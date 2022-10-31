Advanced search
Torii Pharmaceutical : Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year Ending December 2022

10/31/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year

Ending December 2022

Ⅰ Summary Information

P.1

Financial Results

P.1

Financial Conditions

P.1

Capital Expenditures

P.1

Depreciation/Amortization

P.1

Ⅱ Financial Results for the First Nine Months of FY2022

P.2

Statement of Income

P.2

Sales of Products

P.4

Research and Development

P.5

Ⅲ Financial Forecasts for the FY2022

P.6

Statement of Income

P.6

Sales of Products

P.8

※ This material is prepared based on Japan GAAP.

※ Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

※ The forecasts presented in this material are forward-looking statements. Reflecting assumptions based on information available on the date of publication, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, unforeseen factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections contained herein.

Torii will not necessarily revise this material regardless of any new information, future events or other results.

October 31, 2022

TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

  • Summary Information
  • Financial Results
    The forecasts for the FY2022 have been changed from the previous forecasts announced at the first six months of FY2022 financial

results announcement on July 29, 2022.

1 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' etc. have not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures is reference values.

2 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first three months of FY2022, the forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the change.

FY2021

FY2022

Change

FY2021

FY2022

Progress

(Millions of Yen)

First nine

First nine

Change

（％）

Full year

Revised forecast2

ratio ()

months

months

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

C

B/C

Net sales

33,437

35,315

1,877

1

5.61

46,987

49,200

71.8

Operating income

3,153

4,066

912

28.9

4,656

6,000

67.8

Ordinary income

3,257

3,918

660

20.3

4,847

6,000

65.3

Net income

2,238

2,856

618

27.6

3,374

4,300

66.4

(Reference)

R&D expenses

511

1,089

577

112.8

832

1,580

68.9

Earnings per share

（￥）

79.68

101.66

21.98

120.13

153.05

(EPS)

Return on equity

（％）

1.9

2.4

0.5

2.9

(ROE)

Ratio of ordinary income

（％）

2.6

3.0

0.4

3.8

to total assets

Ratio of operating income

（％）

9.4

11.5

2.1

1

9.9

to net sales

Return on assets

（％）

1.8

2.2

0.4

2.6

(ROA)

Financial Conditions

(Millions of Yen)

December 31,

September 30,

Change

Change

2021

2022

（％）

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Total assets

130,810

129,677

(1,133)

(0.9)

Total equity

117,015

118,269

1,254

1.1

Equity ratio

（％）

89.5

91.2

1.7

Book value per share (BPS)

（￥）

4,165.38

4,209.07

43.69

Capital Expenditures

FY2021

FY2022

Change

(Millions of Yen)

First nine

First nine

Change

（％）

months

months

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Capital expenditures

453

612

159

35.1

PP&E

247

452

204

82.5

Intangible assets

205

159

(45)

(22.2)

Depreciation/Amortization

FY2021

FY2022

Change

(Millions of Yen)

First nine

First nine

Change

（％）

months

months

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Depreciation and amortization

306

342

36

11.9

of intangible assets

Amortization of long-term

523

592

68

13.1

prepaid expenses

FY2021

FY2022

Full year

Revised forecast

822

770

597

520

224

250

FY2021

FY2022

Full year

Revised forecast

  1. 420
  1. 770

1

  • Financial Results for the First Nine Months of FY2022
  • Statement of Income

1 "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures is reference values.

2 "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first three months of FY2022, the forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the change.

(Millions of Yen)

FY2021

FY2022

Change

Change

FY2022

Progress

First nine months First nine months

（％）

Revised forecast2

ratio ()

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

C

B/C

Net sales

33,437

35,315

1,877

1

5.6

1

49,200

71.8

Sales of products

32,833

35,055

2,221

1

6.8

1

48,890

71.7

Renal disease and hemodialysis

9,874

8,756

(1,118)

1 (11.3)

1

11,930

73.4

Skin disease

8,536

9,107

571

1

6.7

1

12,890

70.7

Allergens

10,968

13,077

2,108

1

19.2

1

18,370

71.2

Other

3,454

4,113

658

1

19.1

1

5,700

72.2

Other sales

603

260

(343)

1 (56.9)

1

310

84.0

Cost of sales

16,190

18,394

2,204

1 13.6

1

25,300

72.7

Cost of products sold

16,146

18,355

2,208

1

13.7

1

Other cost

43

39

(4)

(10.5)

Gross profit

17,246

16,920

(326)

1

(1.9)

1

23,900

70.8

Selling, general and

14,092

12,854

(1,238)

1

(8.8)

1

17,900

71.8

administrative expenses

1,580

68.9

R&D expenses

511

1,089

577

112.8

Others

13,581

11,765

(1,815)

