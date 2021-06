June 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Torchlight Energy Inc rose as much as 73.5% to a record high of $10.88 in morning trade, the latest in a meme stock rally.

The stock was the most heavily traded on the Nasdaq and among the top trending names on StockTwits, a platform commonly seen as a measure of interest from small time investors. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)