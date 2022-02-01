Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on
Tuesday, driven by tech stocks after a strong Wall Street finish
overnight, even as benchmark equity indexes gave up most of
their early gains in afternoon trade weighed down by weakness in
U.S. futures.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.28% to 27,078.48,
after rising as much as 1.5% earlier in the session. The broader
Topix inched up 0.01% to 1,896.06.
U.S. stocks closed higher overnight, at the end of a
volatile month for Wall Street where the tech-heavy Nasdaq
narrowly avoided its worst ever start to the year and the S&P
500 recorded its weakest January performance since 2009.
"With not many market-moving catalysts, the decline in U.S.
futures dragged the sentiment," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief
market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
TDK surged 11.22% and was the top contributor to
the Nikkei's gain after the electronic component maker raised
its profit outlook for the second time this year.
Heavyweight chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron
rose 1.71%.
Shionogi & Co surged 10.33% after a report said the
company's oral antiviral drug for COVID-19 was found to be
effective in a study.
Seven & i Holdings gained 4.38% after Japanese
media reported the retailer was considering selling its
department unit.
Sony Group gained 0.39% after the game maker
announced the acquisition of Bungie Inc, the original creator of
the "Halo" videogame and developer of "Destiny", in a deal
valued at $3.6 billion.
Automobile-related products maker NSK fell 10.68%
and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by textile
maker Toray Industries, which fell 10.08%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Tokyo
markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)