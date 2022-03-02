Toray Industries : Decatur Plant Day of Caring and Partner in Education

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (CMA)



On September 14, 2021, CMA Decatur Plant in Alabama worked with United Way of Morgan County, a charitable organization, for their annual Day of Caring. Their 30 partner agencies can request for their assistance, ranging from supplies to physical labor.This year six projects for three different agencies were completed with the help of 11 CMA volunteers and 800 dollars' worth of items were donated from other employees. Items included stuffed toys and women's clothing for Crisis Services of North Alabama, a 24-hour suicide prevention help-line that also assist domestic and sexual violence victims. CMA volunteers also pressure washed the entrance and sidewalks for the Sterrs Day Care Center in Decatur along with some general landscaping. The center cares for children of assisted income to prepare them for school in a safe, educational, and nurturing environment. Next, our volunteers helped the Salvation Army administrative offices by organizing their food pantry and cleaning inside the short-term housing. Here they also pressure washed and completed landscaping. It was a very successful day contributing financially and physically to assist these agencies who do so much life-changing work.On September 21 and 22, our Human Resources /General Affairs Senior Manager Mike Emerson was invited to speak to the senior class at Decatur High School, our local Partner in Education. Over 200 senior students were encouraged to strive for excellence on their upcoming ACT WorkKeystest sessions and learned about the business/career opportunities and how ACT WorkKeys are implemented in the hiring process. Students can earn an ACT National Career Readiness Certificateupon successful completion of these assessments.We will continue to contribute to the local community.[1] Partners in Education Program: a program that links area businesses and industries with schools to provide educational opportunities for the students and increase the awareness of area businesses and industries.[2] ACT WorkKeys: an assessment that tests students' job skills in applied reading, writing, mathematics and essential skills.[3] National Career Readiness Certificate: an industry-recognized, portable, evidence-based credential that certifies skills necessary for workplace success.