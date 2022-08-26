Torq Resources : Financial Statements

Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and
Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
Expressed in Canadian dollars
1. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND THE PERIOD UP TO AUGUST 26, 2022
Operational highlights
On August 2, 2022, Torq Resources Inc. ("Torq" or the "Company") announced the identification of new high priority targets at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold ("IOCG") project located in northern Chile, 65 kilometres (km) north of the city of Copiapo. The Remolino and Cototuda east targets have been defined based on the similar geological, geochemical and geophysical characteristics as observed at the Falla 13 discovery drill hole 22MAR-013R, which intersected 90 metres (m) of 0.94% copper and 0.84 g/t gold. Collectively, these targets have the potential to define new areas of mineralization beyond the Falla 13 structural corridor, which is currently being drilled to expand upon the mineralization encountered in drill hole 22MAR-013R.
On July 14, 2022, the Company announced that it has commenced its follow-up reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Margarita IOCG project, located on the Coastal Cordillera belt in Chile and where the Company made a new discovery of 90 m of 0.94% copper and 0.84 g/t gold during the first ever drill program on the project. The Company plans to drill approximately 4,000 m in its second phase of drilling along an approximate 1 km length of the Falla 13 structural corridor that exhibits clear geochemical and geophysical signatures corresponding to the mineralization encountered in drill hole 22MAR-013R.
On May 2, 2022, the Company announced the discovery of a new copper and gold sulphide system as a result of its maiden 4,075 metre (m) reverse - circulation (RC) drill program at its Margarita IOCG project, located in northern Chile about 65 kilometres (km) north of the city of Copiapo. Drill hole 22MAR-013R intersected 90 m of 0.94% copper and 0.84 g/t gold at a depth of 50 m - 140 m. This discovery successfully identified the copper and gold sulphide source mineralization to the abundant copper oxide mineralization observed on the southern margin of the project, validating the Company's exploration thesis, and represents the potential for a significant new IOCG discovery in the Cretaceous Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile.
On January 26, 2022, the Company provided an update on the exploration and permitting progress at its Santa Cecilia gold - copper project located in the world-class Maricunga belt in northern Chile, approximately 100 km east of the city of Copiapo. Torq's technical team has conducted an initial geological evaluation of the available historical drill core and has identified multiple phases of porphyry intrusions and believes that there are several potential high-grade targets within the 10 square km hydrothermal alteration system. In addition, the Company is working closely with the local community on a plan for the first phase of exploration, which would include drilling from existing drill pads and building roads to the project as well as enhancing camp facilities. The current goal, subject to financing and availability of deeper drilling rigs, is to commence work in the first quarter of 2023.
Corporate highlights
On August 19, 2022, the Company announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual
General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 18, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 6, 2022, and SEDAR filed July 14, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting.
On July 11, 2022, the Company announced that it has agreed to amend the Canadian $ 3 million two-year credit facility announced June 23, 2022. Under the amended terms, $2 million will be advanced to the Company immediately on execution of the amended credit facility agreement. Amounts drawn under the facility are subject to 9% annual interest rate. In consideration for the grant of the facility, the Company has agreed to pay the lender, 191010 Investments Limited, an entity which is affiliated with a current shareholder, 3,333,333 share purchase warrants exercisable at C$0.60 per common share for a two-year period based on the initial $2 million advance. Additional warrants for 100% coverage will be issued at the time of any future draw down(s) of the remaining $1 million with warrants priced at the prevailing market price. On July 19, 2022, the Company drew down the initial $2 million and issued the purchase warrants.
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and
Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
Expressed in Canadian dollars
On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that two current directors are changing management positions in order to better reflect the expected executive involvement of each person going forward. Shawn Wallace, the current Board Chair, is also taking the position of Chief Executive Officer while Michael Kosowan will assume the office of Vice President, Capital Markets. Mr. Kosowan will continue to serve as a director. The Board created the office of Lead Independent Director and appointed Steve Cook to that office.
