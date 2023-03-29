TORM : Company announcement - Form 6-K

Company announcement





In accordance with TORM plc's ("TORM") Remuneration Policy adopted by the Annual General Meeting of TORM plc on 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors has as part of a long-term incentive program decided to grant certain employees (the "Participants") Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") in the form of restricted stock options. The RSUs aim at incentivizing the Participants to seek to improve the performance of TORM and thereby the TORM share price for the mutual benefit of themselves and the shareholders of TORM.

For 2023, the Participants will be granted a total of 1,248,153 RSUs and, subject to vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder to acquire one TORM A-share. The RSUs will vest over a three-year period, with one third of the grant amount vesting at each anniversary during the three-year period starting on 01 January 2023. The exercise price for each TORM A-share is DKK 220.6, corresponding to the average of 90 calendar days preceding the publication of TORM plc's 2022 Annual Report plus a 15% premium and adjusted for the dividend payment related to TORM's the fourth quarter 2022 results. Vested RSUs may be exercised for a period of 360 days from each vesting date.

In addition to the RSUs granted to the Participants, Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard will be granted a total of 255,200 RSUs on similar terms as outlined above.

Holders of the RSUs will have no rights as a shareholder with respect to such RSUs until such time as the RSUs vest and are exercised and TORM A-shares are issued. The RSUs include certain adjustment and acceleration provisions, exercise conditions and other terms customary for restricted stock option programs of this nature.

In addition, the Board of Directors have extraordinarily decided to grant certain employees ("Participants to the Additional Retention Program") 1,333,222 RSUs on similar terms as outlined above, with the exceptions that the strike price for these RSUs is set to one US cent and that all the RSUs will vest on 01 March 2026.

In addition to the RSUs granted to the Participants to the Extraordinary Incentive Program, Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard will be granted a total of 300,000 RSUs on the same terms.

The theoretical market value of the RSU allocation is calculated at USD 64.8m based on the Black-Scholes model. The key assumptions for the calculation of the market value are:



• The strike price is adjusted for future TORM dividends



• The volatility of the TORM share is estimated at 45%



• The risk-free interest rate based upon expiry of the RSUs is based on Danish government bonds with maturity corresponding to the maturity of the individual RSUs. The interest rate is between 2.7% - 2.9% depending on maturity



• A share price of DKK 227 per A-share at the time of allocation

The RSU allocation is expected to affect the P&L statement as follows:

In USDm

2023 2024 2025 2026 Total Total 20.8 21.5 19.2 2.9 64.4

Contacts

Jacob Meldgaard, Executive Director, tel.: +45 3917 9200

Kim Balle, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +45 3917 9200

Andreas Abildgaard-Hein, IR, tel.: +45 3917 9339

About TORM

TORM is one of the world's leading carriers of refined oil products. TORM operates a fleet of approximately 85 product tanker vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889 and conducts business worldwide. TORM's shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD, ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.











