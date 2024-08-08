Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st quarter of FY2024
(April 1st 2024 ~ June 30th 2024)
< Aug 8th 2024 >
TORISHIMA PUMP MFG.CO.,LTD.
Securities Code : 6363
1
FY2024 1Q Financial Results Outline
Orders Received
Sales
Operating Income
Billions of yen
- 24.2
- 17.5
- 0.7
Y0Y
+3.7 +18.0%
+0.2 +1.1%
-0.5-41.7%
Ordinary Income
Net Income
…
…
0.8
1.3
-0.2-20.0%
+0.4 +44.4%
2
FY2024 1Q Consolidated Financial Results
- Orders received: 22.3% increased in the public sector, 0.4% decreased in the private sector, and 20.3% increased in the overseas sector, Overall orders received progressed steadily towards the annual plan.
- Sales: 14.5% increased in the public sector, 8.3% decreased in the private sector, and 0.6% increased in the overseas sector, and overall sales were up 1.1% to 17.5 billion yen.
- Profit: Operating profit fell by 0.5 billion yen, as sales remained at the previous year's level and were unable to absorb the increase in SG&A expenses. Net income increased by 0.4 billion yen due to gains on the sale of securities.
Billions of yen
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
YOY
FY2024
Progress
Amount
%
Full-year plan
Orders Received
20.5
24.2
+3.7
+18.0%
89.0
27.2%
Sales
17.3
17.5
+0.2
+1.2%
86.0
20.3%
Gross profit
4.8
4.8
±0
±0%
(Gross profit margin)
(27.7%)
(27.4%)
(-0.3pt)
SG&A expense
3.7
4.2
+0.5
+13.5%
Operating profit
1.2
0.7
-0.5
-41.7%
7.3
9.6%
(Operating profit margin)
(6.9%)
(4.0%)
(+2.9pt)
(8.5%)
Non-operating
-0.2
0.1
+0.3
―
―
―
Profit or loss
Ordinary profit
1.0
0.8
-0.2
-20.0%
6.3
12.7%
Extraordinary
0.2
1.0
+0.8
+400.0%
―
―
profit or loss
Net profit
0.9
1.3
+0.4
+44.4%
5.3
24.5%
*Foreign exchange rate（1USD)
¥144.99-30.06.2023
¥161.07-30.06.2024
assumptions:¥150
3
FY2024 1Q Financial Results
（Non-consolidated / Subsidiaries）
■ Non-consolidated
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Sales
13.3
12.0
-1.3
-9.8%
Gross profit
3.1
2.4
-0.7
-22.6%
(Gross profit margin)
(23.3%)
(20.0%)
(+3.3pt)
SG&A expense
2.3
2.4
+0.1
+4.3%
Operating profit
0.8
-0
-0.8
ー
(Operating profit margin)
(6.0%)
(-0.3%)
(-6.3pt)
■ Subsidiaries*
Billions of yen
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
5.7
7.5
+1.8
+31.6%
2.0
2.7
+0.7
+35.0%
(35.1%)
(36.0%)
(+0.9pt)
1.5
1.9
+0.4
+26.7%
0.5
0.8
+0.3
+60.0%
(8.8%)
(10.7%)
(+1.9pt)
• Although the profit margin for overseas high-tech pumps has decreased significantly
•
The sales substantially increased driven by the strong
compared to the same period last year, resulting in a substantial decline in profits, it is
performance of service subsidiaries and project
expected that the profit margin will recover for the full year due to the revenue from
subsidiaries.
large projects planned for the second half of the year.
•
Increased profits as a result of increased sales from
service companies and improved profit margins.
*Subsidiary financial results are before consolidation adjustments. Therefore, non-consolidated + subsidiary does not = consolidated results.
