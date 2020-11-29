Toray Industries : Receives Consecutive Orders for Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plants in Bahrain and UAE

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toray Receives Consecutive Orders for Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plants in Bahrain and UAE

Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2020 - Toray Industries, Inc., announced today that it has been awarded orders for supply of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane for Al Dur 2 Desalination Plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Umm Al Quwain Desalination Plant in the United Arab Emirates. While the combined water production capacity of the two plants will amass 911,000 m3/day, Umm Al Quwain Desalination Plant alone will hold one of the world's largest capacity with 681,000 m3/day fresh water production. RO membranes supply and technical services to the plants are planned to be provided by Toray Membrane Middle East LLC (TMME), a Toray's local subsidiary located in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With further reinforcement of localization in its strategy, Toray's long term focus will be to contribute to solve water shortage issues in the Middle East through TMME, which will ultimately lead to stable energy resource supply to the world.