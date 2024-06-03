[Translation]

Securities code: 5975 June 5, 2024

To: Shareholders

Yutaka Yamamoto,

Representative Director and President

12-2, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 129TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially informed that the 129th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") of Topre Corporation (the "Company") will be held as detailed below.

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to those of you who have suffered from the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and sincerely wish for a speedy recovery.

Since you may exercise your voting rights for the Meeting in advance in writing, online, or by other means instead of attending the Meeting in person, we recommend that you read the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the "Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights."

Date and time

10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

Place

KKR Hotel Tokyo, 10th floor, Zuiho

4-1, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(For directions, please refer to the map provided at the end of this Notice of

Convocation.)

Purpose

Matters to be

1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 129th

Reported

Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Audit Reports by the

Independent Auditor and the Board of Auditors on the Consolidated

Financial Statements

2. The Financial Statements for the 129th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March

31, 2024)

Matters to be Voted on

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Appointment of six (6) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Partial Amendment of Particulars of Performance-Based Stock Compensation Plan for Directors

To convene the Meeting, we take measures to provide the information in the

Regarding

Reference Documents for a General Meeting of Shareholders and the related

Provision in

documents (i.e., electronic provision measures matters) in electronic format,

Electronic

and post it on each of the following websites. Therefore, please access any of

Format

the websites and review it.

https://www.topre.co.jp/en/ir/meeting.html

Please access the website above, select the "notice of convocation," and review

it.

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
https://d.sokai.jp/5975/teiji/

Please access the website above and review it.

If you attend the Meeting in person, please present the Form for Exercising Voting Rights at the reception desk.

If there are any revisions to the electronic provision measures matters, the fact thereof, the matters prior to revision, and the revised matters will be posted on each of the websites above.

The Business briefing session which used to be held after the Meeting will not be held, and we will also refrain from offering gifts. We would appreciate your understanding.

For shareholders who exercised voting rights online in advance, regardless of whether for or against the proposals, we will present electronic gifts (equivalent to 500 yen) to 100 persons chosen by lottery.

If you consent to the information on the screen displayed after exercising voting rights, you will be transferred to a gift application site. Please fill in the required information to apply. Notifications will be sent to those selected as winners by the lottery approximately two weeks after the Meeting. Please select the gifts you would like to receive on the gift reception site.

Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights

Voting rights may be exercised using one of the following three methods.

Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders

Please present the Voting Form to the reception desk.

Date and

time

Place

10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

KKR Hotel Tokyo, 10th floor, Zuiho

4-1, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(For directions, please refer to the map provided at the end of this Notice of Convocation.)

Voting in writing (by mail)

Please indicate agree or disagree on the proposals and mail the form; no stamp is needed.

If you do not indicate whether you agree or disagree, we will treat it as a manifestation of your intention to agree.

Exercise

Forms must be received by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024

deadline

Voting online or by other means

Please access the voting website (http://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) using your computer or smartphone, enter your "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" indicated on the Voting Form, and vote agree or disagree on the proposals by following the instructions on the screen.

Exercise

Voting must be completed by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024

deadline

If you vote more than once, the last vote will be deemed the valid vote. When you vote in duplicate using both a computer and a smartphone, the last vote will be deemed valid. When you vote in duplicate both in writing and online or by other means, the online vote or vote by other means will be deemed valid.

To institutional investors:

The Company participates in the electronic voting platform for Institutional Investors operated by ICJ,

Inc.

Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights Online or by Other Means

By Scanning Your QR Code

You can log in to the voting website without entering your Login ID and Temporary Password indicated on the duplicate form of the Voting Form.

1. Please scan the QR code on the bottom right of the Voting Form.

By Entering Your Login ID and Temporary

Password

Voting website:https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/

  1. Please access the voting website.
  2. Please enter the Login ID and Temporary Password indicated on the Voting Form and click on "Login".

Enter your Login ID and Temporary Password

Click on "Login"

  • QR code is a registered trademark of Denso Wave Inc.

2. Please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against the proposal.

3. Please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against the proposal.

*The operation screen is for illustration purposes only.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

For questions regarding the exercise of the voting

Security Representative Services Department

rights online-that is, by computer or smartphone-

Helpdesk

-please contact:

0120-173-027

(Toll free: Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Institutional investors can use the electronic voting platform for Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1

Appropriation of Surplus

The Company proposes to appropriate surplus as follows.

