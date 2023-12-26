TOPY INDUSTRIES, LIMITED

Art Village Osaki Central Tower

1-2-2, Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, 141-8634

TEL: 03-3493-0777 FAX: 03-3493-0200

http://www.topy.co.jp

[Overview of ofcial X (formerly Twitter) account]

Account name: Topy Industries, Ltd.

User name: @TOPY_INDUSTRIES

URL: https://twitter.com/TOPY_INDUSTRIES

TOPY

Report

2023

TOPY Report 2023

TOPY

Report

2023

With an eye on the future society of 2050, the Group is committed to contributing to the realization of

a carbon-neutral society and addressing societal challenges in an era of major transformation.

Under the Group's fundamental philosophy to"fulll its responsibilities as a public institution and contribute to the realization of a sustainable recycling -oriented society through the continuation and development of its business,"we are advancing sustainability activities. As the movement toward carbon neutrality by 2050 gets into full swing, the Group will further promote efforts to address various ESG issues, including climate change, in order to continue to be a company trusted by society for many years to come.

TOPY Sustainable Green Vision 2050

  • Aiming to realize an afuent society where people can live safely and healthily, we will continue to
    grow sustainably beyond the times -

2050

Achieve carbon neutrality

2030

Reduce CO2 emissions by 46% (compared to FY2013)

Promote green business

2040

Reduce environmental impact

A global corporation in harmony with people and the environment

An afuent

society where

people can

live safely and

healthily

TOPY Active & Challenge 2025

ersity

d div

n an

onizatio

ecarb

ue d

Purs

Reduce CO2 emissions by 46%

Contribute to achieving the SDGs

"A company that creates new value and leads in solving social issues"

of customers

Accelerate contributions to

realization of low-carbon society

Strengthen resilience

A solid management

foundation for

sustainable growth

Financial strategy

Business

strategy

Sustainability

strategy

01 TOPY Report 2023

Medium- to long-term innovation

through the promotion of DX

t

n

n

i

e

a

m

h

c

e

y

g

l

a

p

n

p

a

u

m

s

t

e

n

l

e

b

i

a

l

i

n

s

i

e

a

r

t

a

s

g

u

s

n

d

i

d

n

l

i

a

u

n

B

n

o

o

i

t

i

a

t

a

d

d

n

n

u

u

o

f

o

f

t

n

e

m

e

g

a

n

a

m

e

h

t

n

e

h

t

g

n

e

r

t

S

The green concept

In this vision,"going green"is not limited to reducing environmental impact, also includes the broader concept of activities that aim to contribute to the optimization of all ESG issues that should be addressed by the Group.

TOPY Report 2023

02

Group Basic

Philosophy

Contents

The Topy Industries Group will fulfill its responsibilities as a public institution and contribute to the realization of a sustainable recycling-oriented society through the continuation and development

of its business.

Group Code of

Conduct

To win the trust and respect of society

Under the Group Basic Philosophy, the

management and employees of the Topy

Industries Group shall strictly abide by

all applicable laws and ordinances, the

spirit reflected, and the Corporate Code of

Basic Sustainability

Conduct, while accepting full corporate social

responsibility and fostering an open-minded

Policy

and creative corporate culture.

The Topy Industries Group will promote

Contents and Editorial Policy

Chapter 1 Value Creation

Businesses of the Topy Industries Group

History of the Topy Industries Group

Value Creation Process of

the Topy Industries Group

Business Model and Strengths of the Topy Industries Group

Pursuit of High Added Value through Proprietary Technologies

Non-Financial Capital to Support Value Creation

Special Feature

Human Resources Strategies

Chapter 2 Growth Strategies

Top Message

Medium-Term Management Plan

Special Feature DX Strategies

Message from the Ofcer in Charge of Finance

04

Chapter 3 Business

S

Social Responsibility

Steel Segment

29

Relationship with Customers

Automotive and Industrial Machinery

and Business Partners

49

05

Contribute to Society through

Components Segment

07

(Wheels for Passenger Vehicles)

31

Business

51

Automotive and Industrial Machinery

Contribution to

09

Components Segment (Commercial

Local Communities

52

and Off the Road Wheels)

33

Respect for Human Rights

53

Automotive and Industrial Machinery

11

Strengthening Human Capital

54

Components Segment (Undercarriage

Parts for Construction Machinery)

35

G

Corporate Governance

13

Business Development Segment

37

Management Team

61

Chapter 4 Sustainability

15

Corporate Governance

63

Stakeholder Engagement

38

17

Identication of Materiality

39

Chapter 5 Corporate Data

Promotion System for

Our History

69

Sustainability Management

40

19

Consolidated Financial

23

E Environmental Initiatives

Performance for the Past

11 Years

71

25

Environmental Management

41

Non-Financial Highlights

73

27

Response to Climate Change

43

Major Subsidiaries & Afliates

75

Responding to Environmental

IR Information

76

Risks and Contributing to the

Establishment of a Recycling-

Oriented Society

45

Reducing Environmental Impact

through Products and Services

47

management based on the Group Basic

Philosophy and aim to enhance sustainable

corporate value and contribute to the sustainable

development of society through the pursuit of

technological innovation and the resolution of

social issues.

