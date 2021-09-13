TORQ : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021
[Japanese GAAP]
September 13, 2021
Company name: TORQ Inc.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 8077
URL:
https://www.torq.co.jp
Representative: Higaki Toshiyuki , President
Contact: Haruta Hisashi , General Manager, Administration Department
Phone: 06-6535-3690
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 14, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 (November 01, 2020 to July 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
July 31, 2021
14,076
(1.6)
18
3,664.7
133
(7.2)
54
(14.3)
July 31, 2020
14,301
(14.1)
0
(99.9)
144
(70.4)
63
(80.9)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended July 31, 2021:
Nine months ended July 31, 2020:
¥
(295)
million
[
-%]
¥
(879)
million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
July 31, 2021
2.19
-
July 31, 2020
2.52
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
July 31, 2021
27,603
10,169
36.8
October 31, 2020
24,299
10,607
43.7
(Reference) Equity: As of
July 31, 2021:
¥
10,169 million
As of
October 31, 2020:
¥
10,607 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2020
-
3.00
-
3.00
6.00
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2021
-
3.00
-
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2021
3.00
6.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2021(November 01, 2020 to October 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
18,300
(3.4)
(100)
-
40
119.8
(15)
-
(0.61)
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended July 31, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
July 31, 2021:
28,007,448
shares
October 31, 2020:
28,007,448
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
July 31, 2021:
3,253,212
shares
October 31, 2020:
3,253,212
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended July 31, 2021:
24,754,236
shares
Nine months ended July 31, 2020:
25,126,484
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of October 31,2020
As of July 31,2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,956,474
1,842,592
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
6,366,652
6,650,581
Securities
86,248
336,545
Merchandise
3,744,172
4,156,303
Other
88,587
87,430
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,628)
(7,571)
Total current assets
12,231,507
13,065,879
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
618,632
599,485
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
225,304
256,047
Land
4,476,806
4,476,806
Construction in progress
723,379
3,156,813
Other, net
138,397
121,726
Total property, plant and equipment
6,182,520
8,610,880
Intangible assets
102,600
113,735
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,096,086
5,337,128
Distressed receivables
10,288
8,859
Other
686,539
475,914
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,288)
(8,859)
Total investments and other assets
5,782,626
5,813,042
Total non-current assets
12,067,747
14,537,658
Total assets
24,299,254
27,603,538
(Thousand yen)
As of October 31,2020
As of July 31,2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
3,645,801
4,067,256
Short-term borrowings
6,900,000
4,880,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
200,000
93,318
Provision for bonuses
121,122
55,746
Other
475,312
643,183
Total current liabilities
11,342,236
9,739,504
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,100,000
6,604,681
Deferred tax liabilities
1,044,278
889,081
Retirement benefit liability
198,114
196,745
Long-term guarantee deposits
6,500
4,500
Other
610
-
Total non-current liabilities
2,349,503
7,695,007
Total liabilities
13,691,739
17,434,512
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,712,335
2,712,335
Capital surplus
1,728,146
1,728,146
Retained earnings
4,500,948
4,407,735
Treasury shares
(956,101)
(956,101)
Total shareholders' equity
7,985,329
7,892,116
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
2,581,848
2,243,145
securities
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
40,337
33,763
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,622,186
2,276,909
Total net assets
10,607,515
10,169,026
Total liabilities and net assets
24,299,254
27,603,538
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)
(Thousand yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended July 31,2020
ended July 31,2021
Net sales
14,301,550
14,076,481
Cost of sales
11,343,932
11,171,214
Gross profit
2,957,617
2,905,267
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,957,135
2,887,113
Operating profit
482
18,153
Non-operating income
Dividend income
104,144
79,393
Rental income
10,878
10,565
Purchase discounts
60,092
55,353
Gain on investments in securities
282
29,884
Other
21,967
10,134
Total non-operating income
197,365
185,332
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
21,907
32,473
Sales discounts
26,478
27,515
Other
5,314
9,674
Total non-operating expenses
53,700
69,663
Ordinary profit
144,147
133,822
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
0
45
Total extraordinary income
0
45
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
28,014
-
Total extraordinary losses
28,014
-
Profit before income taxes
116,133
133,868
Income taxes - current
49,458
69,736
Income taxes - deferred
3,480
9,978
Total income taxes
52,939
79,714
Profit
63,194
54,153
Profit attributable to owners of parent
63,194
54,153
Sales 2020
18 950 M
172 M
172 M
Net income 2020
-132 M
-1,20 M
-1,20 M
Net Debt 2020
6 244 M
56,8 M
56,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
-52,5x
Yield 2020
2,17%
Capitalization
5 867 M
53,4 M
53,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,60x
EV / Sales 2020
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
267
Free-Float
43,2%
