcing.

It also noted that over 41% of Topps Tiles shareholders have now committed to vote against the requisitioned resolutions served by MS Galleon at its annual general meeting on January 18.

These resolutions request that Chair Darren Sharpland be removed from office, and that Lidia Wolfinger and Michal Martusiak be appointed as non-executive directors. Wolfinger and Bartusiak are both employees of companies owned by MS Galleon.

MS Galleon currently holds 30% of Topps Tiles.

Topps Non-Executive Chair Darren Shapland said: "The board continues to believe that these proposals would expose shareholders to a number of serious conflicts of interest and are not therefore in the interests of all shareholders of the company. The board welcomes the strong support received from other large shareholders who support the board's position in voting against the requisitioned resolutions at the AGM."

In December, the company said it had received a requisition notice that requires proposals to oust its executive chair be put to the annual general meeting on January 18. The notices came from MS Galleon, via Lynchwood Nominees Ltd.

MSG owns Cersanit, a major European producer of tiles, and has advocated for Topps to source more of its tiles from Cersanit.

Shares were down 2.8% at 46.67 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TOPPS TILES PLC
05:44aTopps Tiles warns of potential conflict of interest in AGM proposals
AN
04:50aNanoco soars on Samsung settlement
AN
01/05UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/04UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022TOPPS TILES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 256 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 83,9 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 6,56%
Capitalization 94,2 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 715
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart TOPPS TILES PLC
Duration : Period :
Topps Tiles Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPS TILES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 48,00 GBX
Average target price 80,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Parker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Hopson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darren Mark Shapland Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Down Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Alistair Hodder Director & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPPS TILES PLC6.67%112
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.1.23%321 523
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.1.08%121 406
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.7.71%7 959
HOME PRODUCT CENTER1.29%6 052
KINGFISHER PLC7.54%5 824