Editorial Policy

Basic Policy

Topy Report 2023 provides selected important information focusing on the company 's management strategies to improve corporate value in the medium to long term, including information related to its business activities, operating results, social responsibilities, and management control system. The aim of this report is to encourage candid dialogue with our stakeholders, including shareholders, investors and related parties.

The IFRS's International Integrated Reporting Framework and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation were used as references in the creation of this report.

Reporting Scope

This report covers all companies listed as subsidiaries of the Topy Industries Group (consolidated basis). However, some activities and data represent only Topy Indus- tries, Ltd. In principle, activities where the scope is not specied refer to those of the Topy Industries Group. Where it is necessary to specify the applicable scope, activities by Topy Industries alone are identied within the headline or descriptions as Topy Industries or the"Company,"and activities by an individual Group company are identied by its corporate name.

Reporting Period

Covers mainly FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), but also includes some activities that occurred on and after April 1, 2023.

Date of Issue

October 2023

Inquiries Regarding this Report

Topy Industries, Ltd.

(General Affairs Department)

Art Village Osaki Central Tower, 1-2-2

Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-8634,

Japan

TEL: +81-3-3493-0777

03

TOPY Report 2023

TOPY Report 2023

04

Chapter

1

Value Creation

Businesses of the Topy Industries Group

The Topy Industries Group is a comprehensive metal processing group with an integrated production procedure from raw material production to the fabrication of nished products. Within this, the steel segment engages in raw material supply and the automotive and industrial machinery components segment unit deals in material processing, both of which are interrelated. The Group is also striving to diversify its businesses, which now encompass the power generation segment, manufacture and sale of mica, research and development of robots, leasing of real estate, and operation of sports clubs.

(JPY million)

Net sales

Operating prot

334,496

7,175

Automotive and Industrial Machinery

198,147

4,016

Sales

Components Segment

59.24%

Steel Segment

A raw material business operated since our foundation

At the Topy Industries Group (the"Group"), the steel business unit produces steel using electric furnaces as well as a wide variety of steel bars. Wide ange beams, general section steels and deformed bars are shipped as construction materials chiey to customers in both domestic and overseas markets, while deformed section steels are largely supplied to the company's automotive and industrial machinery components segment unit where they are turned into n- ished products. This business unit includes companies engaging in the collection and recycling of steel scrap, a transportation company, and a trading company that acts as the logistics and trading arms of the unit. In addition to inter-group business transactions, it also sells products and provides services to customers outside the Topy Industries Group.

Net sales

Operating proﬁt (loss)

(JPY million)

15,000

107,971

125,000

12,000

88,915

100,000

80,442

73,404

75,657

75,000

9,000

8,038

6,000

50,000

3,000

4,142

25,000

2,248

1,293

0

(625)

0

-3,000

-25,000

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Value Creation

Growth

by segment

Steel Segment

107,971

8,038

in FY2022

32.28%

Power Generation Segment

21,957

(566)

6.56%

Other Segment

6,418

1,360

1.92%

General

Deformed

section

section

steels

steels

Steels for use within the company

Steel construction materials

Steel materials for ships and

industrial machinery

Strategies

Business

Automotive and Industrial Machinery Components Segment

Power Generation Segment

Other Segment

A world-leading comprehensive manufacturer of wheels and undercarriage parts for construction machinery

We manufacture and sell products including steel and aluminum wheels for automobiles, wheels for mining vehicles, undercarriage parts for construction machinery (track shoes*1 and tracks*2 ), and industrial steel fasteners for automobiles such as precision leaf springs.

*1 Track shoes: Component of tracks manufactured by processing and heat-treating hot rolled steel materials (special steel).

Track shoes and other components are assembled to form tracks.

*2 Tracks: A general name for the assembled undercarriage components of construction machinery vehicles, which are generally called a steel track belt.

Net sales

Operating proﬁt (loss)

(JPY million)

10,000

188,175

198,147

174,015

200,000

166,542

8,000

7,833

160,000

136,113

6,000

120,000

4,000

4,813

4,016

80,000

2,000

1,657

40,000

0

(221)

0

-2,000

-40,000

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 (FY)

Focusing on the stable supply of electricity while paying utmost consideration to maintaining harmony with the surrounding environment

Net sales

Operating proﬁt (loss)

21,957

(JPY million)

4,000

20,000

3,000

15,000

2,000

10,567

9,326

10,000

7,583

1,000

9,718

5,000

0

(1,957)

(566)

0

-1,000

1,228

852

165

-5,000

Creating new sources of prot

Net sales

Operating proﬁt (loss)

(JPY million)

2,500

7,041

6,558

6,418

7,500

6,001

2,000

5,767

6,000

1,500

1,550

1,360

4,500

1,000

893

1,023

3,000

500

1,500

0

(185)

0

Sustainability

Wheels

Undercarriage parts for

Industrial fasteners

construction machinery

(precision leaf springs, etc.)

