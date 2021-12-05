Log in
    TNR   AU000000TNR0

TORIAN RESOURCES LTD

(TNR)
Torian Resources Limited Investor Presentation

12/05/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Gold exploration and development company Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) has prepared an Investor Presentation "Discovering the gold mines of tomorrow. Today."

Torian is a highly active gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising six projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia. All projects are nearby to excellent infrastructure and lie within 50km of major mining towns.

Torian's flagship Mt Stirling Project is situated approximately 40km NW of Leonora, and neighbours Red 5's Kind of the Hills mine. The region has recently produced approximately 14M oz of gold from mines such as Tower Hills, Sons of Gwalia, Thunderbox, Harbour Lights and Gwalia.

The Mt Stirling Project consists of 2 blocks:

1. The Stirling Block to the north which contains two JORC compliant resources at a 0.5g/t cut-off: (refer ASX release 27/5/21 for further information)

a. Mt Stirling - 355,000t at 1.7 g/t Au for 20,000oz (Indicated)
- 1,695,000 at 1.5 g/t Au for 82,000oz (Inferred)

b. Stirling Well - 253,500t at 2.01 g/t Au for 16,384oz (Inferred)

2. The Diorite Block to the south, home of the historic 76 g/t Diorite King Mine.

Another project in the Kalgoorlie region is the Zuleika project in which the Company is involved in a JV with Zuleika Gold Ltd (ASX:ZAG). The Zuleika project is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear, which is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. This project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolution's (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects within the Kalgoorlie region include the Bonnie Vale and Gibraltar Projects, and its Credo Well JV with Zuleika Gold Ltd (ASX:ZAG), host of a JORC Inferred resource of 86,419t at 4.41 g/t Au for 12,259 oz.

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E0H2V3G1



About Torian Resources Limited:

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.



Source:
Torian Resources Limited



Contact:

Peretz Schapiro
Executive-Director
info@torianresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
