RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR
THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (CONSOLIDATED)
Listed company name:
(Japanese GAAP)
August 8, 2024
Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo
URL:http://www.torishima.co.jp
Code number:
6363
Representative:
Kotaro Harada, CEO
Contact person:
Ko Kaneko, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division
Phone:
+81-72-695-0551
August 8, 2024
Scheduled date of filing quarterly financial statements:
Scheduled date of starting dividend payment: -
Preparing supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No
Note: The amounts are rounded down to the nearest million.
1. Consolidated financial results of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024)
(1) Operating results
Millions of yen, except per share data
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
First quarter ended
%
%
%
%
17,518
1.1
678
△44.0
784
△21.3
1,272
50.3
June 30, 2024
First quarter ended
17,331
57.0
1,211
295.8
997
162.1
846
534.6
June 30, 2023
Note: Comprehensive
income: (First quarter ended June 30, 2024) ¥ 1,273million (△
29.1%)
(First quarter ended June 30, 2023) ¥ 1,795million (296.5%)
Net income per share
Net income per share-Diluted
First quarter ended June 30, 2024
Yen
Yen
47 0
47 77
First quarter ended June 30, 2023
31.98
31.89
(2) Financial position
Millions of yen, except per equity ratio
June 30, 2024
Total assets
Net assets
3 015
Equity Ratio
%
293
9
March 31, 2024
101,560
52,632
51.4
(Reference): Shareholders' equity: (June 30, 2024) ¥ 52,593 million
(March 31, 2024) ¥ 52,228 million
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Fiscal year end
Annual
3
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
28.00
-
30.00
58.00
FY2024
-
FY2024 (Forecast)
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
Note1: Revision of forecast for dividend
during this quarter: No
Millions of yen, except per share data
3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributableNet incometo
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Annual
86,000
%
7,300
%
6,300
%
%
Yen
6.0
7.0
0.0
5,300 △14.9
199.49
Note1: %
represents percentage
change from a comparable previous period
Note2: Revision of forecast during this quarter: No
Note3: Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast, and other note
Forecast shown above is prepared based on information available as of the issuing date of this report and
assumptions that we consider as reasonable, and therefore the actual results may differ from these forecasted
figures due to various unknown factors.
Consolidated quarterly financial statement
(Millions of yen)
(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheet
Assets
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,402
17,091
contractNotes andassetsaccounts receivable - trade, and
35,421
28,646
Merchandise and finished goods
403
479
Work in process
12,564
14,116
Raw materials and supplies
2,943
2,974
Advance payments to suppliers
1,866
1,503
Other
2,746
2,914
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△990
△779
Total current assets
68,357
66,947
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
17,993
19,502
Intangible assets
672
676
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
11,526
11,107
Other
4,010
4,082
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△1,000
△1,021
Total investments and other assets
14,536
14,167
Total non-current assets
33,202
34,346
Total assets
101,560
101,293
(Millions of yen)
Liabilities
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
11,845
9,570
Short-term borrowings
5,613
4,641
Income taxes payable
1,324
597
Contract liabilities
6,542
7,680
Provision for bonuses
1,119
597
Provision for product warranties
1,215
1,148
Provision for loss on construction contracts
900
763
Other
6,073
9,463
Total current liabilities
34,634
34,461
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
9,211
9,102
Deferred tax liabilities
2,476
2,114
(andProvisionotherfofficr retirementrs)
benefits for directors
7
－
Retirement benefit liability
400
403
Other
2,197
2,195
Total non-current liabilities
14,294
13,816
Total liabilities
48,928
48,278
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,592
1,592
Capital surplus
6,369
6,370
Retained earnings
38,546
38,924
Treasury shares
△1,863
△1,856
Total shareholders' equity
44,644
45,031
Accumulated other comprehensive income
secValuationritiesdifference on available-for-sale
4,344
4,175
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
△999
△1,802
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,955
3,927
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,283
1,261
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,584
7,561
Share acquisition rights
77
72
Non-controlling interests
326
349
Total net assets
52,632
53,015
Total liabilities and net assets
101,560
101,293
Consolidated quarterly statement of (comprehensive) income
Consolidated quarterly statement of income (April 1 - June 30, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
17,331
17,518
Cost of sales
12,448
12,650
Gross profit
4,883
4,868
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,671
4,190
Operating profit
1,211
678
Non-operating income
Dividend income
106
167
Rental income
28
29
methodShare of profit of entities accounted for using equity
36
18
Other
60
95
Total non-operating income
232
311
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
28
38
Foreign exchange losses
390
114
Other
28
52
Total non-operating expenses
447
205
Ordinary profit
997
784
Extraordinary income
－
－
Gain on sale of investment securities
1,020
Gain on step acquisitions
238
Total extraordinary income
238
1,020
Profit before income taxes
1,235
1,804
Income taxes
375
524
Profit
859
1,280
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
13
8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
846
1,272
Consolidated quarterly statement of comprehensive income (April 1 - June 30, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
859
1,280
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
926
△169
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
△342
△803
Foreign currency translation adjustment
373
986
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
△23
△21
forShareusingof otherequitycomprehensivemethod
income of entities accounted
2
0
Total other comprehensive income
935
△7
Comprehensive income
1,795
1,273
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
1,774
1,249
interestsComprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
21
23
Orders received and sales by demand category
(Millions of yen)
Orders received
Fr m April 1, 2023
Fr m April 1, 2024
Year-on-year
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
comparison
Public
4,448
21.7%
5,440
22.5%
991
22.3%
Private
2,677
13.1%
2,667
11.0%
△9
△0.4%
Overseas
13,344
65.2%
16,049
66.5%
2,704
20.3%
Total
20,471
100.0%
24,157
100.0%
3,686
18.0%
Net Sales
(Millions of yen)
Fr m April 1, 2023
Fr m April 1, 2024
Year-on-year
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
comparison
Public
2,546
14.7%
2,916
16.6%
370
14.5%
Private
3,016
17.4%
2,764
15.8%
△251
△8.3%
Overseas
11,767
67.9%
11,837
67.6%
69
0.6%
Total
17,331
100.0%
17,518
100.0%
187
1.1%
Orders backlog
(Millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2023
As of June 30, 2024
Yearcomparison-on-year
Public
22,882
25.0%
29,037
28.5%
6,154
26.9%
Private
10,160
11.1%
9,652
9.5%
△508
△5.0%
Overseas
58,382
63.9%
63,087
62.0%
4,704
8.1%
Total
91,426
100.0%
101,777
100.0%
10,350
11.3%