(track shoes, tracks)

Wheels for

Wheels for commercial vehicles

Ultra-Large Wheels for

passenger vehicles

Mining Equipment [SGOR®]

Track shoes

Aluminum

Steel

Industrial fasteners

Tracks

Steel

-2,000

-10,000

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 (FY)

We took electricity deregulation as an opportunity to construct a coal thermal power plant (Toyohashi-shi, Aichi) while paying utmost consideration to maintaining harmony with the surrounding environment, and began to operate our electricity wholesale business in 2000. In December 2022, the plant began generating power using biomass solid fuel produced from food waste and sewage sludge in Toyohashi- shi, contributing to local production for local consumption of energy.

Power plant

Biomass solid fuel

-500

-1,500

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 (FY)

In the Business Development Area, we are expanding sales of mica (ar- ticial mica), which is used for cosmetics and other products, in Japan and other countries, while conducting research and development for crawler robots utilizing our suspension technology. We also lease real estate, such as TOPYREC PLAZA (https://topyrecplaza.com/) (Mina- mi-suna,Koto-ku, Tokyo), and operate sports clubs, including OSSO.

Mica for cosmetics

Robots

Corporate Data

05

TOPY Report 2023

TOPY Report 2023

06

Chapter 1

Value Creation

History of the Topy Industries Group

Three strengths developed over our 100-year history

In 1964, our integrated production system for producing and making full use of steel was completed through the merger of four companies (engaging in businesses concerning steel and wheels, undercarriage parts for construction machinery, and others). The integration of different businesses has led to the global development of the automotive and industrial machinery parts segment and the creation of new businesses (industrial fasteners, power generation, mica, and other businesses), creating management stability and contributing to earnings growth.

Steel

Wheels

Undercarriage parts

Power generation

Business development

for construction machinery

(JPY billion)

(JPY billion)

350

35

300

Net sales

Operating proﬁt

30

250

25

200

20

150

15

100

10

50

5

0

0

(FY)

1964

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

-5

*FY1964 to FY1976: Non-consolidated FY1977 to FY2022: Consolidated

Value Creation

(Year)

Founded in 1921

Origin of deformed section steel technologies

Establishment of an integrated production system

2000

2020

Growth

Japan

1921

Foundation of Miya

Steelworks (predecessor of

Toto Steel Mfg., Co., Ltd.)

1922

1953

Miya Steelworks succeeds

Hot-rolling and

in hot-rolling steel sash bars

the commercial

(window frames)

production of

track shoes starts

1930

  • Teikoku Hatsujo Seisakusho (the predecessor of Japan Motor Wheel Co., Ltd.) commences the production of prototype steel wheels for automobiles

1964

Topy Industries, Ltd.

is established

Through the merger of Japan Motor Wheel Co., Ltd., Toto Steel Mfg., Co., Ltd., Toto Zoki Co., Ltd., and Toto Tekko Co., Ltd.

2008

Strengthening of the business alliance with Nippon Steel Corporation

2009

The production capacity of the rolling mill shop for medium-size steel products (a rolling line for deformed section steel) is increased at the Toyohashi Plant

2014

2021

Strength 1

A new steelmaking plant is completed at

100th anniversary

the Toyohashi Plant with the introduction

of an environmentally friendly, high-

Integrated

efciency electric furnace

Production

System

Strategies

Business

Overseas

A building in the early Showa Period (1926 to 1989) with steel sash bars

Steel wheels for passenger vehicles

1985

Expansion into the United States

2003

2013

2016

Expansion

Expansion into

The business and capital

into China

Mexico

alliance with MW Italia

S.R.L. is strengthened

Aluminum wheels for

passenger vehicles

Wheels for

2013

Expansion into

commercial vehicles

Indonesia

2017

Expansion into

India

2018

Expansion into China and Thailand (Asahi Tec Corporation becomes a wholly owned subsidiary)

Strength 2

Global

Expansion of

the Processing

Division

Sustainability

Wheels manufactured by Teikoku

Undercarriage parts for

Hatsujo Seisakusho

construction machinery

1999 Expansion into the United States

2002

2013

Expansion

Expansion into

into China

Indonesia

Technologies and new businesses

1974

1982

Commencement of the

Development of SGOR®,

industrial fastener business

the world's largest wheel for

mining vehicles

Developed from metal

processing technologies

1987

Practical application

of high-quality mica

for cosmetics

Developed from electric

furnace melting technologies

1989

Heat treatment efciency improved through the development of low- carbon boron steel for track shoes

2000

The power generation business is launched

Use of existing infrastructure of the steel business for the power generation business (including land, quays and power transmission facilities)

2009

2018

Development of lighter weight wheels

Launched TACoil®, Japan's

Adoption of rims made of deformed section

rst compact coil made of steel

steel and discs formed through cold spinning

bars wound at high density for

(rocking die forming) (for commercial vehicles)

reinforced concrete

Adoption of high-tensile-strength steel sheet

(for passenger vehicles)

2021

Launched Evolution Type SGOR® wheels for mining vehicles

Strength 3

Value Creation

through

Proprietary

Corporate Data

Environmentally friendly

of the steel business

1992

2001

Established Global

Developed chrome-

Environment Ofce

free pretreatment

technology for

aluminum wheels

2010

2018

2020

Started mass production of ISO

Received Energy

Toyohashi Plant received gold

method wheels combined with ECOD-

Conservation Center

rating in the CSR company

processed discs, achieving a weight

Chairman's Award at the

evaluation by EcoVadis of

reduction of approximately 15%.

