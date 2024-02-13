Toromont Industries Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 4,622.3 million compared to CAD 4,115.35 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 534.71 million compared to CAD 454.2 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 6.43 compared to CAD 5.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 6.38 compared to CAD 5.42 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 6.5 compared to CAD 5.52 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was CAD 6.45 compared to CAD 5.47 a year ago.