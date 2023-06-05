Toray Industries : Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business
TORAY IR Day Medium-Term Management Program Project AP-G 2025
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Business
June 5
th, 2023
Hirofumi Kobayashi
Senior Vice President
General Manager, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Division
Toray Industries, Inc.
Overview of the Business
Reviewing the Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2022 III. Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2025
IV. Long-term Vision
1
Product Lineup
Improve the quality of healthcare, reduce the burden on healthcare providers and contribute to
health maintenance and longevity through Toray Group's innovative technologies and resources
Major products which contribute to better medical care and longevity, foster public health
Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices
Pharmaceuticals
Contact lenses
Dialyzers
Extracorporeal
Advanced Materials
PP spunbond for
Functional materials for
X-ray CT cradle,
hygiene products
vital signs monitoring
Cartridge
circulation therapeutic columns
Disposable
DNA chip
protective clothing
New development
Diagnostics APOA2-i (Pancreatic cancer)
Nucleic Acid Drug "TRK-250"
New therapeutic columns to treat dialysis- related amyloidosis, ARDS etc.
Adhesion barrier (surgery and obstetrics)
Dialysis machine Integration system DX/AI solution
Air filter
TRK-950: Cancer
antibody drug
Fabrics for sportswear
3
Global Network (Sales, Production and R&D)
Production bases
Sales bases
Toray Medical (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (Dialyzer and dialysis machine)
Shiga Plant : Optical products
Mishima Plant : Pharmaceuticals
Okazaki Plant : Medical devices and
dialyzers
Seta Plant
: Medical devices
Toray Medial Co., Ltd. Shizuoka plant (Dialysis machine)
4
Toray Medical network in Japan
HQ
Branches
Business offices
Affiliated company
Plant