Re: Term-end dividends

Taking into account performance in the term under review and in recent years as well as business development going forward and the strengthening of our management structure, we propose to distribute the 129th Term term-end dividends as follows:

Type of property to be distributed

Cash

30 yen per common share of the Company.

Matters relating to allotment of

The total amount of dividends will be

dividends to shareholders and total

1,541,252,760 yen.

amount

Annual dividends including interim dividends (25

yen per share) will be 55 yen per share.

The date dividends of surplus come

June 27, 2024

into effect

Proposal No. 2

Appointment of Six (6) Directors

At the end of the Meeting, the term of office of all nine directors will expire. Therefore, in order to speed up decision-making by directors, the Company will decrease the number of directors by three; thus, we would like to appoint six (6) directors in total, consisting of three (3) inside directors and three

(3) outside directors.

The director candidates are as follows:

Number

Name

Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major

of

Candidate number

Company

(Date of birth)

position(s) concurrently held

shares

held

April 1984

Joined the Company

May 2010

The Company, Auto Parts Engineering

Div. Sagamihara Plant Manager and

Hiroshima Plant Manager

July 2010

The Company, Auto Parts Engineering

Div. Sagamihara Plant Manager

June 2011

The Company, Purchasing Headquarters

Purchase Manager

June 2014

The Company, Director

June 2015

Tokyo Metal Pack Co., Ltd.,

Reappointed

Representative Director and President

Yutaka

June 2016

The Company, Product Business Dept.,

1

Yamamoto

15,100

Air- Conditioning Equipment Div.

(March 10,

Manager

1962)

The Company, Product Business Dept.,

Electronic Equipment Div. Manager

June 2018

The Company, Executive Managing

Director

The Company, Product Business Dept.,

General Manager

June 2020

The Company, Administrative

Headquarters General Manager

June 2022

The Company, Representative Director and

President (present)

Reasons for appointment: Mr. Yutaka Yamamoto is well-versed in plant administration in the Auto Parts Division, Purchasing Division administration, and administration of air-conditioning equipment, electronic equipment, and other administrative matters in the Product Business Division, and since June 2014 has engaged in corporate management as a director. In June 2016, he became the Manager of the Air- Conditioning Equipment Division and Electronic Equipment Div. Manager, and led the Company's Product Business Division and contributed to improvement of the division's performance. From June 2020, while serving as the General Manager of Administrative Headquarters, he demonstrated the appropriate ability to execute and supervise administration through general management. Since June 2022, he has served as the Representative Director and President and as the chairperson of the Board of Directors, and has led the management of the Company. For the foregoing reasons, the Company would like him to continue as a director.

Number

Name

Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major

of

Candidate number

Company

(Date of birth)

position(s) concurrently held

shares

held

April 1977

Joined the Company

July 2001

The Company, Cold Storage Equipment

Div. Tochigi Plant Manager

June 2006

Tokyo Kinzoku Industry Co., Ltd.,

Representative Director and President

(resigned in December 2011)

April 2007

The Company, Cold Storage Equipment

Div. Tochigi Plant Manager

December 2011

The Company, Cold Storage Equipment

Div.

Hiroshima Plant Manager and Auto Parts

Engineering Div. Hiroshima Plant Manager

April 2013

The Company, Merchandise Headquarters

Reappointed

Cold Storage Equipment Div. Tochigi

2

Katsuro Harata

31,800

Plant Manager

(May 31, 1958)

June 2013

Tokyo Kinzoku Industry Co., Ltd.,

Representative Director and President

June 2016

The Company, Director

The Company, Product Business Dept.

Cold Storage Equipment Div., Deputy

Manager

April 2017

The Company, Product Business Dept.

Cold Storage Equipment Div. Manager

(present)

June 2020

The Company, Executive Managing

Director (present)

The Company, Product Business

Headquarters General Manager (present)

Reasons for appointment: Mr. Katsuro Harata has served as the Tochigi Plant Manager and Hiroshima Plant Manager for the cold storage equipment division of the Company, is well-versed in the refrigerated vehicle business of the Company, and has engaged in corporate management as a director since June 2016 and as an executive managing director since June 2020. He is currently the General Manager of the Product Business Headquarters, where he has responded quickly to recent environmental changes in the refrigerated vehicle market and has led the division of this business. For the foregoing reasons, the Company would like him to continue as a director.

