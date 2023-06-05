Toray Industries : Group's R&D Strategies
TORAY IR Day Medium-Term Management Program Project AP-G 2025
Toray Group's R&D Strategies
June 5, 2023
Satoru Hagiwara
Executive Vice President and Representative Member of the Board,
CTO, Toray Industries, Inc.
I. Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D
II. Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2025
Achieving Sustainable Growth
(Increasing Sales Volume Focusing on Growth Areas)
(Increasing Profitability by New Value Creation)
Product and Operational Excellence
Business Expansion based on R&D
Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D
Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D:
Undivided R&D Organization
Te
chnology Center
Divisions/
Technical Dept.
Development Center
New Projects
Development Div.
Manufacturing Div.
Core Technologies
Organic
synthetic Biotechnology
B
asic Chemical Materials
Business Fields
（advanced materials &
technologies
）
Fiber & Textiles
Innovative Polymer
Resins & Chemicals
NANOALLOY
TM
Films
Nano-structure
Carbon Fiber
design control
Composite Materials
/Technical Dept.
Engineering Div.
R&D Division
chemistry
Polymer
Nano-
chemistry
technology
Functional powders
Carbon fiber composite materials
Electronics & Info
Materials
Pharma/Medical
Products
Water Treatment,
Environment
Affiliated Companies
Experts in individual areas are gathered in Technology Center: Creation of new technology by fusion & integration of existing technologies
Various advanced materials and technologies contribute to a wide range of business fields
Integrated strengths: Utilize a wide range of technologies and knowledge in different fields to solve problems in an individual business field
Utilization of
Combined Strengths
Fusion of 4 core technologies, chemical engineering process, engineering, and high analysis and evaluation technologies
Characteristics of Toray Group's R&D:
Utilization of Collective Strengths
Core Technologies
Organic Synthetic
Polymer Chemistry
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Enhancement Development for
Chemical Engineering Process
(Chemical Engineering Dept.)
Chemical engineering process technology
Process design
Basic industrialization
technology
Disaster prevention and environmental design
Creating safe and cost-competitive processes from research results (also serves as a last resort in challenging times)
Supporting group-wide themes from the perspective of the chemical engineering process
Engineering
(Engineering Development Center)
Elemental technologies of Engineering
Molding
CAE
Micro-precision
analysis
processing
Coatings
Surface
AI
treatments
Realizing equipment that is highly competitive (on quality and cost)
Realizing innovative process and equipment development, executing demonstrations
Analysis
（Research Centers, Toray Research Center, Inc. )
Analysis Technology
Physical
Structural
Composition
Morpho-
property
logical
analysis
analysis
evaluation
observation
Latest
Direct molecular observation
Examples
using high-end electron
microscope
Chemical structure
Crystal structure
of pentacene
of pentacene [110]
1 nm
Supporting problem solving in R&D and manufacturing with cutting-edge analytical technologies
Sales 2023
2 515 B
18 009 M
18 009 M
Net income 2023
76 350 M
547 M
547 M
Net Debt 2023
719 B
5 148 M
5 148 M
P/E ratio 2023
16,2x
Yield 2023
2,32%
Capitalization
1 236 B
8 847 M
8 847 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,78x
EV / Sales 2024
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
48 842
Free-Float
92,6%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
771,70 JPY
Average target price
871,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target
12,9%
