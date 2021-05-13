Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toray Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3402   JP3621000003

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(3402)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

05/13/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 13, 2021

Toray Announces Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Tokyo, May 13, 2021 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2020). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402)

Consolidated Financial Performance

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

Year ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change (%)

Revenue

¥1,883,600

¥2,091,166

(9.9)

Core operating income

90,265

125,532

(28.1)

Operating income

55,879

114,700

(51.3)

Profit before tax

65,566

123,304

(46.8)

Profit

47,339

93,843

(49.6)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

45,794

84,230

(45.6)

Basic earnings per share (yen)

28.61

52.65

-

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

28.57

52.26

-

Return on equity

3.9%

7.5%

-

Return on assets

3.2%

4.5%

-

Core operating margin

4.8%

6.0%

-

Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

As of March 31,

2021

2020

Total assets

¥2,848,839

¥2,733,520

Total equity

1,322,275

1,200,846

Equity attributable to owners of parent

1,237,851

1,116,075

Equity ratio

43.5%

40.8%

Book value per share (yen)

773.44

697.57

Cash Dividends

(Yen)

Cash dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

FY2019

-

¥8.00

-

¥8.00

¥16.00

FY2020

-

4.50

-

4.50

9.00

FY2021 (forecast)

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

1

Notes:

  1. Comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were ¥148,420 million and ¥23,610 million, respectively.
  2. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses due to non-recurring factors from operating income.
  3. Toray Group has adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") since the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2021. Figures for the year ended March 31, 2020 are also stated in accordance with IFRS.

Segment Information

(Millions of yen)

Revenue

Year ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change (%)

Fibers & Textiles

¥719,239

¥830,963

(13.4)

Performance Chemicals

720,418

761,208

(5.4)

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

182,884

236,885

(22.8)

Environment & Engineering

193,524

190,846

1.4

Life Science

52,965

53,023

(0.1)

Other

14,570

18,241

(20.1)

Consolidated total

1,883,600

2,091,166

(9.9)

(Millions of yen)

Core Operating Income

Year ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change (%)

Fibers & Textiles

¥36,565

¥59,589

(38.6)

Performance Chemicals

66,963

54,523

22.8

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

(7,476)

22,598

-

Environment & Engineering

14,532

10,567

37.5

Life Science

1,295

478

170.9

Other

2,939

3,593

(18.2)

Total

114,818

151,348

(24.1)

Reconciliations

(24,553)

(25,816)

-

Consolidated total

90,265

125,532

(28.1)

Notes:

  1. "Other" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research.
  2. "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the year ended March 31, 2021 of ¥(24,553) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥310 million and corporate expenses of ¥(24,863) million. "Reconciliations" of core operating income for the year ended March 31, 2020 of ¥(25,816) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥(152) million and corporate expenses of ¥(25,664) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment.
  3. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses due to non-recurring factors from operating income.

2

Information about Geographical Areas

(Millions of yen)

Revenue

Year ended March 31,

2021

2020

Japan

¥829,191

¥922,860

Asia

China

367,856

368,008

Other

373,514

424,443

North America, Europe & Other

313,039

375,855

Consolidated total

1,883,600

2,091,166

Notes:

1. Revenue is categorized based on the location of customer.

Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Year ending March 31, 2022

Millions of yen

Change (%)

Revenue

¥2,120,000

12.6

Core operating income

120,000

32.9

Profit attributable to owners of parent

80,000

74.7

Basic earnings per share (yen)

49.99

-

Notes:

1. The changes (%) for the full-year forecast are compared with the previous fiscal year.

3

Consolidated Financial Performance and Financial Position

Overview of the FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021)

During the period under review, the global economy was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The stagnation in production and consumption activities as well as the disruption to supply chains caused by the restrictions on international movement of people and goods resulted in chaos in both Japanese and overseas economies, causing a record-setting drop in the economy. Subsequently, the global economy rebounded around July, as economic activities resumed, initially in China and followed by the U.S. and Europe. There were times when growth rate slowed, depending on the country, due to restrictions on economic activities caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, but the global economy has been maintaining a recovery trend in general.

Under such circumstances, Toray Group in May 2020 launched the new medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2022" aimed at achieving sound, sustainable growth through the implementation of basic strategies such as global expansion in growth business fields, strengthening competitiveness, and strengthening the management foundation.

As a result, consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, declined 9.9% compared with the previous fiscal year to ¥1,883.6 billion, and core operating income (Note 1) fell 28.1% to ¥90.3 billion. Operating income declined 51.3% to ¥55.9 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent declined by 45.6% to ¥45.8 billion as a U.S. subsidiary recorded an impairment loss.