Number

Name

Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major

of

Candidate number

Company

(Date of birth)

position(s) concurrently held

shares

held

April 1984

Joined the Company

April 2006

The Company, General Affairs Manager

and Secretariat Office Manager

June 2010

The Company, Director

June 2011

The Company, General Affairs and Human

Resources Manager and Secretariat Office

Manager

The Company, Foreign Operations Dept.

Asia Manager

Reappointed

February 2012

TOPRE (XIANGYANG) AUTOPARTS

3

Yoshinori

CORPORATION, Chairman

32,300

Tsuyuki

April 2013

The Company, General Affairs and Human

(June 9, 1960)

Resources Manager and Human Resource

Development General Manager

June 2014

TOPRE (FOSHAN) AUTOPARTS

CORPORATION, Chairman and President

October 2017

The Company, Purchasing Headquarters

General Manager (present)

June 2022

The Company, Executive Managing

Director (present)

The Company, General Manager of

Administrative Headquarters (present)

Reasons for appointment: Mr. Yoshinori Tsuyuki has held the positions of General Affairs Manager and Secretariat Office Manager, and has engaged in corporate management as a director since June 2010 and as an executive managing director since June 2022. In June 2014, he became the Chairman and President of TOPRE (FOSHAN) AUTOPARTS CORPORATION, a consolidated subsidiary, and gained experience and knowledge as a corporate manager. For the foregoing reasons, the Company would like him to continue as a director.

Number

Name

Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major

of

Candidate number

Company

(Date of birth)

position(s) concurrently held

shares

held

April 2000

Admitted as an attorney

Joined Torikai Law Office

May 2007

Maruetsu Inc., Outside Auditor (present)

June 2007

The Company, Outside Auditor

June 2015

The Company, Outside Director (present)

January 2016

Established Wadakura Gate Law Office

(present)

Reappointed

November 2018

Armure Blanc. Inc. Outside Director

(present)

Outside director

March 2020

IP Dream Inc., Outside Director (present)

0

4

Independent

March 2021

Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd., Outside Director

Tsuyoshi Takada

(present)

(July 28, 1972)

June 2022

OpenDoor Inc., Outside Director (present)

(Major position(s) concurrently held)

Wadakura Gate Law Office, Representative Partner and Attorney

Maruetsu Inc., Outside Auditor

Armure Blanc. Inc., Outside Director

IP Dream Inc., Outside Director

Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd., Outside Director

OpenDoor Inc., Outside Director

Reasons for appointment and expected roles: Mr. Tsuyoshi Takada brings the professional perspective of an attorney and has strong knowledge about corporate legal affairs; at Board of Directors meetings we expect him to monitor management by expressing opinions from an objective and neutral standpoint, independent from the other executive officers of the Company. Although he has never been involved in the management of a company other than becoming an outside officer, for the foregoing reasons, for the sustained enhancement of the corporate value of the Company, the Company has determined that he is an appropriate appointment and would like him to continue as an outside director.

Number

Name

Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major

of

Candidate number

Company

(Date of birth)

position(s) concurrently held

shares

held

April 1989

Joined The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd.

(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

December 1991

Joined Grant Thornton Taiyo Inc.

(currently Grant Thornton Taiyo

Accounting Service Inc.)

August 1992

Registered as a certified public accountant

April 2007

Grant Thornton Taiyo ASG Inc.

(currently Grant Thornton Taiyo

Accounting Service Inc.),

Representative Member

Reappointed

October 2008

Avantia GP, Representative (present)

April 2010

Center for National University Finance

Outside director

and Management (currently

National

Independent

Institution

for Academic

Degrees and

5

0

Naoshi

Quality

Enhancement

of

Higher

Ogasawara

Education), Auditor (present)

(August

June 2016

Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor

19, 1965)

The Company, Outside Director (present)

March 2022

Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor

(present)

June 2022

Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd., Outside Director

(present)

(Major position(s) concurrently held)

Avantia GP, Representative

National Institution for Academic Degrees and Quality

Enhancement of Higher Education, Auditor

Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd., Outside Director

Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor

Reasons for appointment and expected roles: Mr. Naoshi Ogasawara has a wealth of experience and strong knowledge relating to finance and accounting, which he cultivated as a certified public accountant; at Board of Director meetings we expect him to monitor management by expressing opinions from an objective and neutral standpoint independent from the other executive officers of the Company. Although he has never been involved in the management of a company other than becoming an outside officer, for the foregoing reasons, for the sustained enhancement of the corporate value of the Company, the Company has determined that he is an appropriate appointment and would like him to continue as an outside director.

