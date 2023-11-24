Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 27.08 million compared to CAD 15.4 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 27.11 million compared to CAD 15.27 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.944 million compared to CAD 0.836 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.007 compared to CAD 0.006 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.007 compared to CAD 0.006 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 71.71 million compared to CAD 38.78 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 71.66 million compared to CAD 38.57 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 2.78 million compared to CAD 1.88 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.015 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.014 a year ago.
Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 05:09 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023