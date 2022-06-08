Topview Optronics : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Institutional director, independent director and natural-person director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Director-Allan Lee (2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang (3)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin (4)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou (5)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai (6)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Billy Liu (7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su (8)Independent director-Sam Tsai (9)Independent director-Lester Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Director-Allan Lee, Chairperson of Topview Optronics Corp. (2)Director-Joe Huang, General Manager of Qisda Corp. (3)Director-Sadahiro Lin, General Manager of Topview Optronics Corp. (4)Director-Micky Chou, Chairperson of Hao Feng Investment Co., Ltd. (5)Director-Wen-Jing Tsai, CPA Director of KW CPAs Firm (6)Director-Billy Liu, Business Planning & Control Dept Director of Qisda Corp. (7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office (8)Independent director-Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm (9)Independent director-Lester Lin, Chairperson of Arictek Inc. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director-Allan Lee (2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang (3)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin (4)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou (5)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai (6)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Michael Wang (7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su (8)Independent director-Sam Tsai (9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Director-Allan Lee, Chairperson of Topview Optronics Corp. (2)Director-Joe Huang, General Manager of Qisda Corp. (3)Director-Sadahiro Lin, General Manager of Topview Optronics Corp. (4)Director-Micky Chou, Chairperson of Hao Feng Investment Co., Ltd. (5)Director-Wen-Jing Tsai, CPA Director of KW CPAs Firm (6)Director-Michael Wang, Investment Senior Director of Qisda Corp. (7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office (8)Independent director-Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm (9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao, Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Director-Allan Lee:1,891,036 shares (2)Director-Joe Huang:5,750,000 shares (3)Director-Sadahiro Lin:5,750,000 shares (4)Director-Micky Chou:5,750,000 shares (5)Director-Wen-Jing Tsai:5,750,000 shares (6)Director-Michael Wang:5,750,000 shares (7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su:0 shares (8)Independent director-Sam Tsai:0 shares (9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao:0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/09/26~2022/09/25 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.