Energy Conservation Grand

France

Prize 2017

2020

Technologies

Introduced water-soluble

coating for crawler tracks

to reduce VOC emissions

1971

Established Topy Industries

Central Environmental Facilities

Committee

07 TOPY Report 2023

1998 to 1999

ISO 14001 certication

obtained at four Topy

Industries plants

2004

2013

2020

2022

Topy Industries Environmental Philosophy

Started EneKatsu 2020

Acquired right to use EcoLeaf

Formulated long-term

Formulated Topy Industries Basic

Environmental Label for six

vision for sustainability

Environmental Policy

products

TOPY Report 2023

08

Chapter 1

Value Creation

Value Creation Process of the Topy Industries Group

Creating social value and achieving sustainable growth based on advanced technological capabilities and

an integrated production system for producing and making full use of steel

The Group has paved the way for global expansion by providing products and services that meet the needs of customers and society based on its advanced technological capabilities and integrated production system for producing and making full use of steel and continued to grow by applying its core technologies to expand business into peripheral elds. Going forward, we will continue to achieve sustainable growth by maximizing the strengths and management resources we have developed over the years, while working to solve social issues and create social value.

Value

Medium-Term Management Plan

2022 to 2025

TOPY Active & Challenge 2025

TOPY Sustainable Green Vision 2050

Creation

INPUT

Manufacturing P. 15 capital

Production bases in Japan and overseas and highly

Group Basic Philosophy

Basic Sustainability Policy

Business model

Steel

Strength

Electric furnace

Steel construction materials

steelmaking technologies

Steel materials for ships and

industrial machinery

Technologies for rolling

deformed section steel

Steel for use within

the company

OUTCOME

Recycling of scrap iron, etc. using electric furnaces

Enhancement of the functionality of steel materials for various purposes

Improvements in the safety and functionality of wheels and undercarriage parts for construction machinery

Group Basic Strategy

Promote segment

Strengthen domestic

management

business base

Strengthen overseas

Contribute to

protability

decarbonization

Three key strategies

Business

strategy

Five key

themes

Financial

Sustainability

strategy

strategy

Non-nancial

Financial

goals

goals

Materiality

An afuent society

where people can live

safely and healthily

A global corporation

A solid

in harmony with

management

Growth Strategies

Business

efcient manufacturing

facilities and lines

Intellectual

P. 15

capital

Proprietary technologies and know-how, and R&D for future growth

Human capital P. 16

Strength 1

Integrated

Production

System

Strength 2

Automobiles and

Wheels for passenger vehicles

industrial machinery

(steel, aluminum)

Steel wheels for commercial

Metal processing

vehicles

technologies

Ultra-large wheels for mining

Heat treatment

equipment

technologies

Undercarriage parts for

Coating technologies

construction machinery

(track shoes, tracks)

Procurement

Stable supply chain within and

outside the Group

Provision of a stable energy supply

Improvements in the safety and functionality of cosmetics using impurity-free synthetic mica as a raw material

Reductions in manpower and energy needs using robots

Promotion

of green

innovation

Environment

E

Contribution

to building

a recycling-

oriented

people and the

foundation for

environment

sustainable growth

Sustainability

Diverse human resources

capable of supporting

sustainable growth

Social capital P. 16

Trust from customers, business partners, local communities, and other stakeholders

Natural capital P. 16

Global Expansion

of the Processing

Division

Strength 3

Value Creation

through

Proprietary

Recycling

Development and design

Production

Supply and sales

Product development and design capabilities that leverage the technological strengths and synergies of each process

Ability to produce products efciently and stably in an environmentally friendly manner

Ability to handle a wide variety of products in small lots and global supply system of the processing division

Economic Value

Financial capital targets

(medium-term plan)

Rate of operating prot

on sales

4.5% or higher EBITDA .... 32.0 billion yen

ROE ......... 8.0% or higher

society

Respect for

human rights

Social

Support for

S

diverse human

resources

Contribute to

society through

business

Corporate Data

Efcient use of various

resources

Financial capital

Technologies

Power generation

Electricity: Use of the existing infrastructure

of the steel business

Business

Mica: Application of electric furnace melting

technologies

development

Robots: Application of track manufacturing

technologies

Governance

Build of a solid

G

management

foundation

Sound nancial footing

09 TOPY Report 2023

TOPY Report 2023

10

Chapter 1

Value Creation

Business Model and Strengths of the Topy Industries Group

Building a competitive value chain with the One-piece Cycle and supplying high value-added products globally

The Group hopes to create a new movement, using steel as a medium to create a cycle in unison with society through the technology and quality that we have developed over the years to make society more afuent and easier to live in. The One-piece Cycle embodies the thinking of the Group.

