Torii Pharmaceutical : Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year Ending December 2022
10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Financial Results for the
First Nine Months of Fiscal Year
Ending December 2022
Ⅰ Summary Information
①
Financial Results
②
Financial Conditions
③
Capital Expenditures
④
Depreciation/Amortization
Ⅱ Financial Results for the First Nine Months of FY2022
①
Statement of Income
②
Sales of Products
③
Research and Development
Ⅲ Financial Forecasts for the FY2022
①
Statement of Income
②
Sales of Products
※ This material is prepared based on Japan GAAP.
※ Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
※ The forecasts presented in this material are forward-looking statements. Reflecting assumptions based on information available on the date of publication, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, unforeseen factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections contained herein.
Torii will not necessarily revise this material regardless of any new information, future events or other results.
October 31, 2022
TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Summary Information
Financial Results
The forecasts for the FY2022 have been changed from the previous forecasts announced at the first six months of FY2022 financial
results announcement on July 29, 2022.
※1 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' etc. have not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures is reference values.
※2 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first three months of FY2022, the forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the change.
FY2021
FY2022
Change
FY2021
FY2022
Progress
(Millions of Yen)
First nine
First nine
Change
（％）
Full year
Revised forecast※2
ratio (％)
months
months
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
C
B/C
Net sales
33,437
35,315
1,877
※1
5.6※1
46,987
49,200
71.8
Operating income
3,153
4,066
912
28.9
4,656
6,000
67.8
Ordinary income
3,257
3,918
660
20.3
4,847
6,000
65.3
Net income
2,238
2,856
618
27.6
3,374
4,300
66.4
(Reference)
R&D expenses
511
1,089
577
112.8
832
1,580
68.9
Earnings per share
（￥）
79.68
101.66
21.98
120.13
153.05
(EPS)
Return on equity
（％）
1.9
2.4
0.5
2.9
(ROE)
Ratio of ordinary income
（％）
2.6
3.0
0.4
3.8
to total assets
Ratio of operating income
（％）
9.4
11.5
2.1
※1
9.9
to net sales
Return on assets
（％）
1.8
2.2
0.4
2.6
(ROA)
② Financial Conditions
(Millions of Yen)
December 31,
September 30,
Change
Change
2021
2022
（％）
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
Total assets
130,810
129,677
(1,133)
(0.9)
Total equity
117,015
118,269
1,254
1.1
Equity ratio
（％）
89.5
91.2
1.7
Book value per share (BPS)
（￥）
4,165.38
4,209.07
43.69
③ Capital Expenditures
FY2021
FY2022
Change
(Millions of Yen)
First nine
First nine
Change
（％）
months
months
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
Capital expenditures
453
612
159
35.1
PP&E
247
452
204
82.5
Intangible assets
205
159
(45)
(22.2)
④ Depreciation/Amortization
FY2021
FY2022
Change
(Millions of Yen)
First nine
First nine
Change
（％）
months
months
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
Depreciation and amortization
306
342
36
11.9
of intangible assets
Amortization of long-term
523
592
68
13.1
prepaid expenses
FY2021
FY2022
Full year
Revised forecast
822
770
597
520
224
250
FY2021
FY2022
Full year
Revised forecast
420
770
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of FY2022
Statement of Income
※1 "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures is reference values.
※2 "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first three months of FY2022, the forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the change.
