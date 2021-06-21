Log in
    TRCH   US89102U1034

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC.

(TRCH)
Torchlight Energy Resources : upsizes stock sale by $150 million on retail trading boost

06/21/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
June 21 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc upsized its stock offering to $250 million from $100 million, looking to cash in on the retail interest in its shares which soared more than 74% on Monday.

The stock rose to as much as $10.88 during the session, making it the latest company to benefit from a rally in meme stocks that helped GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings raise money from the equity markets.

Torchlight shares were up another 13.4% in afterhours trading.

The company had announced its initial plans to raise $100 million last week as part of its acquisition by industrial materials maker Metamaterial Inc.

It had also declared a special dividend of preferred stock to be issued as of market close on June 24. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
METAMATERIAL INC. 27.67% 11.49 Delayed Quote.1,263.64%
TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. 58.21% 9.92 Delayed Quote.795.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 444 M 1 444 M -
EV / Sales 2019 106x
EV / Sales 2020 444x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. Brda President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Roger N. Wurtele CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gregory McCabe Chairman
Alexandre Zyngier Independent Director
Michael J. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC.795.71%913
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.86%77 632
CNOOC LIMITED20.61%49 806
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.03%46 286
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.75%40 608
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY35.96%37 774