Strength 1

Integrated

Production

System

Strength 3

Value Creation

through

Proprietary

Technologies

Source of our product development and manufacturing capabilities

Our integrated production system from materials to n-

Strength 2

ished products is the source of our ability to develop

products that meet the needs of customers and society

Global

as well as our manufacturing capabilities that enable us to

Expansion of

consistently produce high-quality products. In addition, we

Processing

contribute to the realization of a recycling-oriented society

× the Division

by recycling steel scrap as the main raw material, while

at the same time reducing both environmental impact and

costs by utilizing environmentally friendly production facili-

ties and energy-saving technologies.

18 production bases in

7 countries overseas

With production bases around the world, we have established a global supply system capable of meeting the local procurement needs of global automobile and construction equipment manufacturers.

Product lineup with high market share at the top level in Japan and overseas

Value Creation

Materials division

Steel segment

Processing

Automotive and industrial machinery

Products

Materials

Products

division

components segment

Procurement

Stable supply chain within

Development

Product development and design capabilities that

and design

Production

Ability to produce products efciently and stably

Supply and sales

Ability to handle a wide variety of products in small lots

and outside the Group

Customers

Society

leverage the technological strengths and synergies of each process

Compensation/

in an environmentally friendly manner

cash

Shareholder returns

and global supply system of the processing division

Growth

investment

Growth Strategies

Business

External suppliers

Recycling of steel scrap as a raw material

18 production bases in 7 countries overseas*

* Excluding locations in Japan, MW Italia S.p.A., Incoasc, Paco Aquina

China

Topy Undercarriage (China) Co., Ltd.

Europe

Fujian Topy Autoparts Co., Ltd.

(France, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey)

(MW Italia S.p.A.)

Ring-Techs Guangzhou Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Wheelhorse Asahi Aluminium Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Dicastal Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Japan

India

Topy Industries, Ltd.

WIL Car Wheels

Ring Techs Co., Ltd.

Kyushu Wheel Kogyo, Ltd.

Topy Fasteners, Ltd.

United States

Topy America, Inc. Topy Precision Mfg., Inc.

Sustainability

Corporate Data

Capacity expansion of the Akemi Recycling Center

Approximately

Approximately

Processing capacity

4,000 tons

10,000 tons

per month

in 2025

CO2 emissions from electric

Reduction of approximately 17,000 t/year

furnaces due to recycling

of dust

South Africa

(MW Italia S.R.L.)

Thailand

Topy Fasteners (Thailand) Ltd.

Asahi Tec Aluminium

(Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Vietnam

Topy Fastener Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Indonesia

PT. Topy Palingda Manufacturing Indonesia

PT. Topy Undercarriage Indonesia

(PT. Inkoasku, PT. Pakoakuina)

Mexico

Topy MW Manufacturing Mexico S.A. de C.V. Topy Fasteners Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Products produced at each base

Wheels for passenger

Wheels for passenger

Wheels for commercial

Wheels for mining

Undercarriage parts

Industrial

Alliance

vehicles (steel)

vehicles (aluminum)

vehicles

equipment

for construction

fasteners

partner

machinery

11

Raw materials

Ferrous scrap

12

TOPY Report 2023

TOPY Report 2023

Chapter 1

Value Creation

Pursuit of High Added Value through Proprietary Technologies

Proprietary technologies to meet diverse internal and external needs

Over the years, the Group has nurtured diverse and original technologies under the keyword of making steel and handling steel. We will continue to focus on developing and strengthening technologies that will contribute to solving issues faced by our customers and society and become a source of competitiveness for the Group.

Electric furnace steelmaking technologies

High-efciency electric furnace that achieves the world's top-level low electrode basic unit

The Toyohashi Plant Steelmaking Factory began operations in March 2015, with the upgrading of aging equipment and a supply system resistant to disasters such as the anticipated Nankai Trough earthquake. We introduced one of Japan's largest 200-toneco-friendlyhigh-efciency electric furnace (ECOARC™*) and made subsequent changes in operation methods, such as in-furnace atmosphere control to suit the characteristics of the ECOARC™ furnace. By improving operations using our unique technology and know-how, we have achieved energy conservation and cost reduction, leading to further decreases in per-unit electrode consumption. The steelmaking factory is now one of the most environmentally friendly and competitive in Japan, operating only on inexpensive nighttime electricity due to increased steelmaking capacity, and becoming self-sufcient in billets for steel bars by introducing a continuous casting machine for both blooms and billets.

*ECOARC™ is a registered trademark of Steel Plantech Co.

