Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Decatur Plant Day of Caring and Partner in Education

03/02/2022 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • HOME
  • Newsroom
  • Decatur Plant Day of Caring and Partner in Education
Decatur Plant Day of Caring and Partner in Education

Mar. 2, 2022

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (CMA)


On September 14, 2021, CMA Decatur Plant in Alabama worked with United Way of Morgan County, a charitable organization, for their annual Day of Caring. Their 30 partner agencies can request for their assistance, ranging from supplies to physical labor.

This year six projects for three different agencies were completed with the help of 11 CMA volunteers and 800 dollars' worth of items were donated from other employees. Items included stuffed toys and women's clothing for Crisis Services of North Alabama, a 24-hour suicide prevention help-line that also assist domestic and sexual violence victims. CMA volunteers also pressure washed the entrance and sidewalks for the Sterrs Day Care Center in Decatur along with some general landscaping. The center cares for children of assisted income to prepare them for school in a safe, educational, and nurturing environment. Next, our volunteers helped the Salvation Army administrative offices by organizing their food pantry and cleaning inside the short-term housing. Here they also pressure washed and completed landscaping. It was a very successful day contributing financially and physically to assist these agencies who do so much life-changing work.

On September 21 and 22, our Human Resources /General Affairs Senior Manager Mike Emerson was invited to speak to the senior class at Decatur High School, our local Partner in Education[1]. Over 200 senior students were encouraged to strive for excellence on their upcoming ACT WorkKeys[2] test sessions and learned about the business/career opportunities and how ACT WorkKeys are implemented in the hiring process. Students can earn an ACT National Career Readiness Certificate[3] upon successful completion of these assessments.

We will continue to contribute to the local community.

[1] Partners in Education Program: a program that links area businesses and industries with schools to provide educational opportunities for the students and increase the awareness of area businesses and industries.
[2] ACT WorkKeys: an assessment that tests students' job skills in applied reading, writing, mathematics and essential skills.
[3] National Career Readiness Certificate: an industry-recognized, portable, evidence-based credential that certifies skills necessary for workplace success.

Decatur Plant Volunteers
Donation items (six stuffed toys and 31 bulk packs of women's underwear) for Crisis Services of North Alabama

The team that worked on Sterrs Day
Care Center projects
Pressure washing the facility

Mike Emerson speaks to Decatur High School senior students

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:47aTORAY INDUSTRIES : 2021 Air Conservationist of the Year
PU
12:47aTORAY INDUSTRIES : STEMCO Wins GSMA Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecuti..
PU
02/10Toray Industries Expects Higher FY22 Profit as Fiscal Nine-Month Profit, Revenue Soar
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Toray Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/08TORAY INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/08PRESENTATION MATERIAL (PDF : 1,381kb)
PU
02/08Toray Industries, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
02/08Toray Industries, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
02/01Nikkei 225 Up 0.3% on Earnings Season Results, Wall Street Cues
MT
02/01Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 210 B 19 232 M 19 232 M
Net income 2022 96 639 M 841 M 841 M
Net Debt 2022 713 B 6 205 M 6 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 1 061 B 9 232 M 9 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 46 267
Free-Float -
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 662,70 JPY
Average target price 830,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Koichi Abe Representative Director, EVP & Technology Manager
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.24%9 232
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.60%708 085
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.95%130 134
SIEMENS AG-21.10%113 956
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.27%109 772
3M COMPANY-18.51%84 894