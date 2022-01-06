TORN RESO : Mt Stirling Project Drill Update

Log in
For personal use only

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 07 JANUARY 2022 ABN: 72 002 261 565

ASX CODE: TNR

Mt Stirling Project Drill Update

Highlights:

Mt Stirling / Viserion Further Results

  • Mt Stirling-Viserion 1440N intercepts:
    1. 4m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 52m* (comp MSRC150); and
      8m @ 1.21 g/t Au from 70m; incl 1m @ 2.47 g/t Au from 72m
  • 1680N section intercepts:
    1. 3m @ 1.57 g/t Au from 77m (MSRC149); incl 1m @ 3.30 g/t Au from 78m
  • Multiple drill holes are pending single meter assays from anomalous composite assay results
  • 3 RC drill rigs secured through January 2022; alongside on-goingAV drilling
  • Further assay results will continue throughout January-February
  • Mt Stirling / Viserion drilling continuing; 38 further planned DHs
  • Skywing lode(s) extension drilling commenced; 36 planned DHs
  • Tyrannus / Hydra / Stirling Well & Estera follow-up drilling planned.
  • Updated Global MRE on track for Q1 2021

Torian Resources Limited (ASX: TNR) (Torian or the Company) is continuing the progress of its announced 17,500m drilling campaign (RC and AV combined) at the Stirling Gold Project, Leonora. Drilling to include a combined RC of 12,500m to test:

  • High priority targets at Tyrannus (assays received);
  • Hydra (assays received);
  • Estera (high grade Au assays received);
  • Stirling Well extension;
  • Mt Stirling / Viserion extension (in-progress); and
  • Skywing gold targets (drilling commenced)

104 Colin Street

E: info@torianresources.com.au

Directors

West Perth WA 6005

W: www.torianresources.com.au

Paul Summers, Executive Chairman

Peretz Schapiro, Executive Director

T: +61 8 9420 8208

PO Box 191

Dale Schultz, Non-Executive Director

F: +61 8 9322 4130

West Perth WA 6872

Ian Pamensky, Company Secretary

For personal use only

RC drilling continues to advance testing the high priority shallow portion of the Mt Stirling-Viserion gold deposit in order to achieve an increase in the JORC Code 'Indicated' category resource (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface with 9 drill holes completed for 740m.

An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is planned to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (gold); As (arsenic); multi-element and structural targets across the Stirling Gold Project.

As has already been announced to the market, a key priority and goal of the current campaign is to upgrade the confidence level of a significant portion of the Mt Stirling- Viserion Resource to the JORC Code 'Indicated' category, while adding ounces by extending the strike and selective depth of the gold system.

Table 1: 2020-21 Discovery summary table

Prospect

Description

Announced

Mt Stirling

Expanded Au system along strike and down-

ASX 16 December 2020; ASX 27 January 2021;

extension

dip

ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 7 April 2021

Mt Stirling

NW strike extension

ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 19 February 2021; ASX

NW

17 March 2021; ASX 7 April 2021

Mt Stirling SE

SE strike extension

ASX 28 September 2021

Viserion

HG discovery

ASX 17 March 2021

Stirling Well

HG down-dip extension

ASX 3 September 2021

Diorite East

Structural Au; potential for scale

ASX 27 October 2021

Hydra

Structural and conceptual Au target along

strike of MS

ASX 15 December 2021; ASX 20 September 2021

Tyrannus

Conceptual target on inflection of Ursus

Fault - oxide Au

ASX 5 October 2021

Estera

HG structural discovery @ Diorite North

ASX 27 October 2021; ASX 16 November 2021;

ASX 30 November 2021

Skywing

Flat shallow dipping MS East model

ASX 24 November 2021

Approximately 40% of the planned meters will target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling-Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC Indicated category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company conservatively anticipates increasing its global project Au grade, expand the Resource base and provide valuable data and confidence for a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.

An updated global MRE (Mineral Resource Estimation) for the Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and laboratory timelines). In addition to the assay results from this next round of drilling, the MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.

For personal use only

In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three (3) drilling RC contractors and one AV contractor to conduct the planned activities through this month and into February 2022.

The Company has also secured the services of Minecomp Pty Ltd a Kalgoorlie based, survey and mine planning company to conduct a pit optimisation study, as Torian takes another step towards assessing the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.

Table 2: Mt Stirling Project RC planned summary

Tenement

Prospect

Activity

# of DHs

Total

Description

(m)

P37/8831;

Hydra

RC Drilling

12

980

Multiple Primary Au

M37/1306

M37/1306

Tyrannus

RC Drilling

20

1600

Multiple Saprolitic + Primary Au

M37/1306

MS-Viserion

RC Drilling

38

5000

Infill and extend top 125m to

Indicated

M37/1306 Viserion NW ext + Deeps

RC Drilling

5

1120

Drill test NW extension of

Viserion system

M37/1306

Skywing

RC Drilling

36

1800

40 x 40m extension / definition

M37/1305

Stirling West

RC Drilling

12

1250

Resource extensional

P37/8868

Diorite North - Estera

RC Drilling

6

750

HG Au Down-dip and strike

Lode

extensions

Total RC m

12500

Figure 1: Mt Stirling Gold Project tenements Regional Map

For personal use only

For personal use only

Mt Stirling / Viserion Further Results

Mt Stirling-Viserion assays have been received for the following intercepts:

1440N

  1. 4m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 52m* (comp MSRC150); and
    8m @ 1.21 g/t Au from 70m; incl 1m @ 2.47 g/t Au from 72m

1680N:

  1. 3m @ 1.57 g/t Au from 77m (MSRC149); incl 1m @ 3.30 g/t Au from 78m

Multiple drill holes are pending single meter assays from anomalous composite assay results. These are expected within 2 weeks.

Further results are anticipated throughout January, with approximately 38 further drill holes to be drilled to complete the planned Mt Stirling / Viserion drill phase.

Table 3: Mt Stirling-Viserion drill collars

Tenement

Prospect

Section

Plan Hole

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Az

Dip

Depth

ID

GDA94

GDA94

(mag)

(m)

1440N

RCP141

MSRC150

311,729

6,834,772

419

237

-60

118

1480N

RCP142

MSRC147

311,693

6,834,801

419

237

-60

100

1480N

RCP143

MSRC148

311,708

6,834,810

420

237

-60

132

Mt

1600N

RCP153

MSRC146

311,649

6,834,911

420

237

-60

106

M37/1306

1680N

RCP158

MSRC145

311,554

6,834,951

418

237

-60

36

Stirling

1680N

RCP160

MSRC149

311,595

6,834,974

419

237

-60

136

1720N

RCP162

MSRC144

311,532

6,834,986

418

237

-60

40

1760N

RCP164

MSRC143

311,496

6,835,010

417

237

-60

40

1800N

RCP167

MSRC142

311,458

6,835,033

417

237

-60

32

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torian Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
