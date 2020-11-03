Log in
Torpol S A : CR 35/2020 Selection of the offer submitted by the Consortium including the Issuer as the most advantageous in the tender procedure organized by the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways

11/03/2020 | 01:30pm EST

(TRANSLATION ONLY)

Current report No:

35/2020

Prepared on:

2020-11-03

Issuer's abbreviated name:

TORPOL S.A.

Subject: Selection of the offer submitted by the Consortium including the Issuer as the most advantageous in the tender procedure organized by the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways

Legal Grounds:

Article 17(1) of MAR - Confidential Information

Contents of the Report:

The Management Board of TORPOL S.A. [Company, Issuer] informs that on 3 November 2020 the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways Branch in Warsaw [Investor] selected the offer submitted by the Consortium composed of Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Dróg i Mostów sp. z o.o. [Leader] and the Issuer [jointly as the Consortium] as the most advantageous in the public procurement procedure conducted in an open tender under the name "The design and extension of national road no. 61 to the parameters of a GP class on the section Legionowo - Zegrze Południowe" [Investment].

The criterion for evaluation of the offers in the tendering procedure was the total price [weight 60%], extension of the quality guarantee period to the specified elements [weight 30%] and the completion date [weight 10%].

The price of the offer submitted by the Consortium is about PLN 158.4 million excl. VAt, i.e. about PLN

194.8 million gross. The scope of the Issuer's works includes works related to the bridge infrastructure, which constitute approx. 30% of the remuneration.

The investment realization period is 39 months from the date of concluding the contract.

In the absence of appeals from the other participants of the tender procedure as to the selection of the Consortium's offer within the time limit provided for by the law, a contract will be concluded to perform the task specified in the offer. The Issuer will inform about the conclusion of a relevant agreement in a separate current report.

