Topsports International Holdings Limited's Board received a notification from Mr. Sheng Baijiao (Mr. Sheng), a non-executive director of the company. Mr. Sheng has decided that he will not seek for re-election after retiring at the upcoming AGM, given his current age. Since Mr. Sheng will not seek for re-election, ordinary resolution numbered 5(a)(ii) in respect of the re-election of Mr. Sheng as set out in the AGM Notice, the Circular and the Proxy Form are no longer applicable and will not be put forward for consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the AGM.