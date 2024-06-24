FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, June 24, 2024

JT Receives Manufacturing and Marketing Approval of

VTAMA® Cream 1%

for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis and Plaque Psoriasis in Japan

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii) (TSE:4551) announced that JT has today received manufacturing and marketing approval for VTAMA® Cream 1% (generic name: tapinarof), an aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulating agent, for the indications of atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis in Japan.

VTAMA® Cream 1% is a nonsteroidal, small molecule therapeutic AhR modulating agent that suppresses the production of inflammatory cytokines and induces gene expression of skin barrier function-related and antioxidant molecules through the activation of AhR, a cytosolic ligand-dependent transcription factor. Based on this mechanism of action, VTAMA® Cream 1% exerts its therapeutic effect on atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis. In each Phase 3 comparative clinical study in patients with atopic dermatitis (≥12 years old) and adults with plaque psoriasis for VTAMA® Cream 1% conducted in Japan, the primary endpoint of efficacy demonstrated superiority to the vehicle control. Furthermore, the safety of VTAMA® Cream 1% has been confirmed in long-term treatment in both patient populations.

JT and Torii expect VTAMA® Cream 1% to be a new option for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement on January 2020 between JT and Torii, the drug will be sold exclusively by Torii in Japan, following its inclusion in the National Health Insurance (NHI) price list. The drug's launch date will be announced as soon as a decision is made.

Currently, the Phase 3 clinical study in pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis (2 to <12 years old) for tapinarof cream is being conducted in Japan.

Also, VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream 1%, being marketed by Dermavant Sciences, Inc. (Dermavant) in the U.S., was approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults in May 2022, and in April 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Dermavant's Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for VTAMA®