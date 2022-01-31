Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Certification from Third Party Organization and Establishment of Expert Committee

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Certification

from Third Party Organization and Establishment of the Expert Committee

Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2022 - Toray Industries, Inc., today announced that certain resin products were improperly identified by Toray as receiving certification from Underwriters Laboratories (hereinafter, "UL"), a global third-party safety science organization headquartered in the United States.

Within the management of the Toray Group, business ethics and fairness are considered top priorities, and this is understood by all officers and employees. We deeply regret having allowed this situation to occur, and sincerely apologize for all concern and inconveniences caused.

We have established an expert committee today to conduct thorough investigation and investigate the cause of this matter. We will also conduct a survey on UL registration across the entire Toray Group to confirm the presence of similar matter.

Although Toray has not received any reports of problems with products using the affected resins, we will continue to investigate and confirm safety and performance with the cooperation of our customers.

Toray will redouble efforts relating to compliance adherence, and together with recurrence prevention measures, will do our utmost to regain the trust placed in our company.

A summary of this matter is as follows:

1. Overview of inappropriate listing

Regarding UL94 that indicates the flame retardancy performance of resins, we learned the case that the samples submitted to UL for testing were different than the resins certified by UL. We also learned the case that some resins which were different than the composition certified by UL and that we manufactured and sold to customers.

  • The time when this matter was discovered: late December 2021
  • Resin concerned
    We learned inappropriate measures in some of the following six resins:
    • ABS resin TOYOLACTM
    • Nylon resin AmilanTM
    • Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin TORAYCONTM
    • Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin TORELINATM
    • Liquid crystal polyester resin SIVERASTM
    • Poly-lacticacid resin EcodiaTM

1 / 2

Although we have been conducting re-evaluation of the flame retardancy, which includes evaluation by a third-party organization, we learned that some resins do not meet the UL safety standard requirements. We will take measures for such resins in accordance with the UL procedures.

2. Response to this matter

  1. We have already started the explanation to our customers about the resins which do not meet the UL registration standard and have been discussing the measures to be taken since the beginning of January.
  2. We have started the performance verification of concerned resins by a third-party organization and will upload their results in the following special website for

customers once we know them. We will also consult with customers individually.

Special website for customers:

(Japanese) https://www.plastics.toray/ja/ul/ul_001.html (English) https://www.toray.jp/plastics/en/ul/ul_001.html

  1. Although we have not received any reports of problems with products using the affected resins at this point of time, we will continue to investigate and confirm safety and performance of such products with the cooperation of our customers.
  2. We have reported this matter to UL headquarters in the United States and been consulting with them toward future action.

3. Impact on the company's business performance

At this point of time, we believe that any impact on the company's business performance is immaterial, but we will disclose any serious effect in a timely manner whenever such announcement is deemed necessary.

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:49aTORAY INDUSTRIES : Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Cer..
PU
02:39aTORAY INDUSTRIES : Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Cer..
PU
01/27TORAY INDUSTRIES : and Soramitsu to Trial Jointly Developed Blockchain-Based Traceability ..
PU
01/26TORAY INDUSTRIES : Develops New Analysis Technology for Multi-Material Structures Using UD..
PU
01/21TORAY INDUSTRIES : Creates High Polymeric Separation Hydrogen Permeation Membrane Module t..
PU
01/19TORAY INDUSTRIES : Creates Negative Photosensitive Polyimide Material that Could Drive Ult..
PU
01/19TORAY INDUSTRIES : Provides Financial Assistance to Japanese School of Guadalajara
PU
01/19TORAY INDUSTRIES : Visit by the House of Representatives of Thailand Belonging to the Stan..
PU
01/18TORAY INDUSTRIES : Membrane (Foshan) Commemorates Debut Shipment
PU
01/16TORAY INDUSTRIES : Develops Semiconductor Circuits on Film by all Printing Process
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 192 B 18 980 M 18 980 M
Net income 2022 96 643 M 837 M 837 M
Net Debt 2022 707 B 6 126 M 6 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 1 165 B 10 114 M 10 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 46 267
Free-Float -
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 727,70 JPY
Average target price 840,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Koichi Abe Representative Director, EVP & Technology Manager
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.6.73%10 114
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.26%699 154
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.13%139 055
SIEMENS AG-9.39%123 812
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.51%101 095
3M COMPANY-8.18%93 268