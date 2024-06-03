[Translation]
Securities code: 5975 June 5, 2024
To: Shareholders
Yutaka Yamamoto,
Representative Director and President
12-2, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 129TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially informed that the 129th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") of Topre Corporation (the "Company") will be held as detailed below.
We would like to express our deepest sympathies to those of you who have suffered from the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and sincerely wish for a speedy recovery.
Since you may exercise your voting rights for the Meeting in advance in writing, online, or by other means instead of attending the Meeting in person, we recommend that you read the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the "Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights."
Date and time
10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
Place
KKR Hotel Tokyo, 10th floor, Zuiho
4-1, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(For directions, please refer to the map provided at the end of this Notice of
Convocation.)
Purpose
Matters to be
1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 129th
Reported
Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Audit Reports by the
Independent Auditor and the Board of Auditors on the Consolidated
Financial Statements
2. The Financial Statements for the 129th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March
31, 2024)
Matters to be Voted on
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Appointment of six (6) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Partial Amendment of Particulars of Performance-Based Stock Compensation Plan for Directors
Matters
To convene the Meeting, we take measures to provide the information in the
2
Regarding
Reference Documents for a General Meeting of Shareholders and the related
Provision in
documents (i.e., electronic provision measures matters) in electronic format,
Electronic
and post it on each of the following websites. Therefore, please access any of
Format
the websites and review it.
https://www.topre.co.jp/en/ir/meeting.html
Please access the website above, select the "notice of convocation," and review
it.
Please access the website above and review it.
□● If you attend the Meeting in person, please present the Form for Exercising Voting Rights at the reception desk.
□● If there are any revisions to the electronic provision measures matters, the fact thereof, the matters prior to revision, and the revised matters will be posted on each of the websites above.
□● The Business briefing session which used to be held after the Meeting will not be held, and we will also refrain from offering gifts. We would appreciate your understanding.
□● For shareholders who exercised voting rights online in advance, regardless of whether for or against the proposals, we will present electronic gifts (equivalent to 500 yen) to 100 persons chosen by lottery.
If you consent to the information on the screen displayed after exercising voting rights, you will be transferred to a gift application site. Please fill in the required information to apply. Notifications will be sent to those selected as winners by the lottery approximately two weeks after the Meeting. Please select the gifts you would like to receive on the gift reception site.
Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights
Voting rights may be exercised using one of the following three methods.
Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please present the Voting Form to the reception desk.
Date and
time
Place
10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
KKR Hotel Tokyo, 10th floor, Zuiho
4-1, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(For directions, please refer to the map provided at the end of this Notice of Convocation.)
Voting in writing (by mail)
Please indicate agree or disagree on the proposals and mail the form; no stamp is needed.
If you do not indicate whether you agree or disagree, we will treat it as a manifestation of your intention to agree.
Exercise
Forms must be received by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024
deadline
Voting online or by other means
Please access the voting website (http://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) using your computer or smartphone, enter your "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" indicated on the Voting Form, and vote agree or disagree on the proposals by following the instructions on the screen.
Exercise
Voting must be completed by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024
deadline
If you vote more than once, the last vote will be deemed the valid vote. When you vote in duplicate using both a computer and a smartphone, the last vote will be deemed valid. When you vote in duplicate both in writing and online or by other means, the online vote or vote by other means will be deemed valid.
To institutional investors:
The Company participates in the electronic voting platform for Institutional Investors operated by ICJ,
Inc.
Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights Online or by Other Means
By Scanning Your QR Code
You can log in to the voting website without entering your Login ID and Temporary Password indicated on the duplicate form of the Voting Form.
1. Please scan the QR code on the bottom right of the Voting Form.
By Entering Your Login ID and Temporary
Password
Voting website:https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/
- Please access the voting website.
- Please enter the Login ID and Temporary Password indicated on the Voting Form and click on "Login".
Enter your Login ID and Temporary Password
Click on "Login"
- QR code is a registered trademark of Denso Wave Inc.
2. Please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against the proposal.
3. Please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against the proposal.
*The operation screen is for illustration purposes only.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
For questions regarding the exercise of the voting
Security Representative Services Department
rights online-that is, by computer or smartphone-
Helpdesk
-please contact:
0120-173-027
(Toll free: Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Institutional investors can use the electronic voting platform for Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1
Appropriation of Surplus
The Company proposes to appropriate surplus as follows.
