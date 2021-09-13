TORQ : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021

Log in
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

September 13, 2021

Company name: TORQ Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 8077

URL: https://www.torq.co.jp

Representative: Higaki Toshiyuki , President

Contact: Haruta Hisashi , General Manager, Administration Department

Phone: 06-6535-3690

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 14, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 (November 01, 2020 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

July 31, 2021

14,076

(1.6)

18

3,664.7

133

(7.2)

54

(14.3)

July 31, 2020

14,301

(14.1)

0

(99.9)

144

(70.4)

63

(80.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended July 31, 2021:

Nine months ended July 31, 2020:

¥

(295)

million

[

-%]

¥

(879)

million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

July 31, 2021

2.19

-

July 31, 2020

2.52

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

July 31, 2021

27,603

10,169

36.8

October 31, 2020

24,299

10,607

43.7

(Reference) Equity: As of

July 31, 2021:

¥

10,169 million

As of

October 31, 2020:

¥

10,607 million

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2020

-

3.00

-

3.00

6.00

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2021

-

3.00

-

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2021

3.00

6.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2021(November 01, 2020 to October 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

18,300

(3.4)

(100)

-

40

119.8

(15)

-

(0.61)

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended July 31, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

July 31, 2021:

28,007,448

shares

October 31, 2020:

28,007,448

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

July 31, 2021:

3,253,212

shares

October 31, 2020:

3,253,212

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended July 31, 2021:

24,754,236

shares

Nine months ended July 31, 2020:

25,126,484

shares

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of October 31,2020

As of July 31,2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,956,474

1,842,592

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

6,366,652

6,650,581

Securities

86,248

336,545

Merchandise

3,744,172

4,156,303

Other

88,587

87,430

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10,628)

(7,571)

Total current assets

12,231,507

13,065,879

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

618,632

599,485

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

225,304

256,047

Land

4,476,806

4,476,806

Construction in progress

723,379

3,156,813

Other, net

138,397

121,726

Total property, plant and equipment

6,182,520

8,610,880

Intangible assets

102,600

113,735

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,096,086

5,337,128

Distressed receivables

10,288

8,859

Other

686,539

475,914

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10,288)

(8,859)

Total investments and other assets

5,782,626

5,813,042

Total non-current assets

12,067,747

14,537,658

Total assets

24,299,254

27,603,538

3

(Thousand yen)

As of October 31,2020

As of July 31,2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,645,801

4,067,256

Short-term borrowings

6,900,000

4,880,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

200,000

93,318

Provision for bonuses

121,122

55,746

Other

475,312

643,183

Total current liabilities

11,342,236

9,739,504

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,100,000

6,604,681

Deferred tax liabilities

1,044,278

889,081

Retirement benefit liability

198,114

196,745

Long-term guarantee deposits

6,500

4,500

Other

610

-

Total non-current liabilities

2,349,503

7,695,007

Total liabilities

13,691,739

17,434,512

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,712,335

2,712,335

Capital surplus

1,728,146

1,728,146

Retained earnings

4,500,948

4,407,735

Treasury shares

(956,101)

(956,101)

Total shareholders' equity

7,985,329

7,892,116

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

2,581,848

2,243,145

securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

40,337

33,763

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,622,186

2,276,909

Total net assets

10,607,515

10,169,026

Total liabilities and net assets

24,299,254

27,603,538

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)

(Thousand yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended July 31,2020

ended July 31,2021

Net sales

14,301,550

14,076,481

Cost of sales

11,343,932

11,171,214

Gross profit

2,957,617

2,905,267

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,957,135

2,887,113

Operating profit

482

18,153

Non-operating income

Dividend income

104,144

79,393

Rental income

10,878

10,565

Purchase discounts

60,092

55,353

Gain on investments in securities

282

29,884

Other

21,967

10,134

Total non-operating income

197,365

185,332

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

21,907

32,473

Sales discounts

26,478

27,515

Other

5,314

9,674

Total non-operating expenses

53,700

69,663

Ordinary profit

144,147

133,822

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

0

45

Total extraordinary income

0

45

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

28,014

-

Total extraordinary losses

28,014

-

Profit before income taxes

116,133

133,868

Income taxes - current

49,458

69,736

Income taxes - deferred

3,480

9,978

Total income taxes

52,939

79,714

Profit

63,194

54,153

Profit attributable to owners of parent

63,194

54,153

5

