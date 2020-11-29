Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toray Industries, Inc.    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Receives Consecutive Orders for Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plants in Bahrain and UAE

11/29/2020 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toray Receives Consecutive Orders for Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plants in Bahrain and UAE

Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2020 - Toray Industries, Inc., announced today that it has been awarded orders for supply of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane for Al Dur 2 Desalination Plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Umm Al Quwain Desalination Plant in the United Arab Emirates. While the combined water production capacity of the two plants will amass 911,000 m3/day, Umm Al Quwain Desalination Plant alone will hold one of the world's largest capacity with 681,000 m3/day fresh water production. RO membranes supply and technical services to the plants are planned to be provided by Toray Membrane Middle East LLC (TMME), a Toray's local subsidiary located in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With further reinforcement of localization in its strategy, Toray's long term focus will be to contribute to solve water shortage issues in the Middle East through TMME, which will ultimately lead to stable energy resource supply to the world.

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 16:38:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
11:39aTORAY INDUSTRIES : Receives Consecutive Orders for Reverse Osmosis Desalination ..
PU
11/15TORAY INDUSTRIES : Notice regarding Impairment Loss and Revision to Forecast of ..
PU
11/03TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
11/02TORAY INDUSTRIES : Issues Integrated Annual Report 2020
PU
10/06TORAY INDUSTRIES : Commercializes Advanced Grade of fanⓇ Oriented Polyprop..
PU
09/29TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/24Widening Applications to Push the Global Carbon Nanotubes Market to Gain $18...
AQ
09/17TORAY INDUSTRIES : The Toray Group's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
08/16TORAY INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Determination of Terms and Conditions for th..
PU
08/10TORAY INDUSTRIES : Advanced High-Surface-Area Ultrafiltration (UF) Membrane Modu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 022 B 19 420 M 19 420 M
Net income 2021 51 250 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2021 673 B 6 459 M 6 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 922 B 8 868 M 8 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 48 031
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 625,00 JPY
Last Close Price 576,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 66,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akihiro Nikkaku President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Koichi Abe Representative Director, EVP & Technology Manager
Yukichi Deguchi Representative Director, EVP & Head-Compliance
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.23%8 868
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.18.31%146 940
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.18.15%67 175
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-22.75%7 120
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.--.--%2 694
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION-31.58%2 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