Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Torex Gold Resources Inc.    TXG   CA8910546032

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

(TXG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Torex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

01/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday February 24, 2021 followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Telephone Access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toronto local or international: 1-416-915-3239
  • Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351
  • Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457
  • Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791

Webcast Access

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com/investors/webcasts. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 
Jody KuzenkoDan Rollins
President and CEOVice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 725-9982Direct: (647) 260-1503
jody.kuzenko@torexgold.comdan.rollins@torexgold.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
05:00pTorex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and ..
GL
01/15TOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Postpones Release of Feasibility Study for Media Luna Pro..
MT
01/15Torex Gold Provides Update on Timing of Morelos Technical Report
GL
01/14Torex Gold Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
GL
01/07TOREX GOLD RESOURCES : More Than Meets 2020 Production Guidance
MT
01/07TOREX GOLD BRIEF : Earlier Thursday Said Exceeded High End of 2020 Production Gu..
MT
01/07Torex Gold Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance
GL
2020Torex Gold Names New CFO
MT
2020TOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
2020Torex Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 001 M 782 M 782 M
Net income 2020 94,1 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net cash 2020 142 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 415 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 883
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Torex Gold Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,94 CAD
Last Close Price 16,54 CAD
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 99,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jody L.M. Kuzenko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred M. Stanford Executive Chairman
Andrew Snowden Chief Financial Officer
Barry Murphy Vice President-Engineering
Michael Darren Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.-13.36%1 107
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.67%47 492
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.76%39 085
POLYUS-2.13%26 451
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.23%16 789
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.60%16 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