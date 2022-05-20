Log in
    TOR   PLTORPL00016

TORPOL S.A.

(TOR)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05/20 05:41:50 am EDT
16.20 PLN   +1.25%
03/11Torpol S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/16TORPOL S A : Group with historically highest profits
PU
02/02TORPOL S A : Oil & Gas has completed two major projects for Azoty ZAK Group
PU
Torpol S A : Oil & Gas has completed two investment projects for ORLEN Upstream

05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Torpol Oil & Gas has completed two investment projects for ORLEN Upstream

The TORPOL Group company has completed the construction of two Production Centres together with the development of natural gas boreholes for the investment tasks Tuchola and Bajerze.

While performing work for ORLEN Upstream Sp. z o.o., Torpol Oil & Gas Sp. z o.o. built, among other things, the infrastructure connecting the Production Facility with pre-drilling zones (reservoir fluid pipeline, fibre-optic cable line, power supply cable line) and an MV cable line connecting the Production Facility with connection points (GPZ) to the power network.

The technological process used in the Tuchola-3, Tuchola-4, Bajer-1 and Bajer-2 boreholes involves drying gas in a low-temperature installation, and then preparing the gas to appropriate parameters to enable it to be burned in generating sets (gas engines). The scope of work for Torpol Oil & Gas Sp. z o.o. also included land development.

For more information on the investment click here.

Disclaimer

TORPOL SA published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 121 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2021 77,1 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 368 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart TORPOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Torpol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORPOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,00 PLN
Average target price 18,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Managers and Directors
Grzegorz Grabowski Chairman-Management Board
Marcin Zachariasz Finance Director
Monika Domanska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Hapunowicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Pawlik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORPOL S.A.24.22%84
VINCI-2.31%54 020
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.80%36 806
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.31%28 074
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED18.83%23 961
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.72%20 475