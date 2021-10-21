Toray Industries : Launching see™ Anti-Fog Cloth for Eyeglasses

Log in
Toray Launching Toraysee™ Anti-Fog Cloth for Eyeglasses

Oct. 21, 2021


Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2021 - Toray Industries, Inc., announced today that it will introduce the Toraysee™ Anti-Fog Cloth for Eyeglasses in mid-October, exclusively in Japan. This 15cm x 18 cm navy-colored item will retail for ¥880 (¥968, including consumption tax. It will be available from eyewear retailers, as well as from some Tokyu Hands stores, and through online and Toray shops around Japan.

Many people have found when wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic that eyewear fogs up from their breath. Even in the absence of masks, temperature differences heading into winter often lead to foggy lenses.

The development concept was to clean eyeglass lenses and prevent fogging with just one wipe of the cloth.

This keeps glasses fog-free for 12 hours. You can reuse the cloth up to 300 times and store it in a zipper bag to maintain performance for 12 months (results may vary according to usage environments). You can thereafter use the cloth as a regular cleaning item.



Toray debuted the Toraysee™ brand in 1987 to offer advanced cleaning performance for eyewear. The cloth's ultra-fine fibers are 2 to 5 microns in diameter, for a cross-section that is about 1/1600th of a human hair. The fibers trap dirt in crevices that are invisible to the naked eye. The cloth can wipe away sebum and other grime that ordinary cloths cannot remove without damaging lenses.

The Toraysee™ line of unique cleaning products includes offerings for eyewear lenses, smartphone and other touch panels, as well as for accessories, watches, CDs, mirrors, and other everyday items.

Toray will continue to develop new Toraysee™ series products that deliver high-value-added polishing and wiping performance to make life better.
Toraysee™ Anti-Fog Cloth for Eyeglasses Data Sheet

Product details
  1. Size: 15cm x 18cm
  2. Recommended retail price: ¥880 (¥968 including consumption tax)
  3. Color: Navy


Features
  1. Anti-fogging cloth employing Toray ultra-fine fibers
  2. Prevents fogging for 12 hours after wiping and can be used up to 300 times and can maintain its performance if stored for up to 12 months in a special zipper bag (data based on Toray research, results may vary according to usage environments)
  3. The cloth can be used in regular cleaning once no longer delivering anti-fogging performance

Launch date
Mid-October 2021

Availability
Eyewear retailers, as well as from some Tokyu Hands stores, and through online and Toray shops around Japan

Sales target
100,000 units
Toraysee™ now on Instagram!

Online streaming link:
https://www.instagram.com/toraysee1004/

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
