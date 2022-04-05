Toray Industries : 28th Presentation Ceremony

Thailand Toray Sicence Foundation (TTSF)



The attendees watching

Nikkaku's video message

Broadcasting of a video message

by Nikkaku at the opening of the ceremony





General Surayud (left) presenting awards



The Science and Technology Award winners (back row) and TTSF officials and guests (front row). Front row, from left: Masahide Matsumura, Toray's chief representative for Thailand, Ambassador Nashida, General Surayud, Dr. Yongyuth, and Dr. Yodhathai Thebtaranonth, chairman of TTSF Science and Technology Award Committee

On March 11, 2022, TTSF held its 28th Presentation Ceremony at a hotel in Bangkok. Fifty-seven people participated in the event by taking COVID-19-related precautions.A video message by Akihiro Nikkaku, president of Toray Industries, Inc., who is the honorary chairman of the foundation, was broadcasted at the opening of the ceremony. In his message, Nikkaku congratulated the award winners and said that TTSF would continue to support Thailand's promotion of science and technology through its activities, contribute to the friendship between Thailand and Japan, and that the foundation would like to work together with the people of Thailand for realization of a sustainable society.Following a report on the TTSF's activities by Dr. Yongyuth Yuthavong, chairman of TTSF, one researcher and one institute received the Science and Technology Award, 20 researchers were awarded the Science and Technology Research Grants, and nine teachers at junior and senior high schools received the Science Education Awards for excellence in their science education. On behalf of the winners, three presented video reports on the research which they received the awards for, making it a joyous ceremony.In her speech representing the winners, Dr. Suchinda Malaivijitnond of Chulalongkorn University said that the past TTSF award winners have been successful in various fields and regions, and researchers in Thailand consider it a pride to receive awards and research grants from TTSF as it encourages them.Mr. Kazuya Nishida, ambassador of Japan to Thailand who attended the ceremony as a guest of honor, said in his speech that he was impressed by TTSF's initiatives over 28 years. In conclusion, General Surayud Chulanont, president of the Privy Council of Thailand, the guest of honor who presided over the ceremony, expressed his deep gratitude to Toray's business in Thailand over a long period of time and TTSF's contribution to the development of science and technology in the country.