Toray Industries : Group's R&D Strategies

06/05/2023 | 11:22pm EDT
TORAY IR Day Medium-Term Management Program Project AP-G 2025

Toray Group's R&D Strategies

June 5, 2023

Satoru Hagiwara

Executive Vice President and Representative Member of the Board,

CTO, Toray Industries, Inc.

目次

I. Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D

II. Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2025

  • Achieving Sustainable Growth

(Increasing Sales Volume Focusing on Growth Areas)

  • Ultimate Value Creation

(Increasing Profitability by New Value Creation)

    • Product and Operational Excellence
  2. Business Expansion based on R&D

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

1

Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D

Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D:

Undivided R&D Organization

Technology Center

Divisions/

Technical Dept.

Development Center

New Projects

Development Div.

Manufacturing Div.

Core Technologies

Organic

synthetic Biotechnology

Basic Chemical Materials

Business Fields

advanced materials &

technologies

Fiber & Textiles

Innovative Polymer

Resins & Chemicals

NANOALLOYTM

Films

Nano-structure

Carbon Fiber

design control

Composite Materials

Sustainability

/Technical Dept.

Engineering Div.

R&D Division

chemistry

Polymer

Nano-

chemistry

technology

Functional powders

Carbon fiber composite materials

Membrane

etc.

Electronics & Info

Materials

Pharma/Medical

Products

Water Treatment,

Environment

Affiliated Companies

Innovation

Experts in individual areas are gathered in Technology Center: Creation of new technology by fusion & integration of existing technologies

Various advanced materials and technologies contribute to a wide range of business fields

Integrated strengths: Utilize a wide range of technologies and knowledge in different fields to solve problems in an individual business field

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

3

Utilization of

Combined Strengths

Fusion of 4 core technologies, chemical engineering process, engineering, and high analysis and evaluation technologies

Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D:

Utilization of Collective Strengths

Core Technologies

Organic Synthetic

Polymer Chemistry

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Nanotechnology

Enhancement Development for

Chemical Engineering Process

(Chemical Engineering Dept.)

Chemical engineering process technology

Process design

Basic industrialization

technology

Disaster prevention and environmental design

Creating safe and cost-competitive processes from research results (also serves as a last resort in challenging times)

Supporting group-wide themes from the perspective of the chemical engineering process

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

Engineering

(Engineering Development Center)

Elemental technologies of Engineering

Molding

CAE

Micro-precision

analysis

processing

Coatings

Surface

AI

treatments

Realizing equipment that is highly competitive (on quality and cost)

Realizing innovative process and equipment development, executing demonstrations

4

Analysis

Research Centers, Toray Research Center, Inc. )

Analysis Technology

Physical

Structural

Composition

Morpho-

property

logical

analysis

analysis

evaluation

observation

Latest

Direct molecular observation

Examples

using high-end electron

microscope

Chemical structure

Crystal structure

of pentacene

of pentacene [110]

1 nm

Supporting problem solving in R&D and manufacturing with cutting-edge analytical technologies

of Key Themes

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 03:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
