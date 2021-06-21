Torchlight Energy Resources : upsizes stock sale by $150 million on retail trading boost

June 21 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc
upsized its stock offering to $250 million from $100 million,
looking to cash in on the retail interest in its shares which
soared more than 74% on Monday.
The stock rose to as much as $10.88 during the session,
making it the latest company to benefit from a rally in meme
stocks that helped GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment
Holdings raise money from the equity markets.
Torchlight shares were up another 13.4% in afterhours
trading.
The company had announced its initial plans to raise $100
million last week as part of its acquisition by industrial
materials maker Metamaterial Inc.
It had also declared a special dividend of preferred stock
to be issued as of market close on June 24.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)