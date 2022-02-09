Log in
    TNR   AU000000TNR0

TORN RESO

(TNR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 06:55:33 pm
0.03 AUD   --.--%
TORN RESO : High-Grade Gold Discovery Continues at Mt Stirling Viserion

02/09/2022 | 05:59pm EST
ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 10 FEBRUARY 2022 ABN: 72 002 261 565

ASX CODE: TNR

High-Grade Gold Discovery Continues at Mt Stirling

Viserion

Highlights:

Mt Stirling / Viserion Significant High-Grade Results Include:

2040N

  • 4m @ 7.09 g/t Au from 72m (MSRC176); inc o 1m @ 21.14 g/t Au from 73m

1920N

  • 8m @ 8.26 g/t Au from 153m (MSRC173); inc o 5m @ 12.74 g/t Au from 153m; and
    o 1m @ 34.80 g/t Au from 156m
  • Mt Stirling / Viserion resource and extension drilling progressing with 39 of 42 planned drill holes complete
  • In light of significant high-grade Viserion intercepts, additional holes have been added to north west extension sections
  • South east extensions almost complete with 5 of 6 drill holes drilled with assays pending
  • Skywing lode(s) extension drilling progressing with 27 of 36 planned drill holes complete
  • Three RC rigs + one AV rig continue to advance drilling progress
  • Further results (~55 drill holes) expected throughout February / March
  • Stirling Well / Estera / Tyrannus / Hydra follow-up drilling planned
  • Quick assay turn-around enabling rapid follow-up drill planning
  • Torian remains on track to deliver a Global MRE in Q1 2022
  • TNRO option conversion leaves Torian well-funded with cash at hand now in excess of $5M
  • Rare earth webinar to be held today at 11:AM AWST / 2:00PM AEDT. Link to register: https://tinyurl.com/2p93pewz

104 Colin Street

E: info@torianresources.com.au

Directors

West Perth WA 6005

W: www.torianresources.com.au

Paul Summers, Executive Chairman

Peretz Schapiro, Executive Director

T: +61 8 9420 8208

PO Box 191

Dale Schultz, Non-Executive Director

F: +61 8 9322 4130

West Perth WA 6872

Ian Pamensky, Company Secretary

Torian Resources Limited (ASX: TNR) (Torian or the Company) is pleased to provide progress of its 17,500m drilling campaign (RC and AV combined) at the Mt Stirling Project. Drilling currently being conducted includes:

  1. Mt Stirling / Viserion infill and extension (in-progress with significant high grade Au assays received)
  1. Skywing gold targets (in-progress)
  1. Estera (high grade Au assays received); further planned drilling o Stirling Well extension (12 planned DHs)
    o High priority targets at Tyrannus (assays received); further planned drilling o Hydra (assays received); further planned drilling

Table 1: 2020-21 Discovery summary table

Prospect

Description

Announced

Mt Stirling extension

Expanded Au system along strike and down-dip

ASX 16 December 2020; ASX 27 January 2021; ASX

3 February 2021; ASX 7 April 2021

Mt Stirling NW

NW strike extension

ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 19 February 2021; ASX

17 March 2021; ASX 7 April 2021

Mt Stirling SE

SE strike extension

ASX 28 September 2021

Viserion

HG discovery

ASX 17 March 2021

Stirling Well

HG down-dip extension

ASX 3 September 2021

Diorite East

Structural Au; potential for scale

ASX 27 October 2021

Hydra

Structural and conceptual Au target along strike of MS

ASX 15 December 2021; ASX 20 September 2021

Tyrannus

Conceptual target on inflection of Ursus Fault - oxide Au

ASX 5 October 2021

Estera

HG structural discovery @ Diorite North

ASX 27 October 2021; ASX 16 November 2021; ASX

30 November 2021

Skywing

Flat shallow dipping MS East model

ASX 24 November 2021

Mt Stirling Central

1km Rare Earth Potential Uncovered at Mt Stirling Central

ASX 14 January 2022

The Company also wishes to advise that since December 2021, 249,931,527 TNRO options have been exercised, raising $4,998,630. This leaves no shortfall under the previously announced underwriting agreement with GBA Capital. 18,353,612 TNRO options remained unexercised and subject to final share registry confirmation will be cancelled.

This injection of capital puts the Company in a very strong financial position as it continues to invest in expanding the gold resource at Mt Stirling in addition to funding continuous exploration of the HREE project at Yttria.

The Company anticipates releasing further results from its ongoing drilling campaign throughout the rest of February and March, with samples from multiple drill holes already at laboratories pending analysis in addition to results from future planned drilling.

An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is currently underway to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (Gold); As (Arsenic); Y (Yttrium), and multi- element and structural targets across the project. The focus of AV drilling over the last week continues across the highly prospective Mt Stirling Central regional reconnaissance lines.

A key priority of the current drilling campaign has been to target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling/Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC 'Indicated' category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company anticipates that this is likely to increase the global project Au grade, expand the resource base and provide valuable data and confidence to a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.

With shallow resource drilling nearing completion, further deeper planned drilling will target resource extensions as gold system remains open at depth on all sections.

As already disclosed to the market, an updated global MRE for the Mt Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and lab timelines). In addition to the results from this current round of drilling, the upcoming MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.

In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three drilling contractors currently drilling throughout this month. All three are presently onsite, in addition to an AV rig currently drilling on site.

As has already been disclosed to the market, the Company has secured the services of Minecomp to conduct a pit optimisation study, to assess the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.

Torian Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "Our recent gold results confirm

our continuing effort with gold exploration at the Stirling Project. Our resource continues to expand, with significant positive results towards our upcoming MRE. We are very pleased with the progress of our ongoing drilling campaign as we continue to infill our resource and extend it up and down dip and along strike.

In particular, these results continue to prove up the Viserion system as a quality underground proposition, whilst previous shallower results have demonstrated the open pittable potential of the project.

We have also been encouraged by what we have encountered in the oxides as we move north-west towards the Hydra prospect. As such we have planned additional holes in that direction as we continue to look to expand the strike of the system.

The continued receipt of positive results indicates that the updated global MRE will deliver on our stated goals of significantly increasing the size of the Mt Stirling / Viserion resource as well as upgrade a significant portion of it to the JORC Indicated category.

We are also eagerly awaiting the results from the AV drilling over the yttrium anomaly at Mt Stirling Central. Since discovery, pXRF analysis has continued to extend the strike of this surface anomaly footprint making it potentially larger than initially thought.

We look forward to keeping the market updated with our progress."

Table 2: Mt Stirling Project RC planned summary

Tenement

Prospect

Activity

# of DHs

Total (m)

Description

P37/8831; M37/1306

Hydra

RC Drilling

12

980

Multiple Primary Au

M37/1306

Tyrannus

RC Drilling

20

1600

Multiple Saprolitic + Primary Au

M37/1306

MS-Viserion

RC Drilling

42

5370

Infill and extend top 125m to Indicated

M37/1306

Viserion NW ext + Deeps

RC Drilling

5

1120

Drill test NW extension of Viserion system

M37/1306

Skywing

RC Drilling

36

1800

40 x 40m extension / definition

M37/1305

Stirling West

RC Drilling

12

1250

Resource extensional

P37/8868

Diorite North - Estera Lode

RC Drilling

6

750

HG Au Down-dip and strike extensions

Total RC m

12870

Figure 1: Mt Stirling Project tenements Regional Map

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torian Resources Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
