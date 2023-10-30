Toromont Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Toromont Industries Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 1,174.05 million compared to CAD 1,086.51 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 145.62 million compared to CAD 123.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.77 compared to CAD 1.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.76 compared to CAD 1.46 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 1.77 compared to CAD 1.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 1.76 compared to CAD 1.49 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 3,395.36 million compared to CAD 2,986.82 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 380.66 million compared to CAD 294.34 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 4.56 compared to CAD 3.54 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 4.52 compared to CAD 3.51 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 4.63 compared to CAD 3.57 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 4.59 compared to CAD 3.54 a year ago.