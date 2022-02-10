Torii Pharmaceutical : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021, Ended December 31, 2021

Log in
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021,

Ended December 31, 2021

Summary Information

P.1

Financial Results

P.1

Financial Conditions

P.1

Statement of Cash Flows

P.1

Capital Expenditures

P.1

Depreciation/Amortization

P.1

Financial Results for the FY2021

P.2

Statement of Income

P.2

Sales of Products

P.4

Research and Development

P.5

Financial Forecasts for the FY2022

P.6

Statement of Income

P.6

Sales of Products

P.8

  • This material is prepared based on Japan GAAP.
  • Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
  • The forecasts presented in this material are forward-looking statements. Reflecting assumptions based on information available on the date of publication, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, unforeseen factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections contained herein.
    Torii will not necessarily revise this material regardless of any new information, future events or other results.

February 10, 2022

TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

  • Summary Information
  • Financial Results

1 ''Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition'' will be applied from FY2022. The forecasts for the FY2022 have already been incorporated the

change.

2 The accounting standard for the FY2021 has not been applied retroactively. Increase (Decrease) in figures are reference values.

Change

(Millions of Yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Change

FY2022

Change

（％）

Forecast※1

（％）

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

C

C-B

C-B)/B

Net sales

41,700

46,987

5,287

12.7

48,200

1,212

2.6 2

Operating income

4,738

4,656

(81)

(1.7)

5,200

543

11.7

Ordinary income

4,971

4,847

(124)

(2.5)

5,400

552

11.4

Net income

3,495

3,374

(120)

(3.5)

3,800

425

12.6

(Reference)

R&D expenses

596

832

235

39.6

1,580

747

89.8

Earnings per share

（￥）

124.47

120.13

(4.34)

135.27

15.14

(EPS)

Return on equity

（％）

3.1

2.9

(0.2)

(ROE)

Ratio of ordinary income

（％）

3.7

3.8

0.1

to total assets

Ratio of operating income

（％）

11.4

9.9

(1.5)

to net sales

Return on assets

（％）

2.6

2.6

0.0

(ROA)

Financial Conditions

(Millions of Yen)

December 31,

December 31,

Change

Change

2020

2021

（％）

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Total assets

126,026

130,810

4,784

3.8

Total equity

115,091

117,015

1,924

1.7

Equity ratio

（％）

91.3

89.5

(1.8)

Book value per share (BPS)

（￥）

4,097.55

4,165.38

67.83

Statement of Cash Flows

(Millions of Yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Change

A

B

B-A

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,443)

(156)

3,287

Net cash used in investing activities

7,625

(1,498)

(9,124)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,425)

(1,546)

(120)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

61,576

58,374

(3,201)

  • Capital Expenditures

(Millions of Yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Change

FY2022

Change

Change

（％）

Forecast

（％）

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

C

C-B

C-B)/B

Capital expenditures

392

822

430

109.7

850

27

3.4

PP&E

277

597

320

115.6

480

(117)

(19.7)

Intangible assets

114

224

109

95.5

370

145

64.6

  • Depreciation/Amortization

(Millions of Yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Change

FY2022

Change

Change

（％）

Forecast

（％）

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

C

C-B

C-B)/B

Depreciation and amortization

582

413

(169)

(29.0)

470

56

13.8

of intangible assets

Amortization of long-term

496

722

226

45.5

770

47

6.6

prepaid expenses

-1-

  • Financial Results for the FY2021
  • Statement of Income

(Millions of Yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Change

（％）

A

B

B-A

(B-A)/A

Net sales

41,700

46,987

5,287

12.7

Sales of products

41,053

46,290

5,237

12.8

Renal disease and hemodialysis

14,773

13,502

(1,270)

(8.6)

Skin disease

9,918

11,992

2,073

20.9

Allergens

11,332

15,971

4,638

40.9

Other

5,029

4,824

(204)

(4.1)

Other sales

647

697

50

7.8

Cost of sales

19,962

22,649

2,687

13.5

Cost of products sold

19,898

22,591

2,693

13.5

Other cost

63

57

(6)

(9.5)

Gross profit

21,737

24,338

2,600

12.0

Selling, general and

16,999

19,682

2,682

15.8

administrative expenses

R&D expenses

596

832

235

39.6

Others

16,403

18,849

2,446

14.9

Operating income

4,738

4,656

(81)

(1.7)

Non-operating income and expenses

233

191

(42)

Ordinary income

4,971

4,847

(124)

(2.5)

Extraordinary income and loss

(746)

(79)

666

Income before income taxes

4,225

4,767

542

12.8

Income taxes

729

1,392

662

Net income

3,495

3,374

(120)

(3.5)

(Reference) Ratio to net sales

()

FY2020

FY2021

Change

A

B

B-A

Cost of sales

47.9

48.2

0.3

SG&A

40.7

41.9

1.2

R&D expenses

1.4

1.8

0.4

Operating income

11.4

9.9

(1.5)

Ordinary income

11.9

10.3

(1.6)

Net income

8.4

7.2

(1.2)

-2-

Factors in increase/decrease compared with the same term of the last fiscal year

Operating income（￥4,656 million : Decrease 81 million year-on-year

  • Although sales of CORECTIM and Allergens increase,
    profits decrease by expenses for the launch of new products

millions of yen

12,000

10,000

2,687

8,000

+5,287

(235)

6,000

(2,446)

4,000

2,000

4,738

4,656

0

FY2020

Net sales

Cost of sales

RD expenses

Others

FY2021

Major factors in increase/decrease(Rounded down to the nearest 0.1billion yen)

Net sales Renal disease

: Decrease

REMITCH Decrease 1.3billion(Impact of the drug price

and hemodialysis 1.2billion in sales revisions and generic drugs

Skin disease

: Increase

CORECTIM Increase 2.7billion(Launched in June 2020)

2.0billion in sales ANTEBATE Decrease


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 46 500 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2021 3 200 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 88 992 M 771 M 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 170,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Goichi Matsuda President & Representative Director
Yukihiro Takashima Manager-Finance & Accounting
Megumi Kajiwara Deputy Manager-Information Systems
Masao Torikai Auditor
Toshio Fukuoka Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.97%771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.01%451 517
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.76%303 295
PFIZER, INC.-12.45%290 185
ABBVIE INC.5.99%253 709
NOVO NORDISK A/S-10.57%229 594