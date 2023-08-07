Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 7, 2023
[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Under IFRS)
Company name:
Toray Industries, Inc.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
3402
URL:
www.toray.com
Representative:
Mitsuo Ohya, President
Inquiries:
Toshiki Matsumura, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone:
+81-3-3245-5178
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for Securities Analysts/
Institutional Investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated financial performance
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Core operating income
Operating income
Profit before tax
Three months
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
ended
June 30, 2023
578,057
(4.6)
21,906
(19.2)
20,794
(59.1)
25,107
(56.1)
June 30, 2022
605,869
17.9
27,108
(24.9)
50,883
41.8
57,224
39.8
Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
per share
per share
Three months
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
ended
June 30, 2023
16,054
(61.9)
13,946
(65.1)
8.71
8.69
June 30, 2022
42,093
29.1
39,921
34.3
24.94
24.89
Notes:
1. Comprehensive income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were ¥128,095 million ((1.9％)) and ¥130,556 million (206.1％), respectively.
2. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses due to non-recurring factors from operating income.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity ratio
owners of parent
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
3,347,370
1,747,560
1,643,300
49.1
March 31, 2023
3,194,041
1,635,810
1,535,028
48.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
-
9.00
-
9.00
18.00
March 31, 2023
Year ending
-
March 31, 2024
Year ending
March 31, 2024
9.00
-
9.00
18.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Segment information
Revenue
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fibers & Textiles
223,794
225,786
(0.9)
Performance Chemicals
214,830
245,008
(12.3)
Carbon Fiber Composite Materials
68,748
68,629
0.2
Environment & Engineering
55,963
50,719
10.3
Life Science
11,288
12,319
(8.4)
Other
3,434
3,408
0.8
Consolidated total
578,057
605,869
(4.6)
Core operating income
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fibers & Textiles
10,926
8,682
25.8
Performance Chemicals
7,402
16,871
(56.1)
Carbon Fiber Composite Materials
2,738
2,405
13.8
Environment & Engineering
6,151
3,487
76.4
Life Science
(467)
95
-
Other
387
372
4.0
Total
27,137
31,912
(15.0)
Reconciliations
(5,231)
(4,804)
-
Consolidated total
21,906
27,108
(19.2)
Notes:
- "Other" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research.
- "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of ¥(5,231) million include intersegment eliminations of ¥129 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,360) million. "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of ¥(4,804) million include intersegment eliminations of ¥330 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,134) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment.
4. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Core operating income
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months
ending September
1,200,000
(4.9)
45,000
(17.3)
29,000
(50.9)
18.11
30, 2023
Year ending
2,560,000
2.8
120,000
25.0
76,000
4.4
47.45
March 31, 2024
Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial forecast most recently announced: Yes
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
- Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
1,631,481,403 shares
1,631,481,403 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
29,837,923 shares
30,457,569 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Three months ended June 30, 2022
1,601,230,326 shares
1,600,813,723 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Earnings forecasts given herein have been prepared based on assumptions such as economic environment outlook available as of the publication of this report and these forecasts are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Performance and Financial Position 3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024" of the accompanying materials.
Consolidated Financial Performance and Financial Position
1. Overview of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
During the period under review (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the recovery in the global economy lacked strength due to the impact of rising inflation and interest rates particularly in Europe and the U.S. and the slowdown in the recovery in China. The Japanese economy continued on the path of normalization after the COVID-19 pandemic, although the uncertainties in the European and U.S. economies and prolonged adjustment in the semiconductor market exerted downward pressure on the recovery.
Under such circumstances, Toray Group starting from fiscal 2023 has been promoting its medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2025", aiming to achieve sound, sustainable growth through the implementation of five basic strategies of "Sustainable growth," "Ultimate value creation," "Product and operational excellence," "Enhancement of people-centric management," and "Risk management and governance."
As a result, consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 declined 4.6% compared with the same period a year earlier to ¥578.1 billion, while core operating income (Note 1) fell 19.2% to ¥21.9 billion. Operating income declined 59.1% to ¥20.8 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent fell 65.1% to ¥13.9 billion.
Financial performance by segment is described below.
Financial Performance by Segment:
Fibers & Textiles
Both apparel applications and hygiene material applications were sluggish respectively due to worsening market conditions in Europe and the U.S. and the impact of the worsening supply-demand balance. Industrial applications witnessed a demand recovery trend in automobile applications and there was improvement in the spread from the price decline of natural gas, etc. in Europe.
As a result, revenue of overall Fibers & Textiles segment decreased 0.9% to ¥223.8 billion compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year while core operating income rose 25.8% to ¥10.9 billion.
Performance Chemicals
In the resins and chemicals businesses, the resins business was weak given the impact of demand declines in the Chinese markets and other factors. Demand declined due to inventory adjustment in supply chains for optical applications and electronic parts in the films business as well as circuit materials in the electronic & information materials business.
As a result, revenue of overall Performance Chemicals segment decreased 12.3% to ¥214.8 billion compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year and core operating income declined 56.1% to ¥7.4 billion.
