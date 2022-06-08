Topview Optronics : To lift non-competition restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/08
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
(1)Director-Allan Lee
(2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang
(3)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin
(4)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou
(5)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai
(6)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Michael Wang
(7)Independent director-Ing-Ching Su
(8)Independent director-Sam Tsai
(9)Independent director-Chin-Ting Hsiao
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
(1)Allan Lee
Chairperson of Quan Neng Investment Co., Ltd.
Chairperson of Messoa Technologies Inc.
(2)Qisda Corp.
Director of Darfon Electronics Corp.
Chairperson of Alpha Networks Inc.
Chairperson of DFI INC.
Chairperson of SYSAGE THCHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chairperson of BENQ MATERIALS CORP.
Chairperson of SIMULA TECHNOLOGY INC.
Chairperson of PARTNER TECH CORP.
Chairperson of DATA IMAGE CORPORATION
Director of APLEX TECHNOLOGY INC.
Director of QS Control Corp.
Chairperson of K2 INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC.
Chairperson of BenQ corporation
Chairperson of GOLDEN SPIRIT CO., LTD
Chairperson of Darly Venture Inc.
Chairperson of BENQ DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Chairperson of QISDA OPTRONICS CORP.
Chairperson of BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd
Chairperson of Qisda Vietnam Co.,Ltd
(3)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Joe Huang
Representative of Institutional Director of Qisda Corp.
Representative of Institutional Chairperson of SIMULA TECHNOLOGY INC.
Representative of Institutional Chairperson of Action Star Technology
Co., Ltd.
Representative of Institutional Chairperson of DATA IMAGE CORPORATION
Representative of Institutional Chairperson of DIVA Laboratories, Ltd.
Representative of Institutional Chairperson of QISDA OPTRONICS CORP
Director of Qisda America Corp.
Director of BenQ Foundation
(4)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin
Director of JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD
(5)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Micky Chou
Chairperson of Hao Feng Investment Co., Ltd.
(6)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Wen-Jing Tsai
CPA Director of KW CPAs Firm
Independent Director of Danen Technology Corporation
Independent Director of Applied BioCode Corporation
(7)Representative of Qisda Corp.:Michael Wang
Investment Senior Director of Qisda Corp.
Director of Darly Venture Inc.
Director of Darly2 Venture, lnc.
Director of Darly Consulting Corporation
Director of Darly Venture (L) Ltd.
(8)Ing-Ching Su
CPA Partner of Shin Yan Joint CPA Office
(9)Sam Tsai
Lawyer of Hsin-Chang Law Firm
Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University
(10)Chin-Ting Hsiao
Adjunct Associate Professor of Fu Jen University
Adjunct Associate Professor of Soochow University
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
The proposal has been passed as is by a majority vote of the shareholders
present in a meeting attended by shareholders representing two thirds or
more of the shares outstanding.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):
(1)Institutional Director-Qisda Corp.
(2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:
(1)Institutional Director-Qisda Corp.
Chairperson of BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd
(2)Director-Representative of Qisda Corp.:Sadahiro Lin
Director of JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:
BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd:
No. 613, 713 Taihua Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai
JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD:
No.1 industrial park shuangdian town, Rudong, Jiangsu
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:
BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd:
Manufacturing and trading of medical equipment.
JIANGSU YUDI OPTICAL CO.,LTD:
Development, manufacturing and sales of precision optical components.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.