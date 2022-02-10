Torii Pharmaceutical : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021, Ended December 31, 2021

Summary Information

Financial Results

※1 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' will be applied from FY2022. The forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the

change.

※2 The accounting standard for the FY2021 has not been applied retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures are reference values. Change (Millions of Yen) FY2020 FY2021 Change Change FY2022 Change （％） Forecast※1 （％） A B B-A (B-A)/A C C-B （C-B)/B Net sales 41,700 46,987 5,287 12.7 48,200 1,212 2.6 ※2 Operating income 4,738 4,656 (81) (1.7) 5,200 543 11.7 Ordinary income 4,971 4,847 (124) (2.5) 5,400 552 11.4 Net income 3,495 3,374 (120) (3.5) 3,800 425 12.6 (Reference) R&D expenses 596 832 235 39.6 1,580 747 89.8 Earnings per share （￥） 124.47 120.13 (4.34) 135.27 15.14 (EPS) Return on equity （％） 3.1 2.9 (0.2) (ROE) Ratio of ordinary income （％） 3.7 3.8 0.1 to total assets Ratio of operating income （％） 11.4 9.9 (1.5) to net sales Return on assets （％） 2.6 2.6 0.0 (ROA) ② Financial Conditions (Millions of Yen) December 31, December 31, Change Change 2020 2021 （％） A B B-A (B-A)/A Total assets 126,026 130,810 4,784 3.8 Total equity 115,091 117,015 1,924 1.7 Equity ratio （％） 91.3 89.5 (1.8) Book value per share (BPS) （￥） 4,097.55 4,165.38 67.83 ③ Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of Yen) FY2020 FY2021 Change A B B-A Net cash used in operating activities (3,443) (156) 3,287 Net cash used in investing activities 7,625 (1,498) (9,124) Net cash used in financing activities (1,425) (1,546) (120) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 61,576 58,374 (3,201)

Capital Expenditures

(Millions of Yen) FY2020 FY2021 Change Change FY2022 Change Change （％） Forecast （％） A B B-A (B-A)/A C C-B （C-B)/B

Capital expenditures 392 822 430 109.7 850 27 3.4 PP&E 277 597 320 115.6 480 (117) (19.7) Intangible assets 114 224 109 95.5 370 145 64.6

Depreciation/Amortization