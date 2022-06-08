Topview Optronics : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
Institutional director, independent director and natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director-Allan Lee
(2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang
(3)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin
(4)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou
(5)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai
(6)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Billy Liu
(7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su
(8)Independent director-Sam Tsai
(9)Independent director-Lester Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Director-Allan Lee, Chairperson of Topview Optronics Corp.
(2)Director-Joe Huang, General Manager of Qisda Corp.
(3)Director-Sadahiro Lin, General Manager of Topview Optronics Corp.
(4)Director-Micky Chou, Chairperson of Hao Feng Investment Co., Ltd.
(5)Director-Wen-Jing Tsai, CPA Director of KW CPAs Firm
(6)Director-Billy Liu, Business Planning & Control Dept Director of
Qisda Corp.
(7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint
CPA Office
(8)Independent director-Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
(9)Independent director-Lester Lin, Chairperson of Arictek Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director-Allan Lee
(2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang
(3)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin
(4)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou
(5)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai
(6)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Michael Wang
(7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su
(8)Independent director-Sam Tsai
(9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Director-Allan Lee, Chairperson of Topview Optronics Corp.
(2)Director-Joe Huang, General Manager of Qisda Corp.
(3)Director-Sadahiro Lin, General Manager of Topview Optronics Corp.
(4)Director-Micky Chou, Chairperson of Hao Feng Investment Co., Ltd.
(5)Director-Wen-Jing Tsai, CPA Director of KW CPAs Firm
(6)Director-Michael Wang, Investment Senior Director of Qisda Corp.
(7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint
CPA Office
(8)Independent director-Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
(9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao, Adjunct Associate Professor
of Fu Jen University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Director-Allan Lee:1,891,036 shares
(2)Director-Joe Huang:5,750,000 shares
(3)Director-Sadahiro Lin:5,750,000 shares
(4)Director-Micky Chou:5,750,000 shares
(5)Director-Wen-Jing Tsai:5,750,000 shares
(6)Director-Michael Wang:5,750,000 shares
(7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su:0 shares
(8)Independent director-Sam Tsai:0 shares
(9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/09/26~2022/09/25
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.