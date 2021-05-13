Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

May 13, 2021 Toray Announces Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 Tokyo, May 13, 2021 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2020). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402) Consolidated Financial Performance (Millions of yen, except per share data) Year ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change (%) Revenue ¥1,883,600 ¥2,091,166 (9.9) Core operating income 90,265 125,532 (28.1) Operating income 55,879 114,700 (51.3) Profit before tax 65,566 123,304 (46.8) Profit 47,339 93,843 (49.6) Profit attributable to owners of parent 45,794 84,230 (45.6) Basic earnings per share (yen) 28.61 52.65 - Diluted earnings per share (yen) 28.57 52.26 - Return on equity 3.9% 7.5% - Return on assets 3.2% 4.5% - Core operating margin 4.8% 6.0% - Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen, except per share data) As of March 31, 2021 2020 Total assets ¥2,848,839 ¥2,733,520 Total equity 1,322,275 1,200,846 Equity attributable to owners of parent 1,237,851 1,116,075 Equity ratio 43.5% 40.8% Book value per share (yen) 773.44 697.57 Cash Dividends (Yen) Cash dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total FY2019 - ¥8.00 - ¥8.00 ¥16.00 FY2020 - 4.50 - 4.50 9.00 FY2021 (forecast) - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 1

Notes: Comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were ¥148,420 million and ¥23,610 million, respectively. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses due to non-recurring factors from operating income. Toray Group has adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") since the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2021. Figures for the year ended March 31, 2020 are also stated in accordance with IFRS. Segment Information (Millions of yen) Revenue Year ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change (%) Fibers & Textiles ¥719,239 ¥830,963 (13.4) Performance Chemicals 720,418 761,208 (5.4) Carbon Fiber Composite Materials 182,884 236,885 (22.8) Environment & Engineering 193,524 190,846 1.4 Life Science 52,965 53,023 (0.1) Other 14,570 18,241 (20.1) Consolidated total 1,883,600 2,091,166 (9.9) (Millions of yen) Core Operating Income Year ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change (%) Fibers & Textiles ¥36,565 ¥59,589 (38.6) Performance Chemicals 66,963 54,523 22.8 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials (7,476) 22,598 - Environment & Engineering 14,532 10,567 37.5 Life Science 1,295 478 170.9 Other 2,939 3,593 (18.2) Total 114,818 151,348 (24.1) Reconciliations (24,553) (25,816) - Consolidated total 90,265 125,532 (28.1) Notes: "Other" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research. "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the year ended March 31, 2021 of ¥(24,553) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥310 million and corporate expenses of ¥(24,863) million. "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the year ended March 31, 2020 of ¥(25,816) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥(152) million and corporate expenses of ¥(25,664) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses due to non-recurring factors from operating income. 2

Information about Geographical Areas (Millions of yen) Revenue Year ended March 31, 2021 2020 Japan ¥829,191 ¥922,860 Asia China 367,856 368,008 Other 373,514 424,443 North America, Europe & Other 313,039 375,855 Consolidated total 1,883,600 2,091,166 Notes: 1. Revenue is categorized based on the location of customer. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Year ending March 31, 2022 Millions of yen Change (%) Revenue ¥2,120,000 12.6 Core operating income 120,000 32.9 Profit attributable to owners of parent 80,000 74.7 Basic earnings per share (yen) 49.99 - Notes: 1. The changes (%) for the full-year forecast are compared with the previous fiscal year. 3

Consolidated Financial Performance and Financial Position Overview of the FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021) During the period under review, the global economy was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The stagnation in production and consumption activities as well as the disruption to supply chains caused by the restrictions on international movement of people and goods resulted in chaos in both Japanese and overseas economies, causing a record-setting drop in the economy. Subsequently, the global economy rebounded around July, as economic activities resumed, initially in China and followed by the U.S. and Europe. There were times when growth rate slowed, depending on the country, due to restrictions on economic activities caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, but the global economy has been maintaining a recovery trend in general. Under such circumstances, Toray Group in May 2020 launched the new medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2022" aimed at achieving sound, sustainable growth through the implementation of basic strategies such as global expansion in growth business fields, strengthening competitiveness, and strengthening the management foundation. As a result, consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, declined 9.9% compared with the previous fiscal year to ¥1,883.6 billion, and core operating income (Note 1) fell 28.1% to ¥90.3 billion. Operating income declined 51.3% to ¥55.9 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent declined by 45.6% to ¥45.8 billion as a U.S. subsidiary recorded an impairment loss. Financial performance by segment is described below. Financial Performance by Segment: Fibers & Textiles The segment was affected by the stagnation in production activities and consumption behavior caused by the COVID-19 in Japan and overseas. In the apparel applications, demand declined due to lockdown and excessive channel inventory in various countries, while in industrial applications, general purpose materials remained weak and sales volume declined. Demand for nonwoven fabrics increased for the applications of medical gowns and masks and there have been signs of recovery in the automotive applications from the third quarter, but these factors fell short of offsetting the decline in the overall sales volume in the segment. As a result, revenue of overall Fibers & Textiles segment declined 13.4% to ¥719.2 billion compared with the previous fiscal year and core operating income fell 38.6% to ¥36.6 billion. Performance Chemicals The resins business was affected by the stagnation in production activities caused by the COVID-19, but demand has been strong since the third quarter with automobile 4

manufacturers operating and the recovery of the Chinese economy. The chemicals business saw a recovery trend in the basic chemicals market. In the films business, battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries were affected by lower market prices, while polyester films for optical applications and electronic components performed strongly. In the electronic & information materials business, OLED-related demand increased. As a result, revenue of overall Performance Chemicals segment declined 5.4% to ¥720.4 billion compared with the previous fiscal year while core operating income rose 22.8% to ¥67.0 billion. Carbon Fiber Composite Materials While the sales of wind turbine blade applications remained strong in industrial applications, aerospace application was affected by the decline in the production rate of commercial aircraft. As a result, revenue of overall Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment declined 22.8% to ¥182.9 billion compared with the previous fiscal year. The segment posted core operating loss of ¥7.5 billion, a decline of ¥30.1 billion from the previous fiscal year. Environment & Engineering In the water treatment business, demand for reverse osmosis membranes and other products grew strongly on the whole, while shipment to some regions were affected by the COVID-19. In the environment and amenity business, demand for air filters was strong. Among domestic subsidiaries in the segment, an engineering subsidiary experienced decreases in the shipment of some electronics related equipment. A construction subsidiary posted profits from completion of a real estate project. As a result, revenue of overall Environment & Engineering segment increased 1.4% to ¥193.5 billion compared with the previous fiscal year and core operating income rose 37.5% to ¥14.5 billion. Life Science In the pharmaceutical business, sales of pruritus treatment REMITCH® (Note 2) were affected by the introduction of its generic versions as well as by a major NHI drug price revision in April 2020. In the medical devices business, shipment of dialyzers grew strongly in Japan and overseas, despite the impact of medical institutions postponing non-urgent operations due to the spread of the COVID-19. As a result, revenue of overall Life Science segment remained at the same level compared with the previous fiscal year, at ¥53.0 billion, and core operating income rose by ¥0.8 billion to ¥1.3 billion. 5

