Torq Resources : Financial Statements

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 Expressed in Canadian dollars

On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that two current directors are changing management positions in order to better reflect the expected executive involvement of each person going forward. Shawn Wallace, the current Board Chair, is also taking the position of Chief Executive Officer while Michael Kosowan will assume the office of Vice President, Capital Markets. Mr. Kosowan will continue to serve as a director. The Board created the office of Lead Independent Director and appointed Steve Cook to that office.

On March 18, 2022, the Company announced that it had completed a non-brokered private equity placement of $5.28 million through the issuance of 7,033,400 units at an offering price of $0.75. Each $0.75 unit consisted of a common share and a three-year share purchase warrant, exercisable at $1.10. The warrant is subject to accelerated expiry if the common shares trade above $1.75 for 20 consecutive trading days after the first 12 months. Customary referral fees of approximately 3% of the aggregate proceeds were paid to eligible persons who referred participating investors.

2. DATE OF INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Torq has been prepared by management to assist the reader in assessing material changes in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and results of operations of the Company as at June 30, 2022. Commentary is made on the results of the period under review. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company and related notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and all dollar amounts presented are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The effective date of this MD&A is August 26, 2022.

2.1. Forward-looking statements and risk factors

Certain statements made in this MD&A contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's shareholders and prospective investors in understanding management's intentions and views regarding future outcomes and are inherently uncertain and should not be heavily relied upon. When used in this MD&A, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A may include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its exploration and financing plans, the likelihood of discovering resources; the potential for access to and exploration of the Company's Margarita, Andrea or Santa Cecilia projects; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental and climate-related risks; the possible impairment of mining interests; any objectives, expectations, intentions, plans, results, levels of activity, goals or achievements; the timing and amount of estimated exploration expenditures and capital raises for the Company; the liquidity of the common shares in the capital of the Company and other events or conditions that may occur in the future; the Company's intention to grow its business and its operations; the Company's competitive position; changes to government regulation, in particular Chilean; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and the economy generally.

The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A represent the Company's views as of the date hereof. The assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change without notice and in unanticipated ways. Many assumptions may prove to be incorrect, including the Company's budgeting plans, expected costs, assumptions regarding market conditions and other factors upon which the Company has based its expenditure and funding expectations; the Company's ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for exploration; that operations and financial markets will not in the long term be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; the possible effects of climate change, extreme weather events, water scarcity, and seismic events, and the effectiveness of strategies to deal with these issues; the Company's expectations regarding the future demand for, and supply and price of, precious and base metals; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the Company's ability to