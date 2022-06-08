Topview Optronics : To lift non-competition restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/08 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Director-Allan Lee (2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang (3)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin (4)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou (5)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai (6)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Michael Wang (7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su (8)Independent director-Sam Tsai (9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: (1)Allan Lee Chairperson of Quan Neng Investment Co., Ltd. Chairperson of Messoa Technologies Inc. (2)Qisda Corp. Director of Darfon Electronics Corp. Chairperson of Alpha Networks Inc. Chairperson of DFI INC. Chairperson of SYSAGE THCHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Chairperson of BENQ MATERIALS CORP. Chairperson of SIMULA TECHNOLOGY INC. Chairperson of PARTNER TECH CORP. Chairperson of DATA IMAGE CORPORATION Director of APLEX TECHNOLOGY INC. Director of QS Control Corp. Chairperson of K2 INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. Chairperson of BenQ corporation Chairperson of GOLDEN SPIRIT CO., LTD Chairperson of Darly Venture Inc. Chairperson of BENQ DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY CORP. Chairperson of QISDA OPTRONICS CORP. Chairperson of BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd Chairperson of Qisda Vietnam Co.,Ltd (3)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang Representative of Institutional Director of Qisda Corp. Representative of Institutional Chairperson of SIMULA TECHNOLOGY INC. Representative of Institutional Chairperson of Action Star Technology Co., Ltd. Representative of Institutional Chairperson of DATA IMAGE CORPORATION Representative of Institutional Chairperson of DIVA Laboratories, Ltd. Representative of Institutional Chairperson of QISDA OPTRONICS CORP Director of Qisda America Corp. Director of BenQ Foundation (4)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin Director of JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD (5)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou Chairperson of Hao Feng Investment Co., Ltd. (6)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai CPA Director of KW CPAs Firm Independent Director of Danen Technology Corporation Independent Director of Applied BioCode Corporation (7)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Michael Wang Investment Senior Director of Qisda Corp. Director of Darly Venture Inc. Director of Darly2 Venture, lnc. Director of Darly Consulting Corporation Director of Darly Venture (L) Ltd. (8)Ing-Ching Su CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office (9)Sam Tsai Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University (10)Chin-Ting Hsiao Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University Adjunct Associate Professor of Soochow University 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of serving as a director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The proposal has been passed as is by a majority vote of the shareholders present in a meeting attended by shareholders representing two thirds or more of the shares outstanding. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): (1)Institutional Director-Qisda Corp. (2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: (1)Institutional Director-Qisda Corp. Chairperson of BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd (2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin Director of JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise: BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd: No. 613, 713 Taihua Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD: No.1 industrial park shuangdian town, Rudong, Jiangsu 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise: BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd: Manufacturing and trading of medical equipment. JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD: Development, manufacturing and sales of precision optical components. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.