1 (13.4)

1

16,320

72.1

Operating income

3,153

4,066

912

28.9

6,000

67.8

Non-operating income and expenses

103

(147)

(251)

Ordinary income

3,257

3,918

660

20.3

6,000

65.3

Extraordinary income and loss

(65)

187

253

Income before income taxes

3,191

4,105

913

28.6

Income taxes

953

1,249

295

Net income

2,238

2,856

618

27.6

4,300

66.4

(Reference) Ratio to net sales

(％)

FY2021

FY2022

Change

First nine months First nine months

1

A

B

B-A

Cost of sales

48.4

52.1

3.7

SG&A

42.2

36.4

(5.8)

R&D expenses

1.5

3.1

1.6

Operating income

9.4

11.5

2.1

Ordinary income

9.7

11.1

1.4

Net income

6.7

8.1

1.4

2

Factors in increase/decrease compared with the same term of the last fiscal year

Operating income（￥4,066 million : Increase 912 million year-on-year

  • Sales and profits increase with increase in sales of Allergens and CORECTIM

millions of yen

6,000

4,000

+1,877

9918

(2,204)

+1,815

(577)

2,000

3,153

4,066

0

FY2021

Net sales

Cost of sales

R&D expenses

Others

FY2022

First nine months

First nine months

  • "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures is reference values.

Major factors in increase/decrease

Net sales

Increase in sales quantityCORECTIM, MITICURE, CEDARCURE

Decrease due to application of ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition''

Decrease in the drug price revisions

Decrease in sales quantityREMITCH

Cost of sales

Increase in sales quantity

Increase due to application of ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition''

R&D expense

Increase in clinical study expenses (TO-208)

Increase in expenses for improvement of the product quality in Allergens

Others

Decrease due to application of ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition''

Increase in sales-linked expenses

Ordinary income（￥3,918 million : Increase 660 million year-on-year

(FY2022) Non-operating expenses : Cancellation penalty of a manufacturing contract

¥140 million

Non-operating expenses : Increase in foreign exchange losses on trade payables etc. due to yen depreciation

+¥96 million

Net income（￥2,856 million : Increase 618 million year-on-year

(FY2022) Extraordinary income : Gain on sales of investment securities due to reduction of policy shareholdings

¥187 million

3

  • Sales of Products

1 "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first three months of FY2022. The standard is different from the revenue recognition in the results for the first nine months of the FY2021. Increase (Decrease) in products is not listed.

2 The accounting standard has not been applied to the results for the first nine months of FY2021 retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures from the first nine months of FY2021 is a reference value.

(Millions of Yen)

FY2021

FY2022

Change

Change ()

First nine months First nine months

1

1

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Sales of Products

32,833

35,055

2,221

2

6.8

2

[Renal disease and hemodialysis]

Riona

4,941

5,037

Agent for hyperphosphatemia, Iron-deficiency anemia

REMITCH

3,780

2,613

Oral anti-pruritus agent

KAYEXALATE

3

1,134

914

Agent for hyperkalemia

Others

18

191

Total

9,874

8,756

(1,118)

2

(11.3)

2

[Skin disease]

CORECTIM

2,669

3,945

Topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor

ANTEBATE

3

3,546

2,959

Topical corticosteroid

LOCOID

3

1,254

1,103

Topical corticosteroid

ZEFNART

768

863

Topical antifungal agent

Others

297

236

Total

8,536

9,107

571

2

6.7

2

[Allergens]

CEDARCURE

3

5,687

6,757

Japanese cedar pollinosis (Allergen Immunotherapy)

MITICURE

3

5,085

6,171

House dust mite allergy (Allergen Immunotherapy)

Others

196

147

Total

10,968

13,077

2,108

2

19.2

2

[Other]

BIO-THREE

2,308

2,423

Viable bacterial preparations

ORLADEYO

※４

221

959

Plasma kallikrein inhibitor

Others

923

730

Total

3,454

4,113

658

2

19.1

2

3 In-house products

4 Launched in April 2021

(References) Sales and ratio of in-house products

(Millions of Yen)

FY2021

FY2022

Change

Change ()

First nine months First nine months

1

1

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Sales of in-house products

17,515

18,598

Ratio of in-house product sales （％）

53.3

53.1

4

Disclaimer

TORII Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 400 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2022 4 260 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 83 405 M 565 M 565 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 971,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Goichi Matsuda President & Representative Director
Yukihiro Takashima Manager-Finance & Accounting
Megumi Kajiwara Deputy Manager-Information Systems
Masao Torikai Auditor
Toshio Fukuoka Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.3.23%565
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%457 195
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.29%341 968
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.50%274 223
PFIZER, INC.-19.68%266 194
ABBVIE INC.9.02%260 957