  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Torchlight Energy Resources
  News
  Summary
    TRCH   US89102U1034

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES

(TRCH)
Summary 
Summary

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – MMAT, MMTLP, TRCH

12/14/2021 | 05:49pm EST
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) resulting from allegations that Meta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Meta securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2224.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 14, 2021, during market hours, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled “Meta Materials, Inc. (MMAT): A ‘Photonics’ Company That’s an Optical Illusion” which alleges several issues at the Company including: “[d]isappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don’t exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it’s now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena.”

On this news, Meta’s common stock price fell 5.8% to close at $2.91 per share on December 12, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 632 M 632 M -
EV / Sales 2019 106x
EV / Sales 2020 444x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Torchlight Energy Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES0.00%1 572
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.59%93 672
EOG RESOURCES, INC.76.52%51 505
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED67.18%46 991
CNOOC LIMITED6.96%44 350
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY57.06%43 671