We are working to strengthen our non-nancial capital for further evolution of value creation.

Non-nancial capital, including technological capabilities that have been continuously rened over the 100 years since our founding and human resources that are the source of value creation, are important management resources that support the sustainable growth of the Group.

Concept of capital

The Group has a wide range of production bases in Japan and overseas, manufacturing product in optimal locations according to product characteristics and customer needs. We promote the supply and cross-sourcing of materials and the sharing of development and manufacturing roles among our production bases to build an efcient global production system and support the integrated production system from materials to products and the resource-recycling business model that is a characteristic of the Group. In addition, at each of our production bases, we are introducing highly efcient manufacturing equipment and constructing production lines to create products that are competitive in terms of both cost and environmental friendliness.

Throughout its more than 100-year history, the Group has always been a pioneer, repeatedly taking on new challenges with originality and ingenuity, and creating diverse and creative technologies. Recently, customers have requested a wide range of products in terms of weight reduction, shape and size, and environmental friendliness, and the Group's strength lies in its ability to respond to such requests, backed by the proprietary technologies and know-how it has developed over the years. Furthermore, by applying these technologies and know-how, we have created new technologies, leading to the expansion of our business.

We believe that our human capital is our greatest asset and that reinforcing it is the source of our value creation. In order to respond to rapidly changing society and technology and open the way to the future, we need human resources who can always think and act on their own initiative. We also believe that the ability to create new value comes from diverse human resources who recognize each other's differences in values, enhance organizational capabilities, and take on the challenge of achieving major goals. The Group is working to strengthen its human capital through human resources development and the creation of a workplace environment in which a diverse range of human resources can play an active role.

The Group has earned the trust of its customers by providing products and services that meet their needs. In addition, by building strong relationships of trust and cooperation with many of our business partners and alliance partners, we are able to provide a stable supply of products and services around the world. Moreover, coexistence with the local communities in which we operate is essential to our business activities, and each of our production bases engages in activities that contribute to the local communities in which it is located.

The business activities of the Group are closely related to natural capital, including the use of water resources and mineral resources as raw materials for products and fuel for power generation. Through its resource-recycling business model, the Group contributes to the realization of a sustainable, recycling-oriented society by effectively utilizing limited resources through recycling. We also view promotion of green innovation as a materiality and promote efcient use of natural capital and environmental impact reduction through development and advancement of environmental technologies to conserve the global environment and biodiversity as well as to create economic value.