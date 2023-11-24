Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which designs, fabricates, manufactures and sells hydrovac trucks, as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. The Company sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction, and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. It operates through two segments: North American manufacturing and sales operations, and China operation. In China, the Companyâs subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to its North America operations. Its hydrovac trucks offering include F2 ECO-LITE, F3 ECO-LITE, F4 ECO-LITE and F5 Eco-Lite. The F2 ECO-LITEâs overall height is approximately 11-foot 6-inch and length is 31-foot-6 inch. F3 ECO-LITE has a capacity of 10 cubic yards and a water capacity of 1250 US gallons.