Re: Term-end dividends
Taking into account performance in the term under review and in recent years as well as business development going forward and the strengthening of our management structure, we propose to distribute the 129th Term term-end dividends as follows:
Type of property to be distributed
Cash
30 yen per common share of the Company.
Matters relating to allotment of
The total amount of dividends will be
dividends to shareholders and total
1,541,252,760 yen.
amount
Annual dividends including interim dividends (25
yen per share) will be 55 yen per share.
The date dividends of surplus come
June 27, 2024
into effect
Proposal No. 2
Appointment of Six (6) Directors
At the end of the Meeting, the term of office of all nine directors will expire. Therefore, in order to speed up decision-making by directors, the Company will decrease the number of directors by three; thus, we would like to appoint six (6) directors in total, consisting of three (3) inside directors and three
(3) outside directors.
The director candidates are as follows:
Number
Name
Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major
of
Candidate number
Company
(Date of birth)
position(s) concurrently held
shares
held
April 1984
Joined the Company
May 2010
The Company, Auto Parts Engineering
Div. Sagamihara Plant Manager and
Hiroshima Plant Manager
July 2010
The Company, Auto Parts Engineering
Div. Sagamihara Plant Manager
June 2011
The Company, Purchasing Headquarters
Purchase Manager
June 2014
The Company, Director
June 2015
Tokyo Metal Pack Co., Ltd.,
Reappointed
Representative Director and President
Yutaka
June 2016
The Company, Product Business Dept.,
1
Yamamoto
15,100
Air- Conditioning Equipment Div.
(March 10,
Manager
1962)
The Company, Product Business Dept.,
Electronic Equipment Div. Manager
June 2018
The Company, Executive Managing
Director
The Company, Product Business Dept.,
General Manager
June 2020
The Company, Administrative
Headquarters General Manager
June 2022
The Company, Representative Director and
President (present)
Reasons for appointment: Mr. Yutaka Yamamoto is well-versed in plant administration in the Auto Parts Division, Purchasing Division administration, and administration of air-conditioning equipment, electronic equipment, and other administrative matters in the Product Business Division, and since June 2014 has engaged in corporate management as a director. In June 2016, he became the Manager of the Air- Conditioning Equipment Division and Electronic Equipment Div. Manager, and led the Company's Product Business Division and contributed to improvement of the division's performance. From June 2020, while serving as the General Manager of Administrative Headquarters, he demonstrated the appropriate ability to execute and supervise administration through general management. Since June 2022, he has served as the Representative Director and President and as the chairperson of the Board of Directors, and has led the management of the Company. For the foregoing reasons, the Company would like him to continue as a director.
Number
Name
Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major
of
Candidate number
Company
(Date of birth)
position(s) concurrently held
shares
held
April 1977
Joined the Company
July 2001
The Company, Cold Storage Equipment
Div. Tochigi Plant Manager
June 2006
Tokyo Kinzoku Industry Co., Ltd.,
Representative Director and President
(resigned in December 2011)
April 2007
The Company, Cold Storage Equipment
Div. Tochigi Plant Manager
December 2011
The Company, Cold Storage Equipment
Div.
Hiroshima Plant Manager and Auto Parts
Engineering Div. Hiroshima Plant Manager
April 2013
The Company, Merchandise Headquarters
Reappointed
Cold Storage Equipment Div. Tochigi
2
Katsuro Harata
31,800
Plant Manager
(May 31, 1958)
June 2013
Tokyo Kinzoku Industry Co., Ltd.,
Representative Director and President
June 2016
The Company, Director
The Company, Product Business Dept.
Cold Storage Equipment Div., Deputy
Manager
April 2017
The Company, Product Business Dept.
Cold Storage Equipment Div. Manager
(present)
June 2020
The Company, Executive Managing
Director (present)
The Company, Product Business
Headquarters General Manager (present)
Reasons for appointment: Mr. Katsuro Harata has served as the Tochigi Plant Manager and Hiroshima Plant Manager for the cold storage equipment division of the Company, is well-versed in the refrigerated vehicle business of the Company, and has engaged in corporate management as a director since June 2016 and as an executive managing director since June 2020. He is currently the General Manager of the Product Business Headquarters, where he has responded quickly to recent environmental changes in the refrigerated vehicle market and has led the division of this business. For the foregoing reasons, the Company would like him to continue as a director.
