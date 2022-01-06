TORN RESO : Mt Stirling Project Drill Update

Torian Resources Limited (ASX: TNR) (Torian or the Company) is continuing the progress of its announced 17,500m drilling campaign (RC and AV combined) at the Stirling Gold Project, Leonora. Drilling to include a combined RC of 12,500m to test:
High priority targets at Tyrannus (assays received);
Hydra (assays received);
Estera (high grade Au assays received);
Stirling Well extension;
Mt Stirling / Viserion extension (in-progress); and
Skywing gold targets (drilling commenced)
RC drilling continues to advance testing the high priority shallow portion of the Mt Stirling-Viserion gold deposit in order to achieve an increase in the JORC Code 'Indicated' category resource (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface with 9 drill holes completed for 740m.
An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is planned to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (gold); As (arsenic); multi-element and structural targets across the Stirling Gold Project.
As has already been announced to the market, a key priority and goal of the current campaign is to upgrade the confidence level of a significant portion of the Mt Stirling- Viserion Resource to the JORC Code 'Indicated' category, while adding ounces by extending the strike and selective depth of the gold system.
Table 1: 2020-21 Discovery summary table
Prospect
Description
Announced
Mt Stirling
Expanded Au system along strike and down-
ASX 16 December 2020; ASX 27 January 2021;
extension
dip
ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 7 April 2021
Mt Stirling
NW strike extension
ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 19 February 2021; ASX
NW
17 March 2021; ASX 7 April 2021
Mt Stirling SE
SE strike extension
ASX 28 September 2021
Viserion
HG discovery
ASX 17 March 2021
Stirling Well
HG down-dip extension
ASX 3 September 2021
Diorite East
Structural Au; potential for scale
ASX 27 October 2021
Hydra
Structural and conceptual Au target along
strike of MS
ASX 15 December 2021; ASX 20 September 2021
Tyrannus
Conceptual target on inflection of Ursus
Fault - oxide Au
ASX 5 October 2021
Estera
HG structural discovery @ Diorite North
ASX 27 October 2021; ASX 16 November 2021;
ASX 30 November 2021
Skywing
Flat shallow dipping MS East model
ASX 24 November 2021
Approximately 40% of the planned meters will target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling-Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC Indicated category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company conservatively anticipates increasing its global project Au grade, expand the Resource base and provide valuable data and confidence for a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.
An updated global MRE (Mineral Resource Estimation) for the Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and laboratory timelines). In addition to the assay results from this next round of drilling, the MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.
In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three (3) drilling RC contractors and one AV contractor to conduct the planned activities through this month and into February 2022.
The Company has also secured the services of Minecomp Pty Ltd a Kalgoorlie based, survey and mine planning company to conduct a pit optimisation study, as Torian takes another step towards assessing the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.
