Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-17 am EST
741.70 JPY   +0.28%
12:20aToray Industries : Partner Begins Selling REMITCH® OD Tablets 2.5 µg for Pruritus Treatment in Korea
PU
2022Toray Achieves Further Advance with PMMA Fiber Nanostructure Control Technology by Creating Advanced Fiber that Efficiently Adsorbs Pathogenic Proteins in Blood
AQ
2022Toray Industries : To Our Stakeholders (P6-11)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Partner Begins Selling REMITCH® OD Tablets 2.5 µg for Pruritus Treatment in Korea

01/17/2023 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • HOME
  • Newsroom
  • Toray Partner Begins Selling REMITCH&reg; OD Tablets 2.5 µg for Pruritus Treatment in Korea
Toray Partner Begins Selling REMITCH® OD Tablets 2.5 µg for Pruritus Treatment in Korea

Jan. 16, 2023

Toray Industries, Inc.


Tokyo, Japan, January 16, 2023 - Toray Industries, Inc., announced today that Korean marketing partner SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., began selling REMITCH® (see note 1) OD Tablets (see note 2) 2.5µg earlier this month. That move comes after Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety licensed the import of this Toray-developed orally disintegrating pruritus treatment. Toray developed and secured manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan in 2017 for this medication for hemodialysis and chronic liver disease sufferers finding existing pruritus therapies and treatments ineffective.

SK Chemicals began offering REMITCH Capsules 2.5 µg after obtaining an import license on June 14, 2013, for that formulation, which was already on the market in Japan. That license was to assist hemodialysis sufferers whose existing pruritus treatments were insufficiently efficacious.

People can take REMITCH OD Tablets 2.5µg with or without water, making it convenient for elderly and other individuals finding it hard to swallow pills or people with fluid restrictions. This formulation should help improve medication compliance.

Toray looks for REMITCH OD Tablets 2.5µg to contribute to local hemodialysis sufferers in Korea as a new option for pruritus treatment.

Overview of REMITCH OD Tablets 2.5µg for Korean market
Generic name Nalfurafine hydrochloride
Indication Improves pruritus in hemodialysis patients for whom existing therapies or treatments are insufficiently efficacious
Dosage and Administration One tablet (2.5 µg of nalfurafine hydrochloride) administered orally once daily after an evening meal, with a maximum dose of 5 µg once daily. Place the tablet on the tongue, dissolve with saliva and swallow or take with water
Importer SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Manufacturer

Toray Industries, Inc.


Notes
１. Toray developed REMITCH (a registered trademark of Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) as the world's first highly selective kappa opioid receptor agonist. The latter company distributes this agent in Japan to help alleviate pruritus in hemodialysis patients and chronic liver disease sufferers whose conditions are unresponsive to other treatments.
２. Toray developed REMITCH OD tablets by leveraging its RADIFIL® film coating technology, which offers superior light shielding, low friability, advanced extensibility, and rapid dissolution. People can take these orally disintegrating tablets with or without water, making it convenient for elderly (see note 3) and other individuals finding it hard to swallow pills or for people with fluid restrictions. This formulation should help improve medication compliance.
３. Section 9.8 (The Elderly) of the electronic package insert covering usage precautions for this medication states that special care is necessary when administering to older individuals.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 05:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:20aToray Industries : Partner Begins Selling REMITCH® OD Tablets 2.5 µg for Pruritus Treatmen..
PU
2022Toray Achieves Further Advance with PMMA Fiber Nanostructure Control Technology by Crea..
AQ
2022Toray Industries : To Our Stakeholders (P6-11)
PU
2022Toray Industries : Value Creation Story (P12-19)
PU
2022Toray Industries : Financial Highlights/Non-Financial Highlights (P20-23)
PU
2022Toray Industries : The Toray Group Mid- to Long-Term Strategy (P24-29)
PU
2022Toray Industries : Message from Corporate Vice President, Finance & Controller's Division ..
PU
2022Toray Industries : Initiatives for Global Environmental Issues (P32-35)
PU
2022Feature : IR Seminar on Toray Group's Environmental Initiatives (P36-41)
PU
2022Toray Industries : R&d (p42-43)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 580 B 20 067 M 20 067 M
Net income 2023 97 801 M 761 M 761 M
Net Debt 2023 714 B 5 551 M 5 551 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 1 184 B 9 211 M 9 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 48 842
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 739,60 JPY
Average target price 889,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kazuo Futagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.59%9 094
AIR LIQUIDE8.93%80 342
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.60%75 082
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.03%43 672
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.89%30 521
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.6.93%20 936