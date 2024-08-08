Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of various pumps, pump plants and related products, as well as the provision of related services. The Pump segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and installation of pumps, pump plants, mechanical seals and other pump related equipment, as well as the provision of related services. The Environment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of environmental equipment, as well as the planning, manufacture and sale of recycling products from various wastes. The New Energy segment is engaged in the sale and installation of wind power generation equipment and small hydroelectric generation equipment, as well as the provision of electricity.