RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR

THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (CONSOLIDATED)

Listed company name:

(Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2024

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo

URL:http://www.torishima.co.jp

Code number:

6363

Representative:

Kotaro Harada, CEO

Contact person:

Ko Kaneko, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division

Phone:

+81-72-695-0551

August 8, 2024

Scheduled date of filing quarterly financial statements:

Scheduled date of starting dividend payment: -

Preparing supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No

Note: The amounts are rounded down to the nearest million.

1. Consolidated financial results of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024)

(1) Operating results

Millions of yen, except per share data

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

First quarter ended

%

%

%

%

17,518

1.1

678

△44.0

784

△21.3

1,272

50.3

June 30, 2024

First quarter ended

17,331

57.0

1,211

295.8

997

162.1

846

534.6

June 30, 2023

Note: Comprehensive

income: (First quarter ended June 30, 2024) ¥ 1,273million (△

29.1%)

(First quarter ended June 30, 2023) ¥ 1,795million (296.5%)

Net income per share

Net income per share-Diluted

First quarter ended June 30, 2024

Yen

Yen

47 0

47 77

First quarter ended June 30, 2023

31.98

31.89

(2) Financial position

Millions of yen, except per equity ratio

June 30, 2024

Total assets

Net assets

3 015

Equity Ratio

%

293

9

March 31, 2024

101,560

52,632

51.4

(Reference): Shareholders' equity: (June 30, 2024) ¥ 52,593 million

(March 31, 2024) ¥ 52,228 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Fiscal year end

Annual

3

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

28.00

-

30.00

58.00

FY2024

-

FY2024 (Forecast)

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

Note1: Revision of forecast for dividend

during this quarter: No

Millions of yen, except per share data

3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributableNet incometo

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Annual

86,000

%

7,300

%

6,300

%

%

Yen

6.0

7.0

0.0

5,300 △14.9

199.49

Note1: %

represents percentage

change from a comparable previous period

Note2: Revision of forecast during this quarter: No

Note3: Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast, and other note

Forecast shown above is prepared based on information available as of the issuing date of this report and

assumptions that we consider as reasonable, and therefore the actual results may differ from these forecasted

figures due to various unknown factors.

Consolidated quarterly financial statement

(Millions of yen)

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheet

Assets

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,402

17,091

contractNotes andassetsaccounts receivable - trade, and

35,421

28,646

Merchandise and finished goods

403

479

Work in process

12,564

14,116

Raw materials and supplies

2,943

2,974

Advance payments to suppliers

1,866

1,503

Other

2,746

2,914

Allowance for doubtful accounts

△990

△779

Total current assets

68,357

66,947

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

17,993

19,502

Intangible assets

672

676

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

11,526

11,107

Other

4,010

4,082

Allowance for doubtful accounts

△1,000

△1,021

Total investments and other assets

14,536

14,167

Total non-current assets

33,202

34,346

Total assets

101,560

101,293

(Millions of yen)

Liabilities

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

11,845

9,570

Short-term borrowings

5,613

4,641

Income taxes payable

1,324

597

Contract liabilities

6,542

7,680

Provision for bonuses

1,119

597

Provision for product warranties

1,215

1,148

Provision for loss on construction contracts

900

763

Other

6,073

9,463

Total current liabilities

34,634

34,461

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

9,211

9,102

Deferred tax liabilities

2,476

2,114

(andProvisionotherfofficr retirementrs)

benefits for directors

7

Retirement benefit liability

400

403

Other

2,197

2,195

Total non-current liabilities

14,294

13,816

Total liabilities

48,928

48,278

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,592

1,592

Capital surplus

6,369

6,370

Retained earnings

38,546

38,924

Treasury shares

△1,863

△1,856

Total shareholders' equity

44,644

45,031

Accumulated other comprehensive income

secValuationritiesdifference on available-for-sale

4,344

4,175

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

△999

△1,802

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,955

3,927

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,283

1,261

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,584

7,561

Share acquisition rights

77

72

Non-controlling interests

326

349

Total net assets

52,632

53,015

Total liabilities and net assets

101,560

101,293

Consolidated quarterly statement of (comprehensive) income

Consolidated quarterly statement of income (April 1 - June 30, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

17,331

17,518

Cost of sales

12,448

12,650

Gross profit

4,883

4,868

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,671

4,190

Operating profit

1,211

678

Non-operating income

Dividend income

106

167

Rental income

28

29

methodShare of profit of entities accounted for using equity

36

18

Other

60

95

Total non-operating income

232

311

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

28

38

Foreign exchange losses

390

114

Other

28

52

Total non-operating expenses

447

205

Ordinary profit

997

784

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

1,020

Gain on step acquisitions

238

Total extraordinary income

238

1,020

Profit before income taxes

1,235

1,804

Income taxes

375

524

Profit

859

1,280

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

13

8

Profit attributable to owners of parent

846

1,272

Consolidated quarterly statement of comprehensive income (April 1 - June 30, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

859

1,280

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

926

△169

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

△342

△803

Foreign currency translation adjustment

373

986

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

△23

△21

forShareusingof otherequitycomprehensivemethod

income of entities accounted

2

0

Total other comprehensive income

935

△7

Comprehensive income

1,795

1,273

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,774

1,249

interestsComprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

21

23

Orders received and sales by demand category

(Millions of yen)

Orders received

Fr m April 1, 2023

Fr m April 1, 2024

Year-on-year

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

comparison

Public

4,448

21.7%

5,440

22.5%

991

22.3%

Private

2,677

13.1%

2,667

11.0%

△9

△0.4%

Overseas

13,344

65.2%

16,049

66.5%

2,704

20.3%

Total

20,471

100.0%

24,157

100.0%

3,686

18.0%

Net Sales

(Millions of yen)

Fr m April 1, 2023

Fr m April 1, 2024

Year-on-year

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

comparison

Public

2,546

14.7%

2,916

16.6%

370

14.5%

Private

3,016

17.4%

2,764

15.8%

△251

△8.3%

Overseas

11,767

67.9%

11,837

67.6%

69

0.6%

Total

17,331

100.0%

17,518

100.0%

187

1.1%

Orders backlog

(Millions of yen)

As of June 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2024

Yearcomparison-on-year

Public

22,882

25.0%

29,037

28.5%

6,154

26.9%

Private

10,160

11.1%

9,652

9.5%

△508

△5.0%

Overseas

58,382

63.9%

63,087

62.0%

4,704

8.1%

Total

91,426

100.0%

101,777

100.0%

10,350

11.3%