4
Orders received, Sales and Orders backlog by sector
Millions of yen
FY2023.1Q
FY2024.1Q
Orders
Sales
Orders
Orders
Sales
Orders
Received
Backlog
Received
Backlog
Public sector
4,448
2,546
22,882
5,440
2,916
29,037
YOY rate
-23.2%
-22.6%
28.7%
22.3%
14.5%
26.9%
Private sector
2,677
3,016
10,160
2,667
2,764
9,652
YOY rate
5.3%
44.7%
17.3%
-0.4%
-8.4%
-5.0%
Overseas
13,344
11,767
58,382
16,049
11,837
63,087
YOY rate
-20.8 %
107.8%
13.0%
20.3 %
0.6%
8.1%
Total
20,471
17,331
91,426
24,157
17,518
101,777
YOY rate
-18.7%
57.0%
17.1%
18.0%
1.1%
11.3%
5
Orders received, Sales and Orders backlog by sector
Orders Received
20,000
30,000
25,000
15,000
20,000
10,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
5,000
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
80,000
Orders Backlog
120,000
100,000
60,000
80,000
40,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
20,000
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Sales
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Left
■ Public ■ Private ■ Overseas
Right
Total
Millions of yen
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
6
Orders received, Sales and Orders backlog by segment
Millions of yen
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
Orders
Sales
Orders
Orders
Sales
Orders
Received
Backlog
Received
Backlog
High-tech Pump
7,137
8,950
44,726
8,027
7,288
48,321
YoY rate
-48.1%
161.5%
5.5%
12.5%
-18.6%
8.0%
Project
4,828
2,845
32,328
7,358
3,974
37,389
YoY rate
-21.4%
-28.4%
23.6%
52.4%
39.7%
15.7%
Service Solutions
8,329
5,429
14,143
8,750
6,164
15,878
YoY rate
68.3%
55.5%
54.8%
5.1%
13.5%
12.3%
Renewable
Energy
177
108
229
23
93
188
& Environment
YoY rate
-48.7%
-28.0%
-38.6%
-87.0%
-13.9%
-17.9%
Total
20,471
17,331
91,426
24,158
17,519
101,777
YoY rate
-18.7%
57.0%
17.1%
18.0%
1.1%
11.3%
7
Orders received, Sales and Orders backlog by segment
Orders Received
15,000
30,000
25,000
10,000
20,000
15,000
5,000
10,000
5,000
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
60,000
Orders Backlog
120,000
50,000
100,000
40,000
80,000
30,000
60,000
20,000
40,000
10,000
20,000
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Sales
10,000
20,000
9,000
8,000
15,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
10,000
4,000
3,000
5,000
2,000
1,000
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Left
■ High-tech pump ■ Project
■ Service Solutions ■ Renewable Energy & Environment
Right
Total
Millions of yen
8
Orders Received breakdown by region
Millions of yen
Japan
Overseas
Breakdown
Total
Asia
Middle East
Other
FY2022 1Q
8,340
16,852
2,357
3,004
11,491
25,192
(33.1%)
(66.9%)
(9.4%)
(11.9%)
(45.6%)
FY2023 1Q
7,126
13,345
4,422
3,617
5,306
20,471
(34.8%)
(65.2%)
(21.6%)
(17.7%)
(25.9%)
FY2024 1Q
8,108
16,049
5,307
6,707
4,035
24,157
(33.6%)
(66.4%)
(22.0%)
(27.7%)
(16.7%)
- Japan ■ Asia ■ Middle East ■ Other
FY2022.1Q
FY2023.1Q
FY2024.1Q
25.9%
16.7%
33.1%
34.8%
33.6%
45.6%
17.7%
27.7%
9.4%
21.6%
22.0%
11.9%
9
Sales breakdown by region
Millions of yen
Japan
Overseas
Breakdown
Total
Asia
Middle East
Other
FY2022 1Q
5,367
5,660
1,918
2,137
1,605
11,036
(48.6%)
(51.4%)
(17.4%)
(19.4%)
(14.5%)
FY2023 1Q
5,564
11,767
2,096
2,517
7,154
17,331
(32.1%)
(67.9%)
(12.1%)
(14.5%)
(41.3%)
FY2024 1Q
5,682
11,837
3,457
4,047
4,333
17,519
(32.4%)
(67.6%)
(19.7%)
(23.1%)
(24.8%)
■ Japan
■ Asia ■ Middle East ■ Other
FY2022.1Q
FY2023.1Q
FY2024.1Q
14.5%
24.8%
32.1%
32.4%
19.4%
48.6%
41.3%
12.1%
23.1%
17.4%
19.7%
14.5%
10
