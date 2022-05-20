Torpol S A : Oil & Gas has completed two investment projects for ORLEN Upstream

The TORPOL Group company has completed the construction of two Production Centres together with the development of natural gas boreholes for the investment tasks Tuchola and Bajerze.

While performing work for ORLEN Upstream Sp. z o.o., Torpol Oil & Gas Sp. z o.o. built, among other things, the infrastructure connecting the Production Facility with pre-drilling zones (reservoir fluid pipeline, fibre-optic cable line, power supply cable line) and an MV cable line connecting the Production Facility with connection points (GPZ) to the power network.

The technological process used in the Tuchola-3, Tuchola-4, Bajer-1 and Bajer-2 boreholes involves drying gas in a low-temperature installation, and then preparing the gas to appropriate parameters to enable it to be burned in generating sets (gas engines). The scope of work for Torpol Oil & Gas Sp. z o.o. also included land development.