Financial performance by segment is described below.

Financial Performance by Segment:

Fibers & Textiles

The segment was affected by the stagnation in production activities and consumption behavior caused by the COVID-19 in Japan and overseas. In the apparel applications, demand declined due to lockdown and excessive channel inventory in various countries, while in industrial applications, general purpose materials remained weak and sales volume declined. Demand for nonwoven fabrics increased for the applications of medical gowns and masks and there have been signs of recovery in the automotive applications from the third quarter, but these factors fell short of offsetting the decline in the overall sales volume in the segment.

As a result, revenue of overall Fibers & Textiles segment declined 13.4% to ¥719.2 billion compared with the previous fiscal year and core operating income fell 38.6% to ¥36.6 billion.

Performance Chemicals

The resins business was affected by the stagnation in production activities caused by the COVID-19, but demand has been strong since the third quarter with automobile

4

manufacturers operating and the recovery of the Chinese economy. The chemicals business saw a recovery trend in the basic chemicals market. In the films business, battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries were affected by lower market prices, while polyester films for optical applications and electronic components performed strongly. In the electronic & information materials business, OLED-related demand increased.

As a result, revenue of overall Performance Chemicals segment declined 5.4% to ¥720.4 billion compared with the previous fiscal year while core operating income rose 22.8% to ¥67.0 billion.

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

While the sales of wind turbine blade applications remained strong in industrial applications, aerospace application was affected by the decline in the production rate of commercial aircraft.

As a result, revenue of overall Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment declined 22.8% to ¥182.9 billion compared with the previous fiscal year. The segment posted core operating loss of ¥7.5 billion, a decline of ¥30.1 billion from the previous fiscal year.

Environment & Engineering

In the water treatment business, demand for reverse osmosis membranes and other products grew strongly on the whole, while shipment to some regions were affected by the COVID-19. In the environment and amenity business, demand for air filters was strong.

Among domestic subsidiaries in the segment, an engineering subsidiary experienced decreases in the shipment of some electronics related equipment. A construction subsidiary posted profits from completion of a real estate project.

As a result, revenue of overall Environment & Engineering segment increased 1.4% to ¥193.5 billion compared with the previous fiscal year and core operating income rose 37.5% to ¥14.5 billion.

Life Science

In the pharmaceutical business, sales of pruritus treatment REMITCH® (Note 2) were affected by the introduction of its generic versions as well as by a major NHI drug price revision in April 2020.

In the medical devices business, shipment of dialyzers grew strongly in Japan and overseas, despite the impact of medical institutions postponing non-urgent operations due to the spread of the COVID-19.

As a result, revenue of overall Life Science segment remained at the same level compared with the previous fiscal year, at ¥53.0 billion, and core operating income rose by ¥0.8 billion to ¥1.3 billion.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 04:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:12aTORAY INDUSTRIES  : Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
PU
05/10TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.  : annual earnings release
04/25TORAY INDUSTRIES  : Develops Biochip for High-Performance Multi-Item Allergy Tes..
PU
04/14TORAY INDUSTRIES  : Innovates CO2 Separation Membrane Incorporating Porous Carbo..
PU
04/14Japanese shares end lower as virus resurgence hits risk appetite
RE
04/13Japanese shares edge down as rising COVID-19 cases cast doubt on economic reb..
RE
04/06TORAY INDUSTRIES  : New Toray Technology Boosts X-Ray Scintillator Panel Durabil..
PU
04/05PACIFIC TEXTILES  : to Sell Fabrics to Controlling Shareholder
MT
04/05Nomura Adjusts Toray Industries' Price Target to 690 Yen From 610 Yen, Keeps ..
MT
03/30TORAY INDUSTRIES  : Kaji Technology and Toray Complete the Development and Demon..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 878 B 17 116 M 17 116 M
Net income 2021 39 661 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2021 680 B 6 196 M 6 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 095 B 9 999 M 9 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 48 031
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toray Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 757,69 JPY
Last Close Price 684,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akihiro Nikkaku President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Koichi Abe Representative Director, EVP & Technology Manager
Yukichi Deguchi Representative Director, EVP & Head-Compliance
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Ryoji Noyori Independent Outside Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.11.97%10 358
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.70%653 409
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.74%159 164
SIEMENS AG18.91%135 879
3M COMPANY16.55%118 091
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.20%114 912