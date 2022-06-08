Topview Optronics : Announcement on the changes of the members of the Remuneration Committee
06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Topview Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:37:31
Subject
Announcement on the changes of the members of the
Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Ing-Ching Su
(2)Sam Tsai
(3)Lester Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office
(2)Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
(3)Lester Lin, Chairperson of ARICTEK INC.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Ing-Ching Su
(2)Sam Tsai
(3)Chin-Ting Hsiao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office
(2)Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
(3)Chin-Ting Hsiao, Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/09/26~2022/09/25
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/08
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Topview Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:04 UTC.