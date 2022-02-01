Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher

02/01/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, driven by tech stocks after a strong Wall Street finish overnight, even as benchmark equity indexes gave up most of their early gains in afternoon trade weighed down by weakness in U.S. futures.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.28% to 27,078.48, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier in the session. The broader Topix inched up 0.01% to 1,896.06.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight, at the end of a volatile month for Wall Street where the tech-heavy Nasdaq narrowly avoided its worst ever start to the year and the S&P 500 recorded its weakest January performance since 2009.

"With not many market-moving catalysts, the decline in U.S. futures dragged the sentiment," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

TDK surged 11.22% and was the top contributor to the Nikkei's gain after the electronic component maker raised its profit outlook for the second time this year.

Heavyweight chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.71%.

Shionogi & Co surged 10.33% after a report said the company's oral antiviral drug for COVID-19 was found to be effective in a study.

Seven & i Holdings gained 4.38% after Japanese media reported the retailer was considering selling its department unit.

Sony Group gained 0.39% after the game maker announced the acquisition of Bungie Inc, the original creator of the "Halo" videogame and developer of "Destiny", in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

Automobile-related products maker NSK fell 10.68% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by textile maker Toray Industries, which fell 10.08%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.28% 27078.48 Real-time Quote.-7.20%
NSK LTD -10.68% 694 Delayed Quote.5.28%
S&P 500 1.89% 4515.55 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 10.33% 7091 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.39% 12770 Delayed Quote.-12.12%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.00% 4154 Delayed Quote.4.31%
TDK CORPORATION 11.22% 4560 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 1.17% 55370 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. -10.08% 652 Delayed Quote.6.35%
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:11aJapanese shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher
RE
01/31Japanese shares rise on strong Wall Street finish, tech stocks shine
RE
01/31Toray illegally gained global safety certificates for resin products
AQ
01/31TORAY INDUSTRIES : Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Cer..
PU
01/31TORAY INDUSTRIES : Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Cer..
PU
01/27TORAY INDUSTRIES : and Soramitsu to Trial Jointly Developed Blockchain-Based Traceability ..
PU
01/26TORAY INDUSTRIES : Develops New Analysis Technology for Multi-Material Structures Using UD..
PU
01/21TORAY INDUSTRIES : Creates High Polymeric Separation Hydrogen Permeation Membrane Module t..
PU
01/19TORAY INDUSTRIES : Creates Negative Photosensitive Polyimide Material that Could Drive Ult..
PU
01/19TORAY INDUSTRIES : Visit by the House of Representatives of Thailand Belonging to the Stan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 192 B 19 052 M 19 052 M
Net income 2022 96 643 M 840 M 840 M
Net Debt 2022 707 B 6 149 M 6 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 1 161 B 10 074 M 10 088 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 46 267
Free-Float -
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 725,10 JPY
Average target price 840,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Koichi Abe Representative Director, EVP & Technology Manager
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.6.35%10 074
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.26%699 154
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.93%139 055
SIEMENS AG-8.38%123 812
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.51%101 095
3M COMPANY-6.54%93 268