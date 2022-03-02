Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : STEMCO Wins GSMA Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021

03/02/2022 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • HOME
  • Newsroom
  • STEMCO Wins GSMA Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021
STEMCO Wins GSMA Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021

Mar. 2, 2022

STEMCO, Ltd. (STEMCO)


On December 2, 2021, STEMCO won the Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021 at the 20th Global Standard Management Awards (GSMA) 2021 hosted by Korea Management Registrar Inc. The award evaluates companies and organizations in a comprehensive manner based on management themes and awards outstanding entities.

Under its quality first policy of "we sell quality," STEMCO has been maintaining the number one rank in customer quality evaluation for seven years while contributing to the continuous development of the quality improvement process such as promoting the development of an ultra high-resolution optical tester and AI-based defect identification and processing system. In recognition of this, the company received the grand prize for quality management sector for the second consecutive year following 2020, and was honored with the Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021.

STEMCO will continue to work on enhancement of quality system and processes for further improvement.

At the GSMA awards ceremony. STEMCO CEO Oum Young-ha (left) and
Korea Environmental Management Association President Kang Hong-yoon (joint president of jury; right)

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:47aTORAY INDUSTRIES : 2021 Air Conservationist of the Year
PU
12:47aTORAY INDUSTRIES : STEMCO Wins GSMA Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecuti..
PU
02/10Toray Industries Expects Higher FY22 Profit as Fiscal Nine-Month Profit, Revenue Soar
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Toray Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/08TORAY INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/08PRESENTATION MATERIAL (PDF : 1,381kb)
PU
02/08Toray Industries, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
02/08Toray Industries, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
02/01Nikkei 225 Up 0.3% on Earnings Season Results, Wall Street Cues
MT
02/01Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 210 B 19 232 M 19 232 M
Net income 2022 96 639 M 841 M 841 M
Net Debt 2022 713 B 6 205 M 6 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 1 061 B 9 232 M 9 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 46 267
Free-Float -
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 662,70 JPY
Average target price 830,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiro Nikkaku Manager-Second Construction
Koichi Abe Representative Director, EVP & Technology Manager
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Susumu Kaminaga Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.24%9 232
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.60%708 085
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.95%130 134
SIEMENS AG-21.10%113 956
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.27%109 772
3M COMPANY-18.51%84 894