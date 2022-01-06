TORN RESO : Mt Stirling Project Drill Update

RC drilling continues to advance testing the high priority shallow portion of the Mt Stirling-Viserion gold deposit in order to achieve an increase in the JORC Code 'Indicated' category resource (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface with 9 drill holes completed for 740m.

An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is planned to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (gold); As (arsenic); multi-element and structural targets across the Stirling Gold Project.

As has already been announced to the market, a key priority and goal of the current campaign is to upgrade the confidence level of a significant portion of the Mt Stirling- Viserion Resource to the JORC Code 'Indicated' category, while adding ounces by extending the strike and selective depth of the gold system.

Table 1: 2020-21 Discovery summary table

Prospect Description Announced Mt Stirling Expanded Au system along strike and down- ASX 16 December 2020; ASX 27 January 2021; extension dip ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 7 April 2021 Mt Stirling NW strike extension ASX 3 February 2021; ASX 19 February 2021; ASX NW 17 March 2021; ASX 7 April 2021 Mt Stirling SE SE strike extension ASX 28 September 2021 Viserion HG discovery ASX 17 March 2021 Stirling Well HG down-dip extension ASX 3 September 2021 Diorite East Structural Au; potential for scale ASX 27 October 2021 Hydra Structural and conceptual Au target along strike of MS ASX 15 December 2021; ASX 20 September 2021 Tyrannus Conceptual target on inflection of Ursus Fault - oxide Au ASX 5 October 2021 Estera HG structural discovery @ Diorite North ASX 27 October 2021; ASX 16 November 2021; ASX 30 November 2021 Skywing Flat shallow dipping MS East model ASX 24 November 2021

Approximately 40% of the planned meters will target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling-Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC Indicated category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company conservatively anticipates increasing its global project Au grade, expand the Resource base and provide valuable data and confidence for a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.

An updated global MRE (Mineral Resource Estimation) for the Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and laboratory timelines). In addition to the assay results from this next round of drilling, the MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.