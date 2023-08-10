Consolidated Basis Results of the First Quarter for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023) August 4, 2023 Registered Company name: TOPY INDUSTRIES, LIMITED Stock listing: Tokyo, Nagoya stock exchanges Code number: 7231 URL: http://www.topy.co.jp/en/index.html Representative: Hiromi Ishii, Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: Tetsuya Sakai, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, General Affairs Department Telephone: 03-3493-0777 / (Overseas) 81-3-3493-0777 Scheduled date for submission of quarterly report: August 10, 2023 Scheduled date for dividend payment: － Preparation of supplementary quarterly materials: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Figures of less than ¥1 million have been omitted) 1. Consolidated Financial and Operating Results of the First Quarter for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (Percentage figures are changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 81,522 8.7 1,567 － 2,358 557.5 1,734 346.4 First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 75,000 34.6 (569) － 358 － 388 － (Note) Comprehensive income: First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 ¥5,120 million (140.0%) First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 ¥2,134 million (7.8%) Profit per share Profit per share after full dilution Yen Yen First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 75.97 － First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 16.93 － (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 296,826 124,990 41.7 5,422.30 Fiscal 2022 292,322 121,425 41.1 5,268.92 (For reference) Shareholders' equity: First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 ¥123,765 million Fiscal 2022 ¥120,265 million 2. Dividends Dividends per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end End of FY Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2022 － 20.00 － 68.00 88.00 Fiscal 2023 － Fiscal 2023 (Forecasts) － － － 88.00 (Note) Whether changes to the latest dividend forecasts have been made: None 3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023- March 31, 2024) (Percentage figures are changes from the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 342,000 2.2 9,500 32.4 9,600 19.4 6,500 2.8 284.77 (Note) Whether changes to the latest forecasts for consolidated figures have been made: None

Changes in the State of Material Subsidiaries during the Period: None

Changes in the State of Material Subsidiaries during the Period: None

(2) Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes

Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: None Changes other than those in (a) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatements: None Number of Shares Issued (Common shares) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares) First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 24,077,510 shares Fiscal 2022 24,077,510 shares (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 1,252,174 shares Fiscal 2022 1,252,026 shares (c) Average number of shares issued during the period First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 22,825,392 shares First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 22,940,753 shares

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of the First Quarter for Fiscal 2023 (1) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Operating Results During the first three months of the fiscal year under review, the global economy experienced an overall recovery, despite geopolitical risks from the protraction of the situation in Ukraine and unstable market conditions caused by monetary tightening around the world. There was a gradual recovery in the Japanese economy, as consumer spending recovered due to the easing of behavioral restrictions, and capital investment was strong. Despite the recovering trend in production as impacts from semiconductor and other parts shortages in the automotive industry are alleviated, the business environment surrounding TOPY INDUSTRIES, LIMITED (the "Group") remained uncertain due to factors such as an economic slump in China, in addition to cost increases for coal, electricity, other raw materials, and logistics. Under this business environment, we have set four key areas-promote segment management, strengthen overseas profitability, strengthen domestic business base, and contribute to decarbonization-for our Group Basic Strategy, and we are steadily implementing the Medium-term Management Plan "TOPY Active & Challenge 2025". As one part of this, we newly established the Overseas Business Strategy Department, and are proceeding with discussions on initiatives to strengthen alliances and develop new markets. In addition, we have introduced an internal carbon pricing system, and use it as one of the criteria for environmental investment decisions, thereby strengthening our sustainable management base and promoting efforts for the realization of carbon neutrality. The financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year under review include consolidated net sales of ¥81,522 million (up 8.7% year on year), mainly due to increased automobile wheel sales due to the recovery trend in automobile production. As for profit, operating profit was ¥1,567 million (compared to an operating loss of ¥569 million in the same period of the previous year) due to the increase in price difference from the sales price of steel products due to a decline in steel scrap prices, and in addition to foreign exchange gains due to depreciation of the yen, ordinary profit was ¥2,358 million (up 557.5% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,734 million (up 346.4% year on year), showing significant improvements. Performance by Segment From the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the reportable segment previously referred to as Business Development has been included under Other, as its quantitative importance decreased. The following comparisons are comparative analyses based on figures for the first three months of the previous fiscal year, which have been reclassified to the segment classifications after the change. (Steel Business) In the steel industry, domestic crude steel production volume decreased year on year due to a decline in demand for steel materials for construction and manufacturing, which are the main markets. In addition, the price of steel scrap, the main raw material, declined, even though the prices of energy and other raw materials remained high. Given these circumstances, the Group worked to optimize steel sales prices as the price gap with purchase prices of steel scrap, the raw material for such products, widened, and optimized the product mix with a focus on profit. As a result, net sales increased to ¥27,699 million (up 5.0% year on year), and operating profit increased to ¥2,432 million (up 1,119.5% year on year). (Automotive & Industrial Machinery Components Business) In the automotive industry, automobile production volume increased year on year in Japan as impacts from the supply shortage of semiconductors and other parts lessened. In the construction machinery industry, while demand for hydraulic excavators declined significantly in China, demand was firm overall in other regions. Demand for mining machinery remained strong amid robust demand for resources. Under these circumstances, sales for automotive wheels increased and the Group worked to optimize sales pricing in accordance with the cost of raw materials. As a result, net sales increased to ¥49,397 million (up 12.4% year on year), and operating profit increased to ¥859 million (up 41.5% year on year). (Power Business) While the marked rise in the price of coal, which is fuel for power generation, has calmed down, planned outages due to inspections and maintenance for statutory periodic inspections and increased repair costs, in addition to regular annual repairs, resulted in net sales decreasing to ¥2,663 million (down 13.8% year on year), and an operating loss of ¥761 million (compared to an operating loss of ¥557 million in the same period of the previous year). (Leasing Business) In the leasing business, operating profit was ¥178 million (down 0.3% year on year). - 2 -