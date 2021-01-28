Torex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results
01/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday February 24, 2021 followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.
Telephone Access
Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows: