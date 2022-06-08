Topview Optronics : Announcement of change of board of directors chairperson
06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: Topview Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:36:27
Subject
Announcement of change of board of directors
chairperson
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/08
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Allan Lee.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of Topview Optronics
Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:Allan Lee.
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairperson of Topview Optronics
Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:111/06/08
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Topview Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:04 UTC.