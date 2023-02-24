Torex Gold Resources : Earnings Presentation Q4 2022

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

TOTAL CASH COSTS PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD ("TCC"), ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ("AISC"), SUSTAINING AND NON-SUSTAINING COSTS, AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE, TOTAL CASH COST MARGIN, AISC MARGIN, AISC MARGIN PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD, ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS, ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE, EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA"), ADJUSTED EBITDA, FREE CASH FLOW, NET CASH, UNIT COST ARE FINANCIAL MEASURES WITH NO STANDARD MEANING UNDER INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRS"). FOR THE OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, WHICH INCLUDES THE RESPECTIVE COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURE THAT IS DISCLOSED IN THE COMPANY'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 (Q4 2022), SEE KEY FINANCIAL METRICS SLIDE 26 OF THIS PRESENTATION. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THESE NON-GAAP MEASURES, PLEASE REFER TO THE "NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES" SECTION (the "NGFPM SECTION") IN THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (THE "MD&A") FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, DATED FEBRUARY 22, 2023, AVAILABLE UNDER THE COMPANY'S SEDAR PROFILE AT WWW.SEDAR.COMAND ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE AT WWW.TOREXGOLD.COM, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, COMPOSITION, THE USE OF SUCH NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY INVESTORS AND MANAGEMENT, A DETAILED RECONCILIATION OF EACH OF THESE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES UNDER IFRS, AND AN EXPLANATION OF CHANGES, IF ANY. THE NGFPM SECTION IS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THIS PRESENTATION.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the future exploration, development and exploitation plans concerning the Morelos Property (as defined in the MD&A); the adequacy of the Company's financial resources to fund such plans; business plans and strategy and other events or conditions that may occur in the future; the results set out in the technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Morelos Property entitled "Morelos Property - NI 43-101 Technical Report ELG Mine Complex Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study", including the Media Luna feasibility study (the "Feasibility Study"), mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; the parameters and assumptions underlying the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and the financial analysis; the ability to exploit estimated mineral reserves; the ability to obtain the amendment to the MIA Integral for the in-pit tailings deposition in the Guajes open pit, the Company's expectation that the ELG Mine Complex (as defined in the MD&A) will continue to be profitable with positive economics from mining; and expected recoveries, grades and annual production and the results of the Feasibility Study. In addition, forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the strategic pillars, as described in the presentation, and expectation that executing strategic plan will significantly enhance shareholder returns; 2023 production and cost/expenditure guidance, as described in the presentation; five-year production outlook; the GHG emissions reduction targets; expectation that cash flow in 2023 will be lower in H1 2023; free cash flow expected to be negative in 2023 based on the guided Media Luna Project expenditures for 2023; expected liquidity; evaluating opportunities to manage risk during the Media Luna build through moderate level of additional gold hedges and foreign exchange hedges on capital spend; capital expenditures and procurement of schedule-critical items are on track; breakthrough of Guajes Tunnel on track for Q1 2024; first production on track for Q4 2024; identification of two new potential mining fronts; planned drilling in 2023 focused on converting resources to reserves; potential incremental feed from El Limon Sur open pit layback; expected upgrade and expansion of mineral resources at Media Luan and EPO; planned budgets and metres for drilling and exploration programs for the Media Luna cluster, ELG underground, near-mine and regional exploration and drilling, and ore control and definition drilling; . Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "strategy", "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "potential", "risk", "guidance", "opportunities", "target", "objective", "focus", "budget," "scheduled," "goal," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," "believes", "tends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "to be," "be achieved," or "on track to" occur. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks included in the MD&A, the Annual Information Form ("AIF"), the Technical Report and the Company's other public disclosure which are available on www.sedar.comand www.torexgold.com. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are discussed in this presentation, the MD&A, the AIF, the Technical Report and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing, together with the risks and assumptions set out in the MD&A, the AIF, the Technical Report and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure, is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operating performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable

securities law.

The scientific and technical data contained in this presentation have been reviewed and approved by David Stefanuto, P.Eng, EVP, Technical Services and Capital Projects of the Company. Mr. Stefanuto is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Additional technical information is contained in the Technical Report. The technical information contained in this presentation is based upon the information contained in the Technical Report, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website at www.torexgold.comand as updated in the Company's continuous disclosure documents also available on www.sedar.comand www.torexgold.com.

Torex Gold and the Bull/Moon logo are registered trademarks of the Company.