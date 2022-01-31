Toray Industries : Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Certification from Third Party Organization and Establishment of Expert Committee

Inappropriate Identification of Certain Resin Products as Receiving Certification

from Third Party Organization and Establishment of the Expert Committee

Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2022 - Toray Industries, Inc., today announced that certain resin products were improperly identified by Toray as receiving certification from Underwriters Laboratories (hereinafter, "UL"), a global third-party safety science organization headquartered in the United States.

Within the management of the Toray Group, business ethics and fairness are considered top priorities, and this is understood by all officers and employees. We deeply regret having allowed this situation to occur, and sincerely apologize for all concern and inconveniences caused.

We have established an expert committee today to conduct thorough investigation and investigate the cause of this matter. We will also conduct a survey on UL registration across the entire Toray Group to confirm the presence of similar matter.

Although Toray has not received any reports of problems with products using the affected resins, we will continue to investigate and confirm safety and performance with the cooperation of our customers.

Toray will redouble efforts relating to compliance adherence, and together with recurrence prevention measures, will do our utmost to regain the trust placed in our company.

A summary of this matter is as follows:

1. Overview of inappropriate listing

Regarding UL94 that indicates the flame retardancy performance of resins, we learned the case that the samples submitted to UL for testing were different than the resins certified by UL. We also learned the case that some resins which were different than the composition certified by UL and that we manufactured and sold to customers.

The time when this matter was discovered: late December 2021

Resin concerned

We learned inappropriate measures in some of the following six resins: ABS resin TOYOLAC TM Nylon resin Amilan TM Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin TORAYCON TM Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin TORELINA TM Liquid crystal polyester resin SIVERAS TM Poly-lactic acid resin Ecodia TM



