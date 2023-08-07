2. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses due to non-recurring factors from operating income.

1. Comprehensive income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were ¥128,095 million ((1.9％)) and ¥130,556 million (206.1％), respectively.

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

"Reconciliations" of core operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of ¥(5,231) million include intersegment eliminations of ¥129 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,360) million. "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of ¥(4,804) million include intersegment eliminations of ¥330 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,134) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment.

4. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Consolidated Financial Performance and Financial Position

1. Overview of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

During the period under review (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the recovery in the global economy lacked strength due to the impact of rising inflation and interest rates particularly in Europe and the U.S. and the slowdown in the recovery in China. The Japanese economy continued on the path of normalization after the COVID-19 pandemic, although the uncertainties in the European and U.S. economies and prolonged adjustment in the semiconductor market exerted downward pressure on the recovery.

Under such circumstances, Toray Group starting from fiscal 2023 has been promoting its medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2025", aiming to achieve sound, sustainable growth through the implementation of five basic strategies of "Sustainable growth," "Ultimate value creation," "Product and operational excellence," "Enhancement of people-centric management," and "Risk management and governance."

As a result, consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 declined 4.6% compared with the same period a year earlier to ¥578.1 billion, while core operating income (Note 1) fell 19.2% to ¥21.9 billion. Operating income declined 59.1% to ¥20.8 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent fell 65.1% to ¥13.9 billion.

Financial performance by segment is described below.

Financial Performance by Segment:

Fibers & Textiles

Both apparel applications and hygiene material applications were sluggish respectively due to worsening market conditions in Europe and the U.S. and the impact of the worsening supply-demand balance. Industrial applications witnessed a demand recovery trend in automobile applications and there was improvement in the spread from the price decline of natural gas, etc. in Europe.

As a result, revenue of overall Fibers & Textiles segment decreased 0.9% to ¥223.8 billion compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year while core operating income rose 25.8% to ¥10.9 billion.

Performance Chemicals

In the resins and chemicals businesses, the resins business was weak given the impact of demand declines in the Chinese markets and other factors. Demand declined due to inventory adjustment in supply chains for optical applications and electronic parts in the films business as well as circuit materials in the electronic & information materials business.

As a result, revenue of overall Performance Chemicals segment decreased 12.3% to ¥214.8 billion compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year and core operating income declined 56.1% to ¥7.4 billion.