On March 18, 2022, the Company announced that it had completed a non-brokered private equity placement of $5.28 million through the issuance of 7,033,400 units at an offering price of $0.75. Each $0.75 unit consisted of a common share and a three-year share purchase warrant, exercisable at $1.10. The warrant is subject to accelerated expiry if the common shares trade above $1.75 for 20 consecutive trading days after the first 12 months. Customary referral fees of approximately 3% of the aggregate proceeds were paid to eligible persons who referred participating investors.
2. DATE OF INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Torq has been prepared by management to assist the reader in assessing material changes in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and results of operations of the Company as at June 30, 2022. Commentary is made on the results of the period under review. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company and related notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and all dollar amounts presented are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
The effective date of this MD&A is August 26, 2022.
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS
Torq is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The Company is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, where its shares trade under the symbol TORQ.V and on the OTCQX where its shares trade under the US symbol TRBMF.
The information presented consist of the financial statements of the Company, and the following 100% beneficially owned subsidiaries:
Subsidiary (in USD functional currency)
Place of incorporation
Torq Resources Chile SpA
Chile
Minera Margarita SpA
Chile
Minera Andrea SpA
Chile
Minera Santa SpA
Chile
Candelaria Minerals S.A.C
Peru
Candelaria Minerals S.A.C. is a dormant entity in the process of being dissolved. During the period ended June 30, 2022, the Company dissolved Stratton Resources (Canada) Inc. and Torq Resources Holding Inc. which were also dormant entities. On April 1, 2022, the Company acquired a 25% interest in Universal Mineral Services Ltd ("UMS Canada") a shared-service provider, as discussed in Section 9.
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and
Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
Expressed in Canadian dollars
3.1. Response to COVID-19
The situation in Canada and Chile with respect to the management of COVID-19 remains fluid and permitted activities are subject to change; the Company is continually reviewing the situation along with provincial and government guidelines and allowing work to be undertaken as long as it is confident that its employees and communities are safe to do so.
While remaining compliant with the restrictions arising from the ongoing management of the pandemic, the Company was able to achieve its planned goals during the period ended June 30, 2022. As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to develop, albeit to a lesser extent, the Company will continue to monitor the situation closely and respond appropriately.
4. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS
The Company's mineral property interests are composed of the following:
Margarita
Andrea
Santa Cecilia
Project
Project
Project
Total
As at December 31, 2020
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Finder's Fees shares
159,969
-
-
159,969
Mineral property additions
293,537
164,745
265,286
723,568
Foreign currency translation
380
1,081
3,200
4,661
As at December 31, 2021
$
453,886
$
165,826
$
268,486
$
888,198
Mineral property additions
59,553
170,937
-
230,490
Foreign currency translation
3,954
5,208
2,079
11,241
As at June 30, 2022
$
517,393
$
341,971
$
270,565
$
1,129,929
4.1. Margarita project
On March 8, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Margarita project located in Chile within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Margarita project through two option agreements with a small-scale mining company: the Margarita claims and the La Cototuda claims.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company acquired the concession rights for two strategic parcels of land adjacent to the project.
Margarita Claims
Under the option agreements the Company can acquire 100% interest in the Margarita claims by making cash payments totaling US$6,200,000 over 66 months. The Company is required to incur work expenditures totaling US$3,050,000 within 30 months of signing the definitive agreement; approximately US$2.5 million of eligible work expenditures had been incurred as at June 30, 2022.
Cash
Work expenditure
payments
requirements
(US$)
(US$)
April 20, 2021 (paid C$62,445)
$
50,000
$
-
August 22, 2021 (paid C$64,280 and work requirements met)
50,000
400,000
August 22, 2022 (paid subsequent to the period end and work requirements
met)
100,000
1,150,000
August 22, 2023
300,000
1,500,000
August 22, 2024
1,200,000
-
August 22, 2025
2,000,000
-
August 22, 2026
2,500,000
-
$
6,200,000
$
3,050,000
Page 5 of 16