(Millions of Yen)
FY2021
FY2022
Change
Change
FY2022
Progress
First nine months First nine months
（％）
Revised forecast※2
ratio (％)
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
C
B/C
Net sales
33,437
35,315
1,877
※1
5.6
※1
49,200
71.8
Sales of products
32,833
35,055
2,221
※1
6.8
※1
48,890
71.7
Renal disease and hemodialysis
9,874
8,756
(1,118)
※1 (11.3)
※1
11,930
73.4
Skin disease
8,536
9,107
571
※1
6.7
※1
12,890
70.7
Allergens
10,968
13,077
2,108
※1
19.2
※1
18,370
71.2
Other
3,454
4,113
658
※1
19.1
※1
5,700
72.2
Other sales
603
260
(343)
※1 (56.9)
※1
310
84.0
Cost of sales
16,190
18,394
2,204
※1 13.6
※1
25,300
72.7
Cost of products sold
16,146
18,355
2,208
※1
13.7
※1
Other cost
43
39
(4)
(10.5)
Gross profit
17,246
16,920
(326)
※1
(1.9)
※1
23,900
70.8
Selling, general and
14,092
12,854
(1,238)
※1
(8.8)
※1
17,900
71.8
administrative expenses
1,580
68.9
R&D expenses
511
1,089
577
112.8
Others
13,581
11,765
(1,815)
※1 (13.4)
※1
16,320
72.1
Operating income
3,153
4,066
912
28.9
6,000
67.8
Non-operating income and expenses
103
(147)
(251)
Ordinary income
3,257
3,918
660
20.3
6,000
65.3
Extraordinary income and loss
(65)
187
253
Income before income taxes
3,191
4,105
913
28.6
Income taxes
953
1,249
295
Net income
2,238
2,856
618
27.6
4,300
66.4
(Reference) Ratio to net sales
(％)
FY2021
FY2022
Change
First nine months First nine months
※1
A
B
B-A
Cost of sales
48.4
52.1
3.7
SG&A
42.2
36.4
(5.8)
R&D expenses
1.5
3.1
1.6
Operating income
9.4
11.5
2.1
Ordinary income
9.7
11.1
1.4
Net income
6.7
8.1
1.4
【Factors in increase/decrease compared with the same term of the last fiscal year】
Operating income（￥4,066 million : Increase ￥912 million year-on-year）
Sales and profits increase with increase in sales of Allergens and CORECTIM
（millions of yen）
6,000
4,000
+1,877※
9918
※
(2,204)
+1,815※
(577)
2,000
3,153
4,066
0
FY2021
Net sales
Cost of sales
R&D expenses
Others
FY2022
First nine months
First nine months
"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures is reference values.
Major factors in increase/decrease
Net sales
︓ Increase in sales quantity（CORECTIM, MITICURE, CEDARCURE）
Decrease due to application of ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition''
Decrease in the drug price revisions
Decrease in sales quantity（REMITCH）
Cost of sales
︓ Increase in sales quantity
Increase due to application of ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition''
R&D expense
︓ Increase in clinical study expenses (TO-208)
Increase in expenses for improvement of the product quality in Allergens
Others
︓ Decrease due to application of ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition''
Increase in sales-linked expenses
Ordinary income（￥3,918 million : Increase ￥660 million year-on-year）
(FY2022) Non-operating expenses : Cancellation penalty of a manufacturing contract
¥140 million
Non-operating expenses : Increase in foreign exchange losses on trade payables etc. due to yen depreciation
+¥96 million
Net income（￥2,856 million : Increase ￥618 million year-on-year）
(FY2022) Extraordinary income : Gain on sales of investment securities due to reduction of policy shareholdings
¥187 million
Sales of Products
※1 "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first three months of FY2022. The standard is different from the revenue recognition in the results for the first nine months of the FY2021. Increase (Decrease) in products is not listed.
※2 The accounting standard has not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures from the first nine months of FY2021 is a reference value.
(Millions of Yen)
FY2021
FY2022
Change
Change (％)
First nine months First nine months
※1
※1
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
Sales of Products
32,833
35,055
2,221
※2
6.8
※2
[Renal disease and hemodialysis]
Riona
4,941
5,037
－
－
Agent for hyperphosphatemia, Iron-deficiency anemia
REMITCH
3,780
2,613
－
－
Oral anti-pruritus agent
KAYEXALATE
※3
1,134
914
－
－
Agent for hyperkalemia
Others
18
191
－
－
Total
9,874
8,756
(1,118)
※2
(11.3)
※2
[Skin disease]
CORECTIM
2,669
3,945
－
－
Topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor
ANTEBATE
※3
3,546
2,959
－
－
Topical corticosteroid
LOCOID
※3
1,254
1,103
－
－
Topical corticosteroid
ZEFNART
768
863
－
－
Topical antifungal agent
Others
297
236
－
－
Total
8,536
9,107
571
※2
6.7
※2
[Allergens]
CEDARCURE
※3
5,687
6,757
－
－
Japanese cedar pollinosis (Allergen Immunotherapy)
