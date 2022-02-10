Torii Pharmaceutical : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021, Ended December 31, 2021
02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021,
Ended December 31, 2021
Ⅰ Summary Information
P.1
①
Financial Results
P.1
②
Financial Conditions
P.1
③
Statement of Cash Flows
P.1
④
Capital Expenditures
P.1
⑤
Depreciation/Amortization
P.1
Ⅱ Financial Results for the FY2021
P.2
①
Statement of Income
P.2
②
Sales of Products
P.4
③
Research and Development
P.5
Ⅲ Financial Forecasts for the FY2022
P.6
①
Statement of Income
P.6
②
Sales of Products
P.8
This material is prepared based on Japan GAAP.
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
The forecasts presented in this material are forward-looking statements. Reflecting assumptions based on information available on the date of publication, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, unforeseen factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections contained herein.
Torii will not necessarily revise this material regardless of any new information, future events or other results.
February 10, 2022
TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Summary Information
Financial Results
※1 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' will be applied from FY2022. The forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the
change.
※2 The accounting standard for the FY2021 has not been applied retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures are reference values.
Change
(Millions of Yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Change
FY2022
Change
（％）
Forecast※1
（％）
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
C
C-B
（C-B)/B
Net sales
41,700
46,987
5,287
12.7
48,200
1,212
2.6 ※2
Operating income
4,738
4,656
(81)
(1.7)
5,200
543
11.7
Ordinary income
4,971
4,847
(124)
(2.5)
5,400
552
11.4
Net income
3,495
3,374
(120)
(3.5)
3,800
425
12.6
(Reference)
R&D expenses
596
832
235
39.6
1,580
747
89.8
Earnings per share
（￥）
124.47
120.13
(4.34)
135.27
15.14
(EPS)
Return on equity
（％）
3.1
2.9
(0.2)
(ROE)
Ratio of ordinary income
（％）
3.7
3.8
0.1
to total assets
Ratio of operating income
（％）
11.4
9.9
(1.5)
to net sales
Return on assets
（％）
2.6
2.6
0.0
(ROA)
② Financial Conditions
(Millions of Yen)
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Change
2020
2021
（％）
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
Total assets
126,026
130,810
4,784
3.8
Total equity
115,091
117,015
1,924
1.7
Equity ratio
（％）
91.3
89.5
(1.8)
Book value per share (BPS)
（￥）
4,097.55
4,165.38
67.83
③ Statement of Cash Flows
(Millions of Yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
A
B
B-A
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,443)
(156)
3,287
Net cash used in investing activities
7,625
(1,498)
(9,124)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,425)
(1,546)
(120)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
61,576
58,374
(3,201)
Capital Expenditures
(Millions of Yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Change
FY2022
Change
Change
（％）
Forecast
（％）
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
C
C-B
（C-B)/B
Capital expenditures
392
822
430
109.7
850
27
3.4
PP&E
277
597
320
115.6
480
(117)
(19.7)
Intangible assets
114
224
109
95.5
370
145
64.6
Depreciation/Amortization
(Millions of Yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Change
FY2022
Change
Change
（％）
Forecast
（％）
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
C
C-B
（C-B)/B
Depreciation and amortization
582
413
(169)
(29.0)
470
56
13.8
of intangible assets
Amortization of long-term
496
722
226
45.5
770
47
6.6
prepaid expenses
-1-
Financial Results for the FY2021
Statement of Income
(Millions of Yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Change
（％）
A
B
B-A
(B-A)/A
Net sales
41,700
46,987
5,287
12.7
Sales of products
41,053
46,290
5,237
12.8
Renal disease and hemodialysis
14,773
13,502
(1,270)
(8.6)
Skin disease
9,918
11,992
2,073
20.9
Allergens
11,332
15,971
4,638
40.9
Other
5,029
4,824
(204)
(4.1)
Other sales
647
697
50
7.8
Cost of sales
19,962
22,649
2,687
13.5
Cost of products sold
19,898
22,591
2,693
13.5
Other cost
63
57
(6)
(9.5)
Gross profit
21,737
24,338
2,600
12.0
Selling, general and
16,999
19,682
2,682
15.8
administrative expenses
R&D expenses
596
832
235
39.6
Others
16,403
18,849
2,446
14.9
Operating income
4,738
4,656
(81)
(1.7)
Non-operating income and expenses
233
191
(42)
Ordinary income
4,971
4,847
(124)
(2.5)
Extraordinary income and loss
(746)
(79)
666
Income before income taxes
4,225
4,767
542
12.8
Income taxes
729
1,392
662
Net income
3,495
3,374
(120)
(3.5)
(Reference) Ratio to net sales
(％)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
A
B
B-A
Cost of sales
47.9
48.2
0.3
SG&A
40.7
41.9
1.2
R&D expenses
1.4
1.8
0.4
Operating income
11.4
9.9
(1.5)
Ordinary income
11.9
10.3
(1.6)
Net income
8.4
7.2
(1.2)
-2-
【Factors in increase/decrease compared with the same term of the last fiscal year】
Operating income（￥4,656 million : Decrease ￥81 million year-on-year）
Although sales of CORECTIM and Allergens increase,
profits decrease by expenses for the launch of new products
（millions of yen）
12,000
10,000
（2,687）
8,000
+5,287
(235)
6,000
(2,446)
4,000
2,000
4,738
4,656
0
FY2020
Net sales
Cost of sales
R＆D expenses
Others
FY2021
Major factors in increase/decrease(Rounded down to the nearest 0.1billion yen)
Net sales Renal disease
: Decrease
REMITCH Decrease 1.3billion(Impact of the drug price
and hemodialysis 1.2billion in sales revisions and generic drugs）
Skin disease
: Increase
CORECTIM Increase 2.7billion(Launched in June 2020)