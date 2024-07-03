July 3 (Reuters) - British tile retailer Topps Tiles said on Wednesday that challenging market conditions had persisted into the second half of the fiscal year amid weakness in the home repair and sales segments.

Fortunes of companies firmly tied to the health of the housing repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) segment have been under pressure as Britons continue to curb spending due to a prolonged cost-of-living crisis, while a slow recovery in the new homes segment have also worsened conditions.

"Market conditions have remained challenging overall, with subdued demand in the domestic repair, maintenance and improvement sector, especially for bigger ticket projects," the company said in a statement.

Topps Tiles, which has more than 300 stores across the UK, said total group sales in the third quarter were 6.9% lower year-on-year, and down 6.2% in the 39-week period.

British roofing and insulation materials provider SIG and flooring firm Headlam have warned on profits, while Travis Perkins, Britain's largest supplier of building materials, posted a decline in first-quarter revenue in April.