Metal processing technologies

Achieved weight reduction and high strength and quality, and gained about 90% of the Japanese market share

The company boasts world-class productivity, capable of manufacturing commercial

Value

wheels as fast as one every nine seconds. Rim materials for commercial vehicle wheels

are made from our electric furnace materials, which are effective in achieving carbon neu-

trality. Through our technologies for rolling deformed section steel, we have reduced the

Creation

weight of the rim material by making it as thin as possible while maintaining its strength,

which greatly contributes to improved fuel efciency. In addition, discs manufactured

through our unique ECOD molding process can signicantly reduce waste materials

compared to general manufacturing methods, contributing to resource conservation.

Steel wheels for commercial vehicles

Growth

Our steel wheels for trucks and buses are made of deformed section steel, which

we have independently developed based on our advanced analysis technology and

accumulated know-how, to reduce weight and achieve high strength and quality.

We have captured approximately 90% of the domestic market share of steel wheels

Strategies

sold to automobile manufacturers.

Heat treatment technologies

Achieving high durability of undercarriage parts for construction machinery

Business

Energy saving and cost reduction effects

By using the heat energy from the exhaust gas, which used to be discarded, to preheat steel scrap and continuously feed it into the electric furnace, we have been able to signicantly reduce the amount of electricity used. In addition, continuous melting by at bath operation, in which scrap is continuously fed from the preheating shaft into the hot water pool of the electric furnace, has resulted in improved productivity and sig- nicant cost reduction due to the reduction of inactive time and heat extraction.

Heat generation efciency improvement of 4.9% Total energy consumption reduced by 7.7%

Maintain exhaust gas

temperature

Maximize the use of scrap

preheating

Secondary combustion of

Shaft

unburned gases such as CO is

output side

used to achieve these goals.

exhaust gas

temperature

must be above

a certain level.

20% reduction in steelmaking costs compared to conventional equipment Lowest cost level in Japan

Our strength lies in our technology that increases

strength, wear resistance and toughness based

on a proprietary heat conduction analysis system

through repeated heating and cooling. In addition,

by developing the world's fastest link processing

line and an automatic link belt assembly line that

no other company can match, we supply stable

quality and low-cost crawler belts to the world.

Sustainability

Tracking shoes, the material used in tracks, are one of our

core products. They are manufactured in an integrated man-

ner in-house, from material selection to completion, in close

cooperation with the Steel Division, which handles steelmak-

ing and rolling.

Technologies for rolling deformed section steel

Manufacturing various complex cross-section steel to meet the needs of customers

One of our strengths is our deformed section steel manufacturing technology that makes full use of our unique numerical analysis. Although deformed section steel products with asymmetrical cross sections are prone to bending during the rolling process, we are able to correct the bending by having our production lines convey the special shapes.

Mast materials for forklift trucks

This steel shape is used for the vertical section (mast) at the front of a forklift. It is a product that requires high strength as well as wear resistance and weldability.

13 TOPY Report 2023

Coating technologies

DataCorporate

Responding to the diversifying needs of customers and society

Leveraging our coating technology that enables metallic par-

ticles to be uniformly and precisely oriented, we have de-

veloped satin, bronze, and high-glossglitter-colored wheels

for high-grade vehicles, in addition to conventional plated

wheels, which stand out for their premium appearance, in or-

der to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and meet

diversifying needs. We are also actively promoting environ-

mental friendliness by using low-temperature baking paints

and improving coating efciency.

TOPY Report 2023

14

Chapter 1

Value Creation

Non-Financial Capital to Support Value Creation

Strengthening non-financial capital for further value creation

Manufacturing capital

Intellectual capital

Production bases in Japan and

Proprietary technologies and know-

overseas and highly efcient

how, and R&D for future growth

manufacturing facilities and lines

Non-nancial capital, including technological capabilities that have been continuously rened over the 100 years since our founding and human resources that are the source of value creation, are important management resources that support the sustainable growth of the Group.

We are working to strengthen our non-nancial capital for further evolution of value creation.

Value Creation

Human capital

Social capital

Natural capital

Growth

Diverse human resources capable of

Trust from customers, business

Strategies

partners, local communities, and

Efcient use of various resources

supporting sustainable growth

other stakeholders

Concept of capital

The Group has a wide range of production bases in Japan and overseas, manufacturing product in optimal locations according to product characteristics and customer needs. We promote the supply and cross-sourcing of materials and the sharing of development and manufacturing roles among our production bases to build an efcient global production system and support the integrated production system from materials to products and the resource-recycling business model that is a characteristic of the Group.

In addition, at each of our production bases, we are introducing highly efcient manufacturing equipment and constructing production lines to create products that are competitive in terms of both cost and environmental friendliness.

Throughout its more than 100-year history, the Group has always been a pioneer, repeatedly taking on new challenges with originality and ingenuity, and creating diverse and creative technologies. Recently, customers have requested a wide range of products in terms of weight reduction, shape and size, and environmental friendliness, and the Group's strength lies in its ability to respond to such requests, backed by the proprietary technologies and know-how it has developed over the years.

Furthermore, by applying these technologies and know-how, we have created new technologies, leading to the expansion of our business.

We believe that our human capital is our greatest asset and that reinforcing it is the source of our value creation.

