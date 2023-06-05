Toray Industries : Measures for Ultimate Value Creation
TORAY IR Day Medium-Term Management Program Project AP-G 2025
Toray Group's Measures for Ultimate Value Creation
June 5, 2023
Mitsuo Ohya
Executive Vice President and Representative Member of the Board,
Toray Industries, Inc.
Medium-TermManagement Program, Project AP-G 2025 -Strategies to Seize Profit Opportunities
I-1. Measures for Ultimate Value Creation, etc.
I-2. Improving Asset Efficiency
II. AP-G 2025 Target
1
Project AP-G 2025 "Innovation and Resilience Management"
Toray Group will achieve sustainable growth driven by the Sustainability Innovation Business and the Digital Innovation Business
Five Basic Strategies of Project AP-G 2025
TORAY IR Day
Seizing Profit Opportunities
Strategy 1. Sustainable growth
Focusing management resources on Sustainability Innovation Business and Digital Innovation Business
Strategy 2. Ultimate value creation
Maximizing profitability by making the most of tangible and intangible assets, and by collaborating with external partners
Strategy 3. Product and operational excellence
Promoting cross-organizational cost reduction activities leveraging enhancement of quality strength and organizational strength, which are the sources of competitiveness
Strengthening the Management Foundation
Strategy 4. Enhancement of people-centric management
Preserving and further building upon the legacy of our corporate culture, which prioritizes developing people, while promoting individual career development, and improving job satisfaction
Strategy 5. Risk management and governance
Ensuring sound organizational management by enhancing internal controls and improving management capabilities
2
Seizing Profit Opportunities
Toray Group Growth Business Fields
Basic strategy 1 Sustainable growth
Expanding revenues from businesses related to Sustainability Innovation Business and Digital Innovation
Business to about 60% of total
Growth Business
Fields under Growth Business Fields under AP-G 2025
AP-G 2022
Revenue from Growth Business Fields
Trillion Yen
GR
Business
LI
Business
GR Business:
Green Innovation
Business
New
LI Business:
Life Innovation Business
1
Products that accelerate measures
to counter climate change
SI
Products that facilitate sustainable,
2
recycling-based use of resources
Business
and production
Sustainability
Innovation
Products that help provide clean
Business
3
water and air and reduce
(*1)
environmental impact
*1: Group of
Products that help deliver better
businesses or
products that can help
4
medical care and hygiene for people
realize the Toray
Group Sustainability
worldwide
Vision
Materials, equipment, technologies, and
DI Business
services that help improve convenience
Digital Innovation
and productivity by supporting the
Business
widespread adoption of digital
technology
3
23%
Gross profit
5
20%
margin of all
growth business
fields
4
15%
13%
Gross
profit
margin
of other
3
business fields
2
1
Growth
Growth
business
business
fields
fields
59%
54%
0
2022
2025
(FY)
Forecast
Target
Investment in growth
450 Billion Yen
business fields
Breakdown
270 Billion Yen
⚫ Capital Investment
⚫ R&D
180 Billion Yen
Two Strengths for Seizing Profit Opportunities
Basic Strategy 2
Ultimate value creation
Ultimate value creation,
Basic Strategy 3
Product and operational excellence
Product and operational excellence
By making the most of the Toray Group's strengths, enhancing our ability to create value while strengthening
our competitiveness to seize new profit opportunities
The Toray Group's Strengths
Proposing solutions based on materials
Creating new technologies through the pursuit of ultimate limits and technology integration
Demonstrating
Ensuring a stable supply of
the collective strengths
Building a global value chain
high-quality products
of our R&D organizations
Leveraging digital technology with a focus on the frontlines
Ultimate value creation
By pairing tangible and intangible assets, work to extend value chains and create cross-organizational value
Create new businesses that help solve social issues
Enhancing product and operational excellence
Further improve quality, which is the cornerstone of the Toray Group brand
Promote cross-organizational cost reduction activities that leverage the Group's collective strengths
Create High Added
New Business Creation
Enhancing Quality
Enhancing Cost
Value for Businesses
Strength
Competitiveness
4
