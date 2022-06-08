Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Topview Optronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6556   TW0006556004

TOPVIEW OPTRONICS CORPORATION

(6556)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-05
61.10 TWD   +1.50%
04:52aTOPVIEW OPTRONICS : To lift non-competition restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:52aTOPVIEW OPTRONICS : To announce the major resolutions of Topview Corp. 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:52aTOPVIEW OPTRONICS : Announcement on the changes of the members of the Remuneration Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topview Optronics : Announcement on the changes of the members of the Remuneration Committee

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Topview Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 16:37:31
Subject 
 Announcement on the changes of the members of the
Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
  (1)Ing-Ching Su
  (2)Sam Tsai
  (3)Lester Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  (1)Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office
  (2)Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
  (3)Lester Lin, Chairperson of ARICTEK INC.
5.Name of the new position holder:
  (1)Ing-Ching Su
  (2)Sam Tsai
  (3)Chin-Ting Hsiao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  (1)Ing-Ching Su, CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office
  (2)Sam Tsai, Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
  (3)Chin-Ting Hsiao, Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/09/26~2022/09/25
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/08
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Topview Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