In order to respond to rapidly changing society and technology and open the way to the future, we need human resources who can always think and act on their own initiative. We also believe that the ability to create new value comes from diverse human resources who recognize each other's differences in values, enhance organizational capabilities, and take on the challenge of achieving major goals.

The Group is working to strengthen its human capital through human resources development and the creation of a workplace environment in which a diverse range of human resources can play an active role.

The Group has earned the trust of its customers by providing products and services that meet their needs. In addition, by building strong relationships of trust and cooperation with many of our business partners and alliance partners, we are able to provide a stable supply of products and services around the world.

Moreover, coexistence with the local communities in which we operate is essential to our business activities, and each of our production bases engages in activities that contribute to the local communities in which it is located.

The business activities of the Group are closely related to natural capital, including the use of water resources and mineral resources as raw materials for products and fuel for power generation.

Through its resource-recycling business model, the Group contributes to the realization of a sustainable, recycling-oriented society by effectively utilizing limited resources through recycling. We also view promotion of green innovation as a materiality and promote efcient use of natural capital and environmental impact reduction through development and advancement of environmental technologies to conserve the global environment and biodiversity as well as to create economic value.

Business

Strengths of

capital/current status

Optimal global production system

Electric furnace steelmaking technologies

(Japan and 18 production bases in 7

Technologies for rolling deformed section

countries overseas)

steel

ECOARC™, an environmentally friendly

Metal processing technologies

high-efciency electric furnace

Heat treatment technologies

Crude steel production capacity of approx.

Coating technologies

1 million tons/year

Business development strategy center

Advanced metal sorting equipment at the

R&D expenditures 1.0 billion yen (FY2022)

Akemi Recycling Center

Manufacturing facilities and lines based on

proprietary technologies

Capital investment 8.9 billion yen (FY2022)

Promotion of green innovation

Related materiality

Contribution to building a recycling-

Promotion of green innovation

oriented society

Contribute to society through business

Global production bases

P. 12

Proprietary technologies

P. 13

Proprietary technologies

P. 13

Development of environmentally

P. 47

Initiatives for

Responding to environmental risks

friendly products

and contributing to the establishment

P. 45

Technical education (development

P. 54

strengthening capital

of recycling-oriented societies

of education system)

Quality

P. 49

Intellectual property policy

P. 68

15 TOPY Report 2023

Number of consolidated employees:

High market share based on customer trust

CO2 emissions

Sustainability

approx. 5,700

· Steel wheels for passenger vehicles:

(consolidated, Japan, FY2022)

Ratio of employees at overseas production

approx. 55% in Japan

Scope 1 233 thousand tons CO2

bases: 43% (FY2022)

· Steel wheels for commercial vehicles:

Scope 2 332 thousand tons CO2

Human resources development based on

approx. 93% in Japan

Scope 3 1,334 thousand tons CO2

an education system

· Ultra-large wheels for mining equipment:

Environmental management system ISO

Promotion of environmental improvement

approx. 90% in Japan and overseas

14001 certication ratio (consolidated and

and other measures to promote diversity

· Track shoes for hydraulic excavators:

production sites): 75% (FY2022)

Efforts to improve ES (employee satisfaction)

approx. 71% in Japan

Monthly processing capacity of the Akemi

Promotion of Health Management®*

*All of the above are actual sales shares for au-

Recycling Center: approx. 4,000 t

Corporate

tomobile manufacturers and construction equip-

ment manufacturers in FY2022 (based on re-

search by Topy)

Respect for human rights

Respect for human rights

Promotion of green innovation

Data

Contribution to building a recycling-

Support for diverse human resources

Contribute to society through business

oriented society

Human resources strategy

P. 17

Quality

P. 49

Resource-recycling value chain

P. 11

Human resources development

P. 54

Supply chain management

P. 50

Environmental management

P. 41

Diversity

P. 55

Ensuring fair trade

P. 50

Response to climate change

P. 43

Improvement of employee satisfaction

P. 57

Contribution to communities

P. 51

Biodiversity preservation and

P. 45

Health and safety

P. 59

Respect for human rights

P. 53

chemical management

Dialogue with shareholders

Waste reduction and recycling

P. 46

and investors

P. 68

*Health Management® is a registered trademark of the Institute for Health Management, a non-prot organization.

TOPY Report 2023

16

Chapter 1

Value Creation

Special Feature Human Resources Strategies

The Group aims to achieve sustainable growth by making appropriate investments in human resources in order to maximize their potential. The basic concept of the Human Resources Development Policy is to"create human resources who continue to develop through their work,"and we encourage employees to feel a sense of growth through working for the Group, thereby fostering a desire to

Creation of organizational results

Output

To clearly manifest results, we are strengthening initiatives that celebrate

Promotion of job crafting

Evaluation system based on human resources

- Manifest results -

results through presentations and awards.

development

Expansion of opportunities for improvement

suggestions and project proposals

contribute to their peers and to the organization. Since 2015, we have been continuously working to improve our corporate culture through activities to enhance job satisfaction, creating an environment in which employees can proactively engage in their work. We will continue to engage in improvement activities so that employees can continue to work with peace of mind in a lively atmosphere.

