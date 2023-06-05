Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50:49 2023-06-05 pm EDT
776.10 JPY   +0.57%
06/05Toray Industries : Measures for Ultimate Value Creation
PU
06/05Toray Industries : Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business
PU
06/05Toray Industries : Group's R&D Strategies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business

06/05/2023 | 11:22pm EDT
TORAY IR Day Medium-Term Management Program Project AP-G 2025

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business

June 5th, 2023

Hirofumi Kobayashi

Senior Vice President

General Manager, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Division

Toray Industries, Inc.

Contents

  1. Overview of the Business
  1. Reviewing the Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2022 III. Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2025
    IV. Long-term Vision

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

1

Overview of the Business

Product Lineup

Improve the quality of healthcare, reduce the burden on healthcare providers and contribute to

health maintenance and longevity through Toray Group's innovative technologies and resources

Major products which contribute to better medical care and longevity, foster public health

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Contact lenses

Dialyzers

Extracorporeal

Advanced Materials

PP spunbond for

Functional materials for

X-ray CT cradle,

hygiene products

vital signs monitoring

Cartridge

Catheter

circulation therapeutic columns

Disposable

DNA chip

protective clothing

New development

  1. Diagnostics APOA2-i (Pancreatic cancer)
  2. Nucleic Acid Drug "TRK-250"
  3. New therapeutic columns to treat dialysis- related amyloidosis, ARDS etc.
  4. Adhesion barrier (surgery and obstetrics)

Dialysis machine Integration system DX/AI solution

Air filter

TRK-950: Cancer

antibody drug

Fabrics for sportswear

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

3

Global Network (Sales, Production and R&D)

Production bases

Sales bases

Toray Medical (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (Dialyzer and dialysis machine)

Shiga Plant : Optical products

Mishima Plant : Pharmaceuticals

Okazaki Plant : Medical devices and

dialyzers

Seta Plant

: Medical devices

Toray Medial Co., Ltd. Shizuoka plant (Dialysis machine)

Copyright © 2023 Toray Industries, Inc.

4

Toray Medical network in Japan

HQ

Branches

Business offices

Affiliated company

Plant

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 03:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 515 B 18 009 M 18 009 M
Net income 2023 76 350 M 547 M 547 M
Net Debt 2023 719 B 5 148 M 5 148 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 1 236 B 8 847 M 8 847 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 48 842
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 771,70 JPY
Average target price 871,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kazuo Futagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.1.09%8 534
AIR LIQUIDE20.38%89 229
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.34%72 067
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.80%37 439
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.30%29 249
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.85%20 188
