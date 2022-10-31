Torii Pharmaceutical : Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year Ending December 2022

Financial Results for the

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year

Ending December 2022

Ⅰ Summary Information P.1 ① Financial Results P.1 ② Financial Conditions P.1 ③ Capital Expenditures P.1 ④ Depreciation/Amortization P.1 Ⅱ Financial Results for the First Nine Months of FY2022 P.2 ① Statement of Income P.2 ② Sales of Products P.4 ③ Research and Development P.5 Ⅲ Financial Forecasts for the FY2022 P.6 ① Statement of Income P.6 ② Sales of Products P.8

※ This material is prepared based on Japan GAAP.

※ Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

※ The forecasts presented in this material are forward-looking statements. Reflecting assumptions based on information available on the date of publication, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, unforeseen factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections contained herein.

Torii will not necessarily revise this material regardless of any new information, future events or other results.

October 31, 2022