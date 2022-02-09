TORN RESO : High-Grade Gold Discovery Continues at Mt Stirling Viserion

A key priority of the current drilling campaign has been to target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling/Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC 'Indicated' category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company anticipates that this is likely to increase the global project Au grade, expand the resource base and provide valuable data and confidence to a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.

With shallow resource drilling nearing completion, further deeper planned drilling will target resource extensions as gold system remains open at depth on all sections.

As already disclosed to the market, an updated global MRE for the Mt Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and lab timelines). In addition to the results from this current round of drilling, the upcoming MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.

In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three drilling contractors currently drilling throughout this month. All three are presently onsite, in addition to an AV rig currently drilling on site.

As has already been disclosed to the market, the Company has secured the services of Minecomp to conduct a pit optimisation study, to assess the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.

Torian Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "Our recent gold results confirm

our continuing effort with gold exploration at the Stirling Project. Our resource continues to expand, with significant positive results towards our upcoming MRE. We are very pleased with the progress of our ongoing drilling campaign as we continue to infill our resource and extend it up and down dip and along strike.

In particular, these results continue to prove up the Viserion system as a quality underground proposition, whilst previous shallower results have demonstrated the open pittable potential of the project.

We have also been encouraged by what we have encountered in the oxides as we move north-west towards the Hydra prospect. As such we have planned additional holes in that direction as we continue to look to expand the strike of the system.

The continued receipt of positive results indicates that the updated global MRE will deliver on our stated goals of significantly increasing the size of the Mt Stirling / Viserion resource as well as upgrade a significant portion of it to the JORC Indicated category.

We are also eagerly awaiting the results from the AV drilling over the yttrium anomaly at Mt Stirling Central. Since discovery, pXRF analysis has continued to extend the strike of this surface anomaly footprint making it potentially larger than initially thought.