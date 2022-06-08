Topview Optronics : Announcement on the changes of the members of the Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Ing-Ching Su (2)Sam Tsai (3)Lester Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office (2)Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm (3)Lester Lin, Chairperson of ARICTEK INC. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Ing-Ching Su (2)Sam Tsai (3)Chin-Ting Hsiao 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office (2)Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm (3)Chin-Ting Hsiao, Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/09/26~2022/09/25 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/08 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.