MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.    TRCH

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC.

(TRCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torchlight Energy Resources : Additional definitive proxy soliciting materials and Rule 14(a)(12) material

02/04/2021 | 05:38pm EST
'Exchangeable Share Provisions' means the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Exchangeable Shares, which rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions shall be in substantially the form set out in Appendix I hereto.

'Exchangeable Shares' means the exchangeable shares in the capital of Canco having the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions set forth in the Exchangeable Share Provisions.

'Final Order' means an order of the Court granted pursuant to Section 185 of the OBCA, in a form acceptable to each of RTO Acquiror and Meta, each acting reasonably, approving the Arrangement after a hearing upon the procedural and substantive fairness of the terms and conditions of the Arrangement, as such order may be affirmed, amended, modified, supplemented or varied by the Court (with the consent of RTO Acquiror and Meta, each acting reasonably) at any time prior to the Effective Date or, if appealed, as affirmed or amended (provided, however, that any such amendment is acceptable to RTO Acquiror and Meta, each acting reasonably) on appeal, unless such appeal is withdrawn, abandoned or denied.

'Governmental Entity' means (i) any multinational or supranational body or organization, nation, government, state, province, country, territory, municipality, quasi-government, administrative, judicial or regulatory authority, agency, board, body, bureau, commission, instrumentality, court or tribunal or any political subdivision thereof, or any central bank (or similar monetary or regulatory authority) thereof, any taxing authority, any ministry or department or agency of any of the foregoing, (ii) any self-regulatory organization or stock exchange, including the Exchange and NASDAQ, (iii) any entity exercising executive, legislative, judicial, regulatory or administrative functions of or pertaining to government; and (iv) any corporation or other entity owned or controlled, through stock or capital ownership or otherwise, by any of such entities or other bodies pursuant to the foregoing.

'holder' means the holder of Meta Shares, Meta Options or Meta Warrants shown from time to time in the central securities register maintained by or on behalf of Meta in respect of such securities, as the context requires.

'including' means 'including without limitation' and 'includes' means 'includes without limitation'.

'Interim Order' means an order of the Court in a form acceptable to each of RTO Acquiror and Meta, acting reasonably, providing for, among other things, the calling and holding of the Meta Meeting, as the same may be amended by the Court with the consent of RTO Acquiror and Meta, each acting reasonably.

'ITA' means the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended.

'Law' means, with respect to any person, any and all applicable law (statutory, common, civil or otherwise), constitution, treaty, convention, ordinance, code, rule, regulation, order, injunction, judgment, decree, ruling or other similar requirement, whether domestic or foreign, enacted, adopted, promulgated or applied by a Governmental Entity that is binding upon or applicable to such person or its business, undertaking, property or securities, and to the extent that they have the force of law, policies, guidelines, notices and protocols of any Governmental Entity, as amended.

'Letter of Transmittal and Election Form' means the letter of transmittal and election form for use by holders of Meta Shares or other securities of Meta, in the form accompanying the Meta Circular.

Disclaimer

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,75 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,84 M - -
Net Debt 2019 22,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,63x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
EV / Sales 2018 44,1x
EV / Sales 2019 106x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. Brda President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Gregory McCabe Chairman
Roger N. Wurtele Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexandre Zyngier Independent Director
Michael J. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC.138.57%189
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.05%58 421
CNOOC LIMITED17.69%48 729
EOG RESOURCES, INC.12.05%32 599
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%29 014
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY11.20%27 420
