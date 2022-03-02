Log in
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
Toray Industries : Virtual 27th and 28th Prize Presentation Ceremony

03/02/2022
Virtual 27th and 28th Prize Presentation Ceremony

Mar. 2, 2022

Malaysia Toray Sicence Foundation (MTSF)


The Joint 27th (2020) and 28th (2021) Prize Presentation Ceremony of MTSF was held on 23 November 2021. After having to postpone the annual physical ceremony in 2020 due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, MTSF decided to conduct the joint ceremony this year via an online platform for the first time since its establishment in 1993.

Hosted by MTSF Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman and Toray Industries, Inc.'s Chief Representative for Malaysia Teh Hock Soon, the virtual event was well attended by some 160 participants and graced by Dato' Sri Dr. Adham Baba, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as Mr. Kaname Araki, Charges d'affaires ad interim, Embassy of Japan in Malaysia. Toray President Akihiro Nikkaku also sent congratulatory and well wishes via video.

Dato' Sri Dr. Adham Baba in his pre-recorded speech, complimented Toray Group on its excellent CSR initiatives and urged more private companies to join in the government's efforts to build a strong pipeline of research output and scientific talents to sustain a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. Mr. Araki also lauded MTSF's contributions to the scientific development of the country and thus, having a role in cementing the bond of friendship between Japan and Malaysia.

On this occasion, 59 persons were bestowed awards and grants, comprising four Science and Technology Awardees, 26 recipients of the Science and Technology Research Grant, while 29 teachers received the Science Education Award. After closing remarks by Teh, a virtual group photo was taken to commemorate the successful event. It was truly a memorable occasion for all.

Toray President Nikkaku extends his congratulatory wishes to the winners

Teh (top right and left) expresses his thanks to the participants

A virtual group photo taken to commemorate the virtual prize presentation ceremony

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
