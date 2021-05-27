Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. TORM plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMD A   GB00BZ3CNK81

TORM PLC

(TRMD A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TORM : Capital increase in TORM due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of the Company's incentive program (Form 6-K)

05/27/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Capital increase in TORM due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of the Company's incentive program

TORM plc ('TORM') increases its share capital by 12,405 A-shares (corresponding to a nominal value of USD 124.05) as a result of the exercise of a corresponding number of Restricted Share Units.

The capital increase is carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others. All the new shares have been subscribed for in cash at DKK 43.4 per A-share, all with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments. The new shares give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq in Copenhagen on 01 June 2021. Transfer restrictions may apply in certain jurisdictions outside of Denmark, including applicable U.S. securities laws.

After the capital increase, TORM's share capital amounts to USD 780,452.07 divided into 78,045,207 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01. A total of 78,045,207 votes are attached to the A-shares. The B-share and the C-share have specific voting rights.

CONTACT
TORM plc
Christopher Everard, General Manager, tel.: +44 203 713 4561
Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane
London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom
Tel.: +44 203 713 4560
www.torm.com

ABOUT TORM
TORM is one of the world's leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM's shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS AS TO THE FUTURE
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical facts. The words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'forecast,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'pending' and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, the Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of the world economy and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, the duration and severity of the COVID-19, including its impact on the demand for petroleum products and the seaborne transportation thereof, the operations of our customers and our business in general, changes in demand for 'ton-miles' of oil carried by oil tankers and changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, the effect of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in TORM's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in the regulation of shipping operations, including actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events including 'trade wars,' or acts by terrorists.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release because they are statements about events that are not certain to occur as described or at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Announcement no.19 / 27 May 2021
Capital increase in TORM due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of the Company's incentive program
Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

TORM plc published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 16:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TORM PLC
12:54pTORM  : Capital increase in TORM due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as pa..
PU
03:30aTORM  : Capital increase in TORM due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as pa..
AQ
05/26TORM  : Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel (Form 6-K..
PU
05/26TORM  : Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel
PU
05/20TORM  : Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel
AQ
05/14TORM  : Exhibit 99.1 (Form 6-K)
PU
05/14TORM  : purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels (Form 6-K)
PU
05/12TORM  : First Quarter Results 2021 - Telco Presentation
PU
05/12TORM  : First Quarter Results 2021 - Excel Back-up
PU
05/12TORM  : First Quater Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 431 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 734 M 734 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TORM PLC
Duration : Period :
TORM plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,20 $
Last Close Price 9,53 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob Balslev Meldgaard CEO, Executive Director & Head-Tanker Division
Kim Balle Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Helmut Boehringer Non-Executive Chairman
Jesper Søndergaard Jensen Senior Vice President & Head-Technical Division
Anders Lindén Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORM PLC29.22%727
ENBRIDGE INC.14.91%78 217
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.70%51 417
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.39%49 862
KINDER MORGAN, INC.34.24%41 555
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.78%31 608