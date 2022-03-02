Toray Industries : STEMCO Wins GSMA Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021

STEMCO, Ltd. (STEMCO)



At the GSMA awards ceremony. STEMCO CEO Oum Young-ha (left) and

Korea Environmental Management Association President Kang Hong-yoon (joint president of jury; right)

On December 2, 2021, STEMCO won the Quality Management Awards Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021 at the 20th Global Standard Management Awards (GSMA) 2021 hosted by Korea Management Registrar Inc. The award evaluates companies and organizations in a comprehensive manner based on management themes and awards outstanding entities.Under its quality first policy of "we sell quality," STEMCO has been maintaining the number one rank in customer quality evaluation for seven years while contributing to the continuous development of the quality improvement process such as promoting the development of an ultra high-resolution optical tester and AI-based defect identification and processing system. In recognition of this, the company received the grand prize for quality management sector for the second consecutive year following 2020, and was honored with the Grand Prix for Two Consecutive Years 2021.STEMCO will continue to work on enhancement of quality system and processes for further improvement.