Takanori Yoshikawa

General Manager,

Human Resources Department

Topy Industries Group Human Resources Development Policy

Create human resources who continue to

Continue to produce future business leaders

develop

Create an organizational environment that

Strengthen employees'capability to respond

permits diverse human resources to work

to environmental changes

actively in various ways

  • Support employees in their autonomous career development

Develop

- Nurture -

Reward

- Compensate -

We provide opportunities for reskilling and various exchanges with the

Fostering a mindset for development

Expansion of managerial staff education

aim of fostering a proactive spirit of improvement.

Support for relearning (reskilling)

Introduction of training to promote innovation

We are conducting a fundamental review of our human resources sys-

Implementation of evaluations and pay raises

in a balanced manner

tems based on the concept that results are dened as problem-solving

Review of personnel treatment system (personnel

ability combined with the ability to take action that leads to results.

evaluation, grading system, promotion system, etc.)

Expansion of various awards

Value Creation

Growth Strategies

Strategies and initiatives for FY2025

  • Providing opportunities for self-awareness realizations: 1-on-1meetings, thorough implementation and revision of the evaluation system, expansion of 360-degreesurveys, etc.
  • Quality improvement of awareness based on realizations: cross-in-dustry exchanges, culture improvement workshops, training to en- hance DX literacy, etc.
  • Quality improvement of actions based on consciousness change: cross-industryexchange training, idea proposal systems, etc.

Vision for 2030

  • Quality improvement of corporate culture through the human re- source strategy implementation process
  • Enhancement of human capital leading to human resource growth and higher protability
  • Securing diverse human resources in consideration of sustainabil- ity management
  • Human resources development in response to innovations in DX technologies such as AI and automation

Business

We aim to be a company where people want to continue to work, through

Enhancement of recruiting strength and

Attract

measures that are carefully tailored to each employee with diverse val-

diversication of work styles

Promotion of D&I recruitment and diversication of

ues. We have established a system to support employees with various

backgrounds who have challenges or difculties in working, and we are

recruiting methods

- Draw in -

Promotion of remote working (promotion of telework)

improving the working environment for them. We will continue to support

Introduction of hourly annual leave

diverse working styles while listening to the voices of our employees.

Introduction of a retirement age of 65

Turnover rate within

Ratio of

three years of hire

Human resource strategy in the Medium-Term Management Plan and four activity axes

Enhancement of recruiting strength and diversication of work styles

  • Promotion of D&I*1 recruitment and diversication of recruiting methods
  • Promotion of remote working (promotion of telework)
  • Introduction of hourly leave system
  • Introduction of a retirement age of 65

Medium-Term Management Plan

Attract

human resources strategy

- Draw in -

Working style

reforms

Realization of operational

reform through promotion

of DX

Output

Creation of organizational results

- Manifest results -

Promotion of job crafting*2

Four axes of activity

Evaluation system based on human

and correlated

resources development

measures

Expansion of opportunities for

improvement suggestions and project

Utilization of

proposals

human resources

Improving the working

environment and securing

diverse human resources

Strengthening

Develop

human capital

Human resources

- Nurture -

Demonstrate initiative through

development

motivation and achievement

Expansion of

(engagement)

育成施策の拡充

development measures

[Targets to be achieved by FY2030]

Ratio of female managers:

10% or more

for new graduates

mid-career hires

Sustainability

(FY2022)

(FY2022)

25.4%

5.2%

Progress towards the achievement goals set for FY2030

We are making steady progress towards the goals for securing and developing human resources set for FY2030. In terms of se-

Corporate

curing human resources, we have achieved our recruitment target of at least 40% for female employees in career-track positions,

thanks to the success of measures such as internships. We have also met our plans for both men and women regarding the rate

of acquiring childcare leave, which is one of our initiatives for promoting diversity. The ratio of female managers reached 6.3% in

FY2022 (up 1.3% from the previous year), and is on track to reach the target of 10% or more in FY2030.

Data

Percentage of female new graduates hired for

Percentage of employees acquiring

Ratio of female managers

childcare leave (Topy Industries, FY2022)

career-track positions (Topy Industries, FY2022)

Male employees: 27%

(FY2022)

53.8%

6.3

Implementation of evaluations and pay raises in

Fostering a mindset for development

a balanced manner

Expansion of managerial staff education

Review of personnel treatment system (personnel

Support for relearning (reskilling)

evaluation, grading system, promotion system, etc.)

Reward

Introduction of training to promote

Expansion of various awards

- Compensate -

innovation

*1 Diversity and inclusion

*2 Method for enhancing job satisfaction and fulllment by making creative adjustments to one's way of working

17 TOPY Report 2023

%

Plan period: April 1,

Female employees: 100%

(Target for FY2030:

2021 to March 31, 2026

Plan period: July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025

at least 10%)

Target: at least 40%

Male employees: acquisition rate of at least 7%

Female employees: acquisition rate of at least 75%

TOPY Report 2023

18

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TOPY Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 22:43:43 UTC.