Number
Name
Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major
of
Candidate number
Company
(Date of birth)
position(s) concurrently held
shares
held
April 1984
Joined the Company
April 2006
The Company, General Affairs Manager
and Secretariat Office Manager
June 2010
The Company, Director
June 2011
The Company, General Affairs and Human
Resources Manager and Secretariat Office
Manager
The Company, Foreign Operations Dept.
Asia Manager
Reappointed
February 2012
TOPRE (XIANGYANG) AUTOPARTS
3
Yoshinori
CORPORATION, Chairman
32,300
Tsuyuki
April 2013
The Company, General Affairs and Human
(June 9, 1960)
Resources Manager and Human Resource
Development General Manager
June 2014
TOPRE (FOSHAN) AUTOPARTS
CORPORATION, Chairman and President
October 2017
The Company, Purchasing Headquarters
General Manager (present)
June 2022
The Company, Executive Managing
Director (present)
The Company, General Manager of
Administrative Headquarters (present)
Reasons for appointment: Mr. Yoshinori Tsuyuki has held the positions of General Affairs Manager and Secretariat Office Manager, and has engaged in corporate management as a director since June 2010 and as an executive managing director since June 2022. In June 2014, he became the Chairman and President of TOPRE (FOSHAN) AUTOPARTS CORPORATION, a consolidated subsidiary, and gained experience and knowledge as a corporate manager. For the foregoing reasons, the Company would like him to continue as a director.
Number
Name
Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major
of
Candidate number
Company
(Date of birth)
position(s) concurrently held
shares
held
April 2000
Admitted as an attorney
Joined Torikai Law Office
May 2007
Maruetsu Inc., Outside Auditor (present)
June 2007
The Company, Outside Auditor
June 2015
The Company, Outside Director (present)
January 2016
Established Wadakura Gate Law Office
(present)
Reappointed
November 2018
Armure Blanc. Inc. Outside Director
(present)
Outside director
March 2020
IP Dream Inc., Outside Director (present)
0
4
Independent
March 2021
Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd., Outside Director
Tsuyoshi Takada
(present)
(July 28, 1972)
June 2022
OpenDoor Inc., Outside Director (present)
(Major position(s) concurrently held)
Wadakura Gate Law Office, Representative Partner and Attorney
Maruetsu Inc., Outside Auditor
Armure Blanc. Inc., Outside Director
IP Dream Inc., Outside Director
Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd., Outside Director
OpenDoor Inc., Outside Director
Reasons for appointment and expected roles: Mr. Tsuyoshi Takada brings the professional perspective of an attorney and has strong knowledge about corporate legal affairs; at Board of Directors meetings we expect him to monitor management by expressing opinions from an objective and neutral standpoint, independent from the other executive officers of the Company. Although he has never been involved in the management of a company other than becoming an outside officer, for the foregoing reasons, for the sustained enhancement of the corporate value of the Company, the Company has determined that he is an appropriate appointment and would like him to continue as an outside director.
Number
Name
Work history, positions, responsibilities, and major
of
Candidate number
Company
(Date of birth)
position(s) concurrently held
shares
held
April 1989
Joined The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd.
(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
December 1991
Joined Grant Thornton Taiyo Inc.
(currently Grant Thornton Taiyo
Accounting Service Inc.)
August 1992
Registered as a certified public accountant
April 2007
Grant Thornton Taiyo ASG Inc.
(currently Grant Thornton Taiyo
Accounting Service Inc.),
Representative Member
Reappointed
October 2008
Avantia GP, Representative (present)
April 2010
Center for National University Finance
Outside director
and Management (currently
National
Independent
Institution
for Academic
Degrees and
5
0
Naoshi
Quality
Enhancement
of
Higher
Ogasawara
Education), Auditor (present)
(August
June 2016
Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor
19, 1965)
The Company, Outside Director (present)
March 2022
Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor
(present)
June 2022
Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd., Outside Director
(present)
(Major position(s) concurrently held)
Avantia GP, Representative
National Institution for Academic Degrees and Quality
Enhancement of Higher Education, Auditor
Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd., Outside Director
Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor
Reasons for appointment and expected roles: Mr. Naoshi Ogasawara has a wealth of experience and strong knowledge relating to finance and accounting, which he cultivated as a certified public accountant; at Board of Director meetings we expect him to monitor management by expressing opinions from an objective and neutral standpoint independent from the other executive officers of the Company. Although he has never been involved in the management of a company other than becoming an outside officer, for the foregoing reasons, for the sustained enhancement of the corporate value of the Company, the Company has determined that he is an appropriate appointment and would like him to continue as an outside director.
