Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50:40 2023-06-05 pm EDT
776.10 JPY   +0.57%
06/05Toray Industries : Measures for Ultimate Value Creation
PU
06/05Toray Industries : Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business
PU
06/05Toray Industries : Group's R&D Strategies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Measures for Ultimate Value Creation

06/05/2023 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORAY IR Day Medium-Term Management Program Project AP-G 2025

Toray Group's Measures for Ultimate Value Creation

June 5, 2023

Mitsuo Ohya

Executive Vice President and Representative Member of the Board,

Toray Industries, Inc.

Contents

  1. Medium-TermManagement Program, Project AP-G 2025 -Strategies to Seize Profit Opportunities
    I-1. Measures for Ultimate Value Creation, etc.

I-2. Improving Asset Efficiency

II. AP-G 2025 Target

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

1

Project AP-G 2025 "Innovation and Resilience Management"

Toray Group will achieve sustainable growth driven by the Sustainability Innovation Business and the Digital Innovation Business

Five Basic Strategies of Project AP-G 2025

TORAY IR Day

Seizing Profit Opportunities

Strategy 1. Sustainable growth

Focusing management resources on Sustainability Innovation Business and Digital Innovation Business

Strategy 2. Ultimate value creation

Maximizing profitability by making the most of tangible and intangible assets, and by collaborating with external partners

Strategy 3. Product and operational excellence

Promoting cross-organizational cost reduction activities leveraging enhancement of quality strength and organizational strength, which are the sources of competitiveness

Strengthening the Management Foundation

Strategy 4. Enhancement of people-centric management

Preserving and further building upon the legacy of our corporate culture, which prioritizes developing people, while promoting individual career development, and improving job satisfaction

Strategy 5. Risk management and governance

Ensuring sound organizational management by enhancing internal controls and improving management capabilities

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

2

Seizing Profit Opportunities

Toray Group Growth Business Fields

Basic strategy 1 Sustainable growth

Expanding revenues from businesses related to Sustainability Innovation Business and Digital Innovation

Business to about 60% of total

Growth Business

Fields underGrowth Business Fields under AP-G 2025

AP-G 2022

Revenue from Growth Business Fields

Trillion Yen

GR

Business

LI

Business

GR Business:

Green Innovation

BusinessNew

LI Business:

Life Innovation Business

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

1

Products that accelerate measures

to counter climate change

SI

Products that facilitate sustainable,

2

recycling-based use of resources

Business

and production

Sustainability

Innovation

Products that help provide clean

Business

3

water and air and reduce

(*1)

environmental impact

*1: Group of

Products that help deliver better

businesses or

products that can help

4

medical care and hygiene for people

realize the Toray

Group Sustainability

worldwide

Vision

Materials, equipment, technologies, and

DI Business

services that help improve convenience

Digital Innovation

and productivity by supporting the

Business

widespread adoption of digital

technology

3

23%

Gross profit

5

20%

margin of all

growth business

fields

4

15%

13%

Gross

profit

margin

of other

3

business fields

2

1

Growth

Growth

business

business

fields

fields

59%

54%

0

2022

2025

(FY)

Forecast

Target

Investment in growth

450 Billion Yen

business fields

Breakdown

270 Billion Yen

Capital Investment

R&D

180 Billion Yen

Two Strengths for Seizing Profit Opportunities

Basic Strategy 2

Ultimate value creation

Ultimate value creation,

Basic Strategy 3

Product and operational excellence

Product and operational excellence

By making the most of the Toray Group's strengths, enhancing our ability to create value while strengthening

our competitiveness to seize new profit opportunities

The Toray Group's Strengths

Proposing solutions based on materials

Creating new technologies through the pursuit of ultimate limits and technology integration

Demonstrating

Ensuring a stable supply of

the collective strengths

Building a global value chain

high-quality products

of our R&D organizations

Leveraging digital technology with a focus on the frontlines

Ultimate value creation

  • By pairing tangible and intangible assets, work to extend value chains and create cross-organizational value
  • Create new businesses that help solve social issues

Enhancing product and operational excellence

  • Further improve quality, which is the cornerstone of the Toray Group brand
  • Promote cross-organizational cost reduction activities that leverage the Group's collective strengths

Create High Added

New Business Creation

Enhancing Quality

Enhancing Cost

Value for Businesses

Strength

Competitiveness

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

4

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 03:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
06/05Toray Industries : Measures for Ultimate Value Creation
PU
06/05Toray Industries : Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business
PU
06/05Toray Industries : Group's R&D Strategies
PU
05/31Toray Industries : Subsidiary Establishes Glass Fiber-Reinforced PPS Recycling Process in ..
PU
05/31Toray Industries : Concludes Global Partnership Agreement with Japanese Sprinting Star
PU
05/29Toray Industries : Mitsui Chemicals and Kumagai Put People and the Planet First by Jointly..
PU
05/29Aichi Medical University and Toray Innovate Basic Technique to Assess Efficacy of Novel..
AQ
05/17Toray Industries : Launching vino® Cassetty 310MX Faucet-Mounted Water Purifier with Switc..
PU
05/16Toray Industries' Fiscal Year Attributable Profit Slides 13.5%
MT
05/12Transcript : Toray Industries, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 515 B 18 009 M 18 009 M
Net income 2023 76 350 M 547 M 547 M
Net Debt 2023 719 B 5 148 M 5 148 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 1 236 B 8 847 M 8 847 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 48 842
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 771,70 JPY
Average target price 871,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kazuo Futagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.1.09%8 534
AIR LIQUIDE20.38%89 229
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.34%72 067
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.80%37 439
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.30%29 249
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.85%